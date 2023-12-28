Netflix is currently streaming Pokémon Concierge, a new stop-motion cartoon series that was first announced in February 2023. Pokémon Concierge, a game developed by The Pokémon Company, Dwarf Studios, and Netflix Animation, centers on protagonist Haru, who accepts a position as concierge at the dreamy “Pokémon Resort.” Her job is to make sure that throughout their time at the resort, Pokémon and their trainers get the greatest treatment possible.

Netflix appears to have saved the best program of 2023 for last. A new stop-motion animation series called Pokémon Concierge by dwarf studios and The Pokémon Company amiably takes viewers to a felt-soft world that will resonate with everyone who has ever experienced stress, strangeness, or burnout.

Kid-friendly show

Yes, it’s a kid-friendly show with adorable little creatures named Pokémon Eevee, Magikarp, and of course, Pikachu but its protagonist is the real deal definition of burnout. The four brief yet charming episodes of Pokémon Concierge Season 1 teach our heroine that having fun is more important than perfection. As the holiday season draws to an end, I venture that many of us could use this message.

She is promptly informed upon arriving on the island that, in addition to serving as the eponymous Pokémon concierge, her only assignment for the first day will be to have fun. Haru, poor thing, is so used to striving for perfection that it takes her nearly the whole day to understand why enjoying herself is so important to her new profession. Haru can only know how to bring happiness to the Pokémon staying at the resort if she has learned how to find it for herself.

What’s there for Pokémon Fans

Although Haru rapidly befriends her much more relaxed coworkers, she has a deeper connection with Psyduck. Fans of Pokémon will be aware that the cute duck species has psychic abilities, which, regrettably, can cause terrible headaches. The nervous Haru is the ideal partner in the fretful Pokémon. Before the effervescently brief first season of Pokémon Concierge ends, they end up working together to tackle their first case, which is a very un-Pikachu Pikachu.

The first season of Pokémon Concierge on Netflix is far too short, if I may make one critique. The first season ends just as Haru is getting used to her new position! Pokémon Concierge has a total of just four episodes, each lasting around fifteen minutes. That, on the one hand, turns the series into a potently delicious concoction. However, it also makes you yearn for more.

In addition to its skill at balancing “kids’ fare” with “profound storytelling for adults,” Pokemon Concierge stands out for its breathtaking animation. The usage of textures by Ghost Studio contributes to the primary Pokémon’s cuddly, endearing appearance. The espadrilles of a figure appear to be constructed from actual little bits of rope. The end effect is a three-dimensional, candy-colored universe that you want to escape from.