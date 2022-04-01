The Science Behind Why Mahjong Can Be So Addictive – Let’s Find Out

It is not hard to figure out the level of Mahjong addiction when you find out there are around 345,000,000 players of Mahjong in Asia, 365,000 in the US, and 7.6 million in Japan. Just imagine where the number goes when you calculate all players from around the globe. This number is huge and so is this ancient game’s popularity.

Dating back to 3000 years, the popularity of this game has increased with each passing instant. It was once considered as an Asian game, but now people of other continents are also indulging in its mania. All thanks to its online version. You can play online Mahjong at places like Solitaired and Pogo. But before finding out why Mahjong is so addictive, let’s find out what this game is all about, its origin, and everything surrounding it.

What is Mahjong?

Mahjong or Majiang is a Chinese origin game, locally called “麻雀 (máquè)” in Macao,Guangdong, and Hong Kong. Though much is not known how this game originated, the history tells that it is an ancient game passed on from generation to generation. You can still find older people in streets and tea houses playing Mahjong like there is no tomorrow. In fact, there are special Mahong halls in where people like to socialize while playing their favorite Mahjong game.

Chinese New Year is not only a time to celebrate, but also a beginning to get into a month-long marathon of playing Mahjong. Listening to all these stats and popularity of this addictive game, if you think it is an easy game, you need to think again. It is a very strategic game that needs planning and a good deal of brain work.

How to Play Mahjong?

It is a traditional, strategic game played among 4 players with a set of around 136 tiles made of bones, bamboo, or plastic. These tiles have Chinese symbols and characters, precisely divided as 36 characters, 36 circles, and 36 bamboos. While the remaining tiles have 16 wind symbols and 12 dragons.

Looking at these tiles with different symbols might make you lost if you are a first time player. But things start making sense when you start playing the game. The tiles are divided among the 4 players with a rule to make 4 sets of tiles and 1 pair. The pair should contain identical tiles whereas sets should contain at least three identical tiles. If you end up winning the game, you can proudly say “我和了 (Wǒ héle) – a triumph to show your victory. Pro tip: It is better to learn Chinese to understand characters and play this game with more confidence.

There are different versions of this game, each country follows its style of game. Then there are also variants within countries. A few popular versions are: National Mah Jongg League version, and Mahjong Competition rules. So, if you want to try this game, you really need to tighten your brain’s nuts and bolts because you will need a lot of thinking and planning.

This is all about how to play this popular game. But the question is what makes Mahjong such a popular game? Let’s decode the mystery behind this science:

A Source of Socialization

With urbanization, family and friends circles are breaking. There is a gap between people and generations that seems to be widening with each day. You can play it with anyone without any difference of gender, age, or class. You just need to have a passion to play Mahjong and you will find yourself connecting with people around you. It can also become a source to bridge the divide between families and everyone can connect over this game seamlessly.

It is genuinely so pleasing to see older people spending their afternoons playing this game and feeling energized. This sense of connectivity and getting a chance to connect with your folks might be a hidden reason why this game is so addictive.

Fire to Win the Game

You can only feel the pleasure of saying 我和了 (Wǒ héle) if you have ever won Mahjong. Otherwise, you might not be able to understand how satisfactory it feels to make your sets and a pair. This fire to win the game is another reason why people can’t stop themselves from playing this game and keep hooked to it throughout the evening.

Mentally Pleasing Game

Another reason for this traditional game’s addiction is that it helps in mental well-being and psychological betterment. According to a study conducted by the University of Georgia, Mahjong can be a source to boost mental health in older people. They stay connected with people, keep their mind busy, and have some activity to spend their time.

Though this study is based on older people, this game is equally popular in the younger generation in their 20s and 30s. So, it might also be helping the younger generation from becoming a victim of depression and anxiety. So, people like spending their time in a healthy way.

Habit Development

When you do something for a long time, it becomes your habit. It becomes part of your routine and you automatically get involved with it habitually. If you have been playing this game for a long time or it is a part of your ancestral traditions, this game might become your habit – and habits are addictive. You unconsciously keep on indulging in the activity without much thought. This might be the case with the Mahjong lovers.

If you didn’t know about Mahjong before, Hope this article has helped you dig out the core of it. This cultural treasure is truly an addictive kick and you can’t leave it once you get the hook of it. Besides being addictive, it can also sharpen your strategic planning and socializing skills. So, if you haven’t tried this game yet, it is time to start playing it today. You will never regret it. But be aware of its addictive feature – don’t blame us later (wink!).

Happy Mahjong-ing, may you get the chance to say ‘Wǒ héle’ soon – cheers!