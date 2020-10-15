The Unique Features Offered By IPVanish

Netflix

IPVanish is a reputable VPN service. It offers top-notch security and privacy. When it comes to streaming videos, unblocking geo-blocked content, file sharing, torrenting, and gaming, IPVanish is an excellent choice. Its unique features provide users with a safe and smooth online experience.

This VPN utilizes military-grade encryption. Plus, it offers numerous VPN protocols, including OpenVPN TCP, PPTP, L2TP/IPSec, OpenVPN UDP, as well as, IKEv2/IPSec.

Kill switch

IPVanish also comes with a kill switch feature. In the event that an unexpected VPN connection drop occurs, the kill switch will automatically shut down your entire internet traffic. With this feature enabled, your connection will always remain encrypted. Plus, your identity will remain a secret at all times.

At the moment, IPVanish only provides the kill switch feature on Andriod, Windows, as well as, macOS apps. So, if you’re planning to use IPVanish on Linux or iPhone, be sure to take additional precautions. It’s also important to note that IPVanish offers a handy Split Tunneling feature.

SugarSync

This is one of the newest inventions the IPVanish team has introduced. With this secure cloud storage, you can securely store, sync, and share your files. So, what are you still waiting for? Simply add this feature to your IPVanish subscription and enjoy a secure browsing experience.

DNS and IP Leak Protection

A VPN might possess the best features. However, if it leaks your DNS or IP details, then it isn’t good. But since IPVanish offers reliable IPv6, DNS, and WebRTC protection, you can rest assured that it’s a safe option for masking your IP address.

And without such leaks, you’ll enjoy optimal privacy and security. You won’t need to worry about your location and online activities being tracked. Plus, you’ll have the peace of mind you need to focus on watching your favorite shows.

SOCKS5 Proxy Service

Another attractive thing about IPVanish is the advanced SOCKS5 feature. This allows you to hide your IP address without having to download any additional software. What’s more, the SOCKS5 Proxy is incorporated in all the three pricing plans offered by IPVanish. Plus, it’s compatible with nearly all programs. You can utilize it to access censored websites, as well as, services. And the good news is that this additional protection doesn’t affect your speeds in any way.

Zero-Logging Policy

IPVanish is currently owned by StackPath. Being a highly reputable company, StackPath is constantly striving to improve its product’s quality and reputation. They recently carried out an independent third-party audit.

So, if you’re planning to do something sensitive online, you shouldn’t be worried. IPVanish strictly adheres to a zero-logs policy. They don’t keep track of your online activities. Get IPVanish and stream your content in style. Get yours here https://privacyspark.com/vpn/streaming/netflix/ipvanish/.

Final Thoughts

With IPVanish, your online security and privacy are guaranteed. The VPN is packed with amazing features. From a kill switch to a SOCKS5 proxy service, a zero logs policy, and the SugarSync feature, this VPN has got so much to offer. Plus, it offers IPv6, WebRTC, as well as, DNS protection. What else would you be looking for?