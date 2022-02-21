THE SWISS TRANSLATION TO CRISIS

Perhaps the biggest reveal of the year has happened recently. One of the world’s leading financial services providers, Credit Suisse, information has been leaked in the market. The leaked information has shook the world as it got the information of many big faces. For instance, data of human traffickers, drugs dealers, money laundering, corruption and other serious crimes.

Not just that, according to the New York Times, the leaked data covered more than 18,000 accounts collectively holding more than $100 billion. That’s HUGE.

Twitter is filled with mixed emotions. For some this is very surprising as the bank has one of the best security records. Others are agitated as the data can break many foundations of the world. Twitter is getting filled with knowledge. Various tweets in the light of evidence have also been able to prove what has happened in these banks .

I wonder of the government will be as enthusiastic about recovering 'looted wealth' from former generals named in the Credit Suisse leaks as it is when it comes to its political opponents. — Hassan Javid (@HassanJavid_) February 21, 2022

Surprise! Swiss banking secrecy exists to protect Swiss Banks' PROFITS, regardless of ethics or morals. https://t.co/Cgy6YPb7N4 — William Donelson (@donelson52) February 21, 2022

More bad news for the @Conservatives I think it's fair to assume.https://t.co/MutYoHKHct — Peter Fickling (@PeteFickling) February 21, 2022

While it was known Zimbabwean business magnate Billy Rautenbach helped to fund and rescue the late former president Robert Mugabe from the jaws of electoral defeat in 2008, the role of Swiss international investment financial services group, Credit Suisse, was unknown until now. pic.twitter.com/lwt7DJQXdG — TheNewsHawks (@NewsHawksLive) February 20, 2022

Interesting to see a Catholic cardinal in among torturers, drug traffickers, money launderers, and other serious criminals exposed in the Credit Suisse leak. pic.twitter.com/3aqGqcuSHe — Billy Misanthrope 🌘 (@BillyVacant) February 21, 2022

