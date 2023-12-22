Investing in crypto is a great option to increase your monthly income, but your currency might depreciate. In such conditions, most experts will advise you to hold the currency in your wallet, but that won’t be economically beneficial. Instead, one could opt for crypto lending.

Crypto lending is a great way to earn extra cash in a short time. In fact, it has become a popular concept. Most people use crypto lending to grow their current digital currency.

If you are unaware of crypto lending or how the process works, the following paragraphs will help you gain clarity. Once you know how crypto lending works, you can use it to earn a passive income without selling any existing currency.

Understanding the Concept of Crypto Lending

Crypto lending is a new concept and unknown to many. You might have spare crypto-currency in your bank and don’t know what to do with it, lending is the perfect option. Through crypto lending, people can lend crypto assets and earn passive income from them.

For instance, suppose you’ve invested in a cryptocurrency and its value begins to decline. In such a scenario, rather than hastily selling it off, you can leverage crypto lending platforms, savings accounts, or growth accounts to lend your currency to others. They, in turn, pay interest for utilizing your asset.

This concept is analogous to a traditional savings account where you set aside surplus income for the future. To get started, you’ll need to identify a reliable platform, establish a lending rate of your choice, and familiarize yourself with the associated risk factors. For more nuanced guidance, reaching out to experts or crypto lawyers is always an option for obtaining the best possible advice.

How to Lend and Borrow Cryptocurrency?

Once you have a clear idea of what crypto lending is, it’s time to understand the lending and borrowing process. Unlike traditional loans, taking out a crypto loan is not difficult. The amount you can take depends on the loan-to-value ratio. It refers to the amount of the loan and collateral value.

If someone puts up a collateral of $5,000 in crypto, they can get a loan of $2,500, which means the LTV ratio is 50%. These ratios are lower than those of traditional loans.

Whereas lending cryptocurrency is a great way to earn interest. A necessary step is to find a reputable and trustworthy platform. These platforms are the biggest help in connecting borrowers and lenders.

The process works in the following way:

Lenders deposit cryptocurrency on lending platform

Platforms pool these funds to create a liquidity pool

Borrowers access funds through these pools

Of course, a few conditions vary according to a platform, like the annual percentage and threshold at which a loan is liquidated.

Current Crypto Rates

With crypto lending, one has to see the interest rates associated with lending and borrowing. Most platforms, charge rates based on borrowers’ profiles and market demand. Still, their rates and annual percentage yields are higher. For some channels, the value can be as high as 25%.

Is Crypto Lending Safe?

Crypto lending is like an investment and risky to an extent. Some hackers attack lending platforms, leading to investors losing millions. However, to save yourself from these threats, research on various platforms. See which platforms offer maximum security, such as encryption options.

Even though the government doesn’t offer any protection for lenders, some platforms take out insurance against possible thefts. Be sure to choose these options.

Common Pros and Cons of Crypto Lending

No doubt, crypto can be an advantage because it helps in earning a passive income. People earn interest on current assets without doing hard work. Even the interest rates charged on these platforms are lower.

Furthermore, crypto lending doesn’t require you to present several documents. So, it’s a fast-funding process and ideal for those requiring instant loans.

However, where cryptocurrency is gaining quick recognition, it also receives a lot of backlash. A common problem is that it binds your assets for a fixed time, and you can’t react to sudden market changes.

Common Crypto Lending Platforms

When it comes to finding platforms to connect with crypto lenders and borrowers, there are multiple options, like P2P lending. Borrowers can request loans against collateral, and lenders approve loans based on their requirements. There are no strict rules when it comes to crypto lending.

Similarly, crypto savings accounts are another way to lend cryptocurrency without the risk of fraud. It’s like a traditional savings account, but instead of cash, it holds crypto. The platform uses your invested crypto savings to provide loans to borrowers and in return pays you interest on your amount.

Even decentralized finance protocols or DeFi protocols are a safe way to continue with the lending process. These protocols deploy blockchain systems to make sure users remain protected.

Through lending crypto, one doesn’t have to participate in unstable markets, making it an attractive option. When in need of fast funding without credit checks, crypto lending should be your first choice.