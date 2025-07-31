Poor data quality costs organizations an average of $12.9 million annually, yet most manufacturing firms still rely on keyboard warriors to feed their ERP systems. While competitors struggle with spreadsheet chaos and screen-by-screen data uploads, one engineer found a different path.

Manual processes cost businesses nearly 20-30% of their revenue every year. For manufacturers running legacy ERP systems, this translates to thousands of hours spent on repetitive tasks that could be eliminated entirely. The problem runs deeper than just time wasted. Over 40% of workers spend at least a quarter of their work week on manual, repetitive tasks, with data entry consuming the largest portion of their productive hours.

Ravi Jaiswal understood this reality when he joined a leading automotive manufacturer as a systems engineer. The company operated on QAD ERP version SE 2013, a robust but inflexible system that demanded manual input for virtually every transaction. Finance teams spent entire days copying supplier invoices line by line. Supply chain managers clicked through hundreds of purchase orders weekly, one screen at a time.

The manufacturing sector faces unique ERP challenges that extend beyond typical business software limitations. Legacy systems like QAD SE 2013 were built for stability and compliance rather than user efficiency. Most manufacturers continue operating these older platforms due to the massive costs and risks associated with system upgrades. However, this creates a growing productivity gap as employees trained on modern consumer applications struggle with complex, multi-screen business processes.

Breaking the screen-by-screen cycle

The scope of manual work at the company was staggering. Finance processed 1,000 supplier invoices weekly, requiring 3,000 minutes of manual data entry through individual ERP screens. Supply chain teams handled 300 requisitions and 300 purchase orders weekly, each demanding separate screen navigation and field completion. Planning departments updated 2,000 item parameters and 1,000 schedule order parameters weekly, plus managed 2,000 schedule orders and 2,000 MRP action messages.

“The ERP system worked well for reporting and analysis, but getting data into it was painful,” Ravi Jaiswal recalls. “People were spending entire days just moving numbers from Excel sheets to ERP screens, one record at a time.”

Traditional ERP training focused on teaching users to navigate complex screen hierarchies and remember field requirements. He took a different approach, building automation tools that bypassed the front-end interface entirely. His AP Voucher Creation Automation connected directly to the ERP database, allowing bulk import of supplier invoices from Excel files. What previously took 3,000 minutes of manual screen work is now completed in 5 minutes.

The technique was replicated across other processes. His Requisition Creation Automation reduced 300 weekly requisitions from 150 minutes to 1 minute. Purchase Order Creation Automation cut 300 weekly orders from 300 minutes to 1 minute. Item Planning Parameters Update Automation dropped 2,000 weekly updates from 1,000 minutes to 2 minutes. Schedule Order Planning Parameters Update Automation reduced 1,000 weekly schedule order parameters from 1,000 minutes to 2 minutes. Schedule Order Update Utility shortened 2,000 weekly schedule orders from 2,000 minutes to 5 minutes. MRP Action Messages Update Utility cut 2,000 weekly MRP action messages from 2,000 minutes to 2 minutes.

Manufacturing companies typically face disconnected silos of systems and data, making automation transitions particularly challenging. Most manufacturers struggle with coordinating multiple parties involved in production projects while managing demand fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. His approach addressed these industry-wide pain points by creating seamless data bridges between existing systems rather than requiring expensive platform replacements.

Industry-wide automation shift accelerates.

The automation tools created cascading benefits beyond time savings. Finance teams redirected their attention from data entry to analysis and strategic planning. Supply chain managers focused on vendor relationships and optimization rather than screen navigation. Planning departments spent more time on forecasting and exception management instead of parameter updates.

“When you eliminate the busy work, people can think about the business,” Ravi Jaiswal explains. “Instead of wondering if they entered the right number in the right field, they start asking why certain suppliers are consistently late or which products need better demand planning.”

The mathematical impact was significant. Seven automation tools collectively saved 9,432 minutes weekly, equivalent to 157.2 hours. At a conservative $60 per hour for manual processing time, this represented $9,432 in weekly savings and $490,464 annually for a single facility.

These numbers reflect a broader industry shift toward intelligent automation. Manufacturing companies are recognizing that ERP systems, while powerful for data storage and reporting, often create bottlenecks during data input phases. Smart manufacturers are building bridges between user-friendly interfaces like Excel and their ERP databases, eliminating the need for extensive screen-based training and reducing human error rates.

Because of its unique location, the manufacturing industry presents both opportunities and obstacles for the use of automation. Manufacturers must continue to integrate with manufacturing equipment, quality systems, and regulatory compliance tools, in contrast to service companies that may readily switch to cloud-based solutions. Although this complexity frequently causes automation projects to be delayed, it also raises the possible return on investment if solutions like Jaiswal’s work are implemented.

According to industry analysts, companies that do not implement new automation technologies run the risk of losing their competitive edge and operational efficiency. Global supply chains are affected, and entire manufacturing networks’ worker productivity and consumer experience are impacted.

Forward momentum builds across manufacturing.

His approach demonstrates how technical problem-solving can transform business operations without requiring expensive software replacements or lengthy implementation projects. His tools worked within existing ERP infrastructure, requiring no vendor negotiations or system upgrades. The automation ran on standard database connections and Excel interfaces that most business users already understood.

This methodology is gaining traction across manufacturing sectors as companies realize that their biggest ERP limitation isn’t functionality but data input efficiency. Rather than training more people to navigate complex screens faster, leading manufacturers are building smart interfaces that eliminate screen navigation entirely. Poor data quality costs organizations an average of $12.9 million annually, making automation solutions like his increasingly valuable for bottom-line impact.

The shift reflects changing expectations about workplace technology. Employees accustomed to consumer apps that handle complex tasks with simple interfaces increasingly question why business software requires extensive clicking and typing. Automation tools bridge this gap, bringing consumer-grade simplicity to enterprise-grade systems.

Manufacturing automation will likely expand beyond traditional robotic applications into administrative processes that have remained largely manual. As more engineers like him show how significant efficiency benefits can be achieved, anticipate comparable automation to expand throughout the industry’s planning, supply chain, and finance divisions. As the manufacturing sector continues to navigate supply chain volatility and workforce problems in a more competitive global market, the companies that adopt this strategy early will have major competitive benefits in terms of cost structure and staff happiness.