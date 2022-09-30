The Largest Seizure Order Against a Chinese Mobile Company, Xiaomi, has been Approved by the FEMA Authority: ED

As required by the law governing foreign exchange crimes in the nation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued the order of seizure on April 29 under the FEMA and then sent it for confirmation to the appropriate authorities.

According to the ED, the greatest amount of deposits frozen in India to date, totaling over Rs 5,551 crore, have been ordered seized by the competent authority under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

“This is the greatest amount of a seizure order that the authorities has certified to yet in India.” The authority, while confirming the seizure of Rs 5,551.27 crore, held that ED is correct in holding that Xiaomi India improperly transferred foreign exchange worth Rs 5,551.27 crore out of India and is holding that amount abroad on behalf of the group entity in violation of Section 4 of the FEMA, the agency said.

The responsible body further noted that paying royalties is nothing more than a means of transferring money out of India, and that this is a “blatant breach” of FEMA’s rules.