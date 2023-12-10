Japanese-based gaming hardware maker Sony has finally given their final heads up to launch their new PlayStation VR2 Headset within the Indian gaming markets, making a mass entry to the world of gaming in India. This unique new PlayStation VR2 is more expensive than the company’s latest gaming console.

Yes, you read it right! This gaming gear is now more expensive than the flagship gaming console, PlayStation 5. Despite being expensive in terms of pricing, the new gaming gear’s specification comes with a great set of specifications and features.

Sony PlayStation VR 2 – What does it Feature?

The new PlayStation VR2 was released globally before, and the India launch was something every gamer was waiting for! The launch happened after a gap of 10 months from the US launch.

Talking about the specification side, the major specs highlight of this new gaming gear is that it supports 4K HDR Resolution, and this high-definition panel, which is an OLED panel, also supports a faster refresh rate of 120Hz.

Sony’s PlayStation lineup was among the best-selling gaming gear, and later, Sony expanded their PlayStation lineup to reach the future of gaming and VR gaming with their PS VR series gaming gear.

The first iteration of PS VR was released before, which brought a huge disruption in gaming tech. After a long wait, the next iteration or the second product within the PS VR lineup was released.

This new PlayStation Virtual Reality 2 comes with a new dedicated headset band, which will help you adjust your headset according to your face shape. The new Sony PS VR 2 has a fantastic OLED panel supporting a faster and smoother refresh rate of 120Hz.

Moreover, the new PS VR 2 offers an adjustable lens dial and a 110-degree field of view for comfortable viewing. It also gives great gaming features, including vibration feedback and haptics for controllers.

The all-new PS VR 2 also uses four dedicated tacking cameras that help offer an enhanced gaming experience to your home.

‘

This new headset can be connected via a USB Type-C port, too.

✨ The PlayStation VR2 is now in India! ✨

Join Pulak as he does an in-depth unboxing of the Indian edition… with a special bundle reveal.#PS5 #PSVR2 #PSVR2Indiahttps://t.co/nlBiQs4N2g pic.twitter.com/HldGzbacWw — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) December 8, 2023

✨ The PlayStation VR2 is now in India! ✨

Join Pulak as he does an in-depth unboxing of the Indian edition… with a special bundle reveal.#PS5 #PSVR2 #PSVR2Indiahttps://t.co/nlBiQs4N2g pic.twitter.com/HldGzbacWw — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) December 8, 2023

Also Read: Austin’s Aspirations as the Next Silicon Valley Threatened by Rising Challenges

Now the question is how you can buy this new PlayStation Virtual Reality 2 in India. As the retail launch was announced within the Indian markets, you can buy the new PlayStation Virtual Reality 2 through various online or offline modes.

When buying the new PlayStation Virtual Reality 2, you can buy this new gaming gear via retailers like Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and ShopAtSC.

Now, talking about the pricing side, getting a new PlayStation Virtual Reality 2 for as low as just Rs. 57,990 is more expensive than the current flagship gaming console, PlayStation 5.

To give you some context, the PlayStation 5 with a visor and Sense gaming controller is priced at Rs. 57,990. Talking more about the pricing side, if you can add up an additional budget, you can get a Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle pack for just Rs. 61,999.

Where it’s the best platform to buy PlayStation Virtual Reality 2?

The new Sony PlayStation Virtual Reality 2 is selling at all the famous retailers. However, we recommend you go with the limited time offered by Amazon, where you claim a discount worth 8% of the discount. The price has gone down to just Rs. 54,990.

What are your thoughts about the new gaming gear by Sony, the PlayStation Virtual Reality. What do you think about the price and specification. Share your thoughts in the comment section down below. Also, share will you be buying tis new tech or not.

SOURCE