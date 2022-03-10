The Ultimate Guide To Two Way Radios!

Two way radios are a brilliant communication tool. Not only are they robust pieces of equipment, but they’re also versatile and can be used in many different environments too. They’re simple to use and can provide you with a secure connection that a smartphone could easily lose. In the UK, two way radios are commonly used in professional sectors as they can ensure information is relayed accurately and effectively. To answer all your questions, we’ve put together this handy guide to help you discover the wonderful world of two way radios.

What Are Two Way Radios?

Two way radios allow you to transmit and receive signals on a radio frequency. The main difference between these and a regular radio, is a standard radio can only broadcast a signal and not receive one. But two way radios allow you to broadcast and receive signals on the same frequency. Some two way radios are set to fixed channels and others will allow you to scan through them to find the one you want. The technology of two way radios has been used for nearly 100 years and was utilised by ships to communicate effectively. As the technology progressed, it became used within police forces and has now adapted into the compact device that we see today.

How Do They Work?

Two way radios are battery powered and have the capability to send and receive radio signals. They have a loudspeaker so that you can hear the incoming signals clearly, and a microphone so that you can transmit back. If you need to speak to someone, you both need to be on the same frequency so that your broadcast can be heard. Radio waves travel almost instantaneously which is why many people prefer to use them over other means of communication. Most models also have a push-to-talk button, but some more advanced ones have removed this button and changed it to a voice command function.

What Are They Used For?

Although modern society uses smartphones day-to-day, there are a lot of professional sectors that still make use of two way radios. For example, construction workers on a job site will find them most useful as they’re sturdy, can transmit over a large area, and provide quick communication that can potentially eliminate hazards. Schools have also utilised the technology of two way radios to allow staff to communicate and ensure student safety at all times. Even hospitality makes use of them as they can allow for the quick relaying of information, ensuring the team can work effectively. Most commonly, you’ll see emergency services using two way radios, as their communication needs to be crystal clear and can make the difference between life and death.

What Can I Use Them For?

Just because they can massively improve a workplace, doesn’t mean they don’t have a place in your daily life. Many people opt to use two way radios to make sure they have a connection to the outside world. For example, if you’re a regular hiker, you may find your mobile phone signal doesn’t quite cover you, but a two way radio can. This way if you run into trouble, you won’t be stranded in the middle of nowhere, completely cut off from civilization. Some parents like to use them to keep in contact with their children too, as they might not want to provide them with a smartphone. This way they can be sure their child is safe without fretting about them using a mobile phone that can have other potential worrisome features for younger people. Two way radios are very easy to use too, so some people may give them to older family members to help stay in contact with them. Instead of them trying to find the telephone number to call and use the latest technology, they can simply push one button and instantly be connected.

Do I Need A License?

If you require lots of coverage for your two way radios, then you’ll need to get a license. However, if you’re just using them for recreational purposes, you may not need one at all. Some radios come license free, and you’ll be able to use them instantly. If you do need a license to transmit, you’ll need to pay an annual fee to ensure you have the right to broadcast and receive.

How Do I Talk?

It’s not completely necessary to use the lingo associated with two way radios, but it can be useful, even if you’re using them for leisure. Adding phrases like “Roger that” to show you’ve understood or “Over and out” to confirm your message is finished and so is the conversation, can make sure your information is relayed correctly. You may even start to use your own phrases or codes so that the receiver can understand you better too. Using the different lingo can also help to shorten your transmissions and provide the listener with the information they need quickly and clearly.

Two way radios are a valuable communication tool that allow you to relay information and receive it in seconds. While the technology might be old, they still have a vital place in our digital society and can be used professionally and recreationally. Making use of two way radios can be a game-changer, so don’t be so quick to pick up that mobile phone and consider using radio technology instead.