The term Metaverse discussed at China’s two sessions

As “metaverse” became the buzzword of 2021, Chinese tech giants are also looking for opportunities in what might be the next phase in the Internet’s evolution.

Since Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook’s official rebranding as Meta last October, Chinese tech companies have also been buzzing with the idea to build a vast digital world, integrating the Internet, virtual reality, augmented reality, and AI.

Metaverse is a next-level augmented reality-based concept, which aims to provide a real-life experience with the help of virtual reality-based technology.

According to reports of Chinese agencies, Metaverse grabbed huge traction over last year. Where Chinese tech companies like Tencent, ByteDance, NetEase, and Baidu are applying to file their trademarks related to Metaverse-based projects.

Kong Falong, a deputy to the National People’s Congress and a party secretary of a rural credit cooperative in the southeastern Jiangxi province, shared his thoughts on Metaverse and the country’s steps in Metaverse-based investment.

Kong said that we are thinking of establishing a national research center in the Metaverse. And also claimed that Investment in the Metaverse from the end of China will attract talents and technology advancement to make the country top in this race.

Kong also noted that such things are evolving the many concerns like privacy and data security issues Zhang Ying, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body consisting of industry leaders and party delegates, said China’s metaverse sector focuses too much on entertainment experience upgrades and lags behind in key technology developments, state media reported on Saturday.

Zhang also noted the “desperate” need for regulation, citing “serious” speculation observed in the current state of the metaverse. At least two more members of CPPCC called for metaverse regulations in separate interviews with local media outlets.

But not all these projects may be metaverse-related.