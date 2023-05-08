The Powerful and Reliable WhatsApp Toolkit of 2023

If you are switching from iPhone to Android, you must be wondering about a toolkit to make the WhatsApp transfer. Do you want to know which tool can help you transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to Android? This article is for you. Here, you will learn about the best tool to accomplish this task without a problem.

The tool that can help you with this is Wondershare Mutsapper. Other than this, we will also talk about a tool to help you recover deleted WhatsApp messages.

Part 1: Overview of What is Mutsapper and What Does It Offer?

If you wish to learn about the most reliable and powerful toolkit of WhatsApp in 2023, the answer is Wondershare Mutsapper. It can take your experience of transferring WhatsApp from iPhone to Android to the next level. Mutsapper lets you transfer all types of data, such as texts, photos, files, emojis, locations, GIFs, stickers, and more.

One of the best things about Mutsapper is that it lets you merge new and old phone WhatsApp data. Above all, you also don’t have to reset the device before transferring. Moreover, you can make the transfer with or without an OTG cable.

Part 2: What is the Pricing Plan, Supported OS, Brands, Languages, and Steps of Mutsapper?

In this part, you will discover the basics of the best-in-class tool named Mutsapper. Thus, have a look below to learn its basic information:

Pricing Plan of Mutsapper

WhatsApp (1 – 5 Android Devices): $18.99

WhatsApp Business (1 – 5 Android Devices): $29.99

WhatsApp + WhatsApp Business (1 – 5 Android Devices): $39.99

OS Supported by Mutsapper

Android: 7.0 and above.

iOS: 9.0 and above.

Brands Supported by Mutsapper

Android: Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung, LG, Motorola, Sony, and many more.

iOS: iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11, XR, 8, and 7.

Languages Supported by Mutsapper

English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Arabic, Portuguese, and more.

How to Transfer WhatsApp Entire Data from iPhone to Android with Mutsapper

To transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to Android with Mutsapper, follow the straightforward instructions given here:

Step 1: Choose iPhone to Android Feature

To get started, open Mutsapper on your Android device, and from the main menu, select the “iPhone to Android” feature. Afterward, you need to choose the methods to connect devices.

Step 2: Move the Entire WhatsApp from iPhone to Android

After the connection is made, Mutsapper will start copying your WhatsApp data. Hereafter, you need to log in to your WhatsApp on Android. Follow the on-screen instructions to restore WhatsApp on your Android device to proceed.

Bonus Tip: The Best App to Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages

The accidental deletion of WhatsApp messages is the worst thing to happen. Yet you can recover deleted WhatsApp messages with WA Deleted Messages. It allows you to recover messages deleted by the sender. It also supports Arabic, French, Italian, and Dutch languages.

Key Features of WA Deleted Messages

This tool allows you to log in to multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device.

You can save the status and other media files from WhatsApp to your device.

In case the status disappears, and you wish to save the disappeared status, you can also do this with WA Deleted Messages.

Frequently Asked Question

Which tool can help you to transfer WhatsApp Business data?

Luckily, you can use Mutsapper to transfer WhatsApp Business data from one device to another. This tool is capable of transferring data without overwriting it. Thus, you can also trust it even with your professional or personal data. Moreover, it can also transfer every bit of WhatsApp Business, such as photos, videos, and more.

What is the best alternative to Move to iOS?

The best alternative for Move to iOS is Wondershare Mutsapper. One of the things that makes Mutsapper better than Move to iOS is you don’t have to factory reset the device before making the transfer. Mover, there are no limitations on data transfer in Mutsapper, and it also supports a wide array of devices running on Android and iOS.

Is there any application through which you can transfer the data of other applications?

Yes, you can use the Wondershare MobileTrans desktop version to transfer the data of other applications from one device to another. It can help you transfer WeChat, LINE, Kik, Viber, WhatsApp GB, and more.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, you have now learned how to transfer WhatsApp data from iPhone to Android with Mutsapper. It is one of the tech-savvy and innovative tools. You can also learn the basic information like pricing, supported OS, and steps of Mutsapper above. In case you wish to recover the deleted WhatsApp messages from WhatsApp, try using WA Deleted Messages.

Comments

comments