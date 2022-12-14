‘There’s nothing to hide’, Jack Dorsey comments on Twitter Files

Jack Dorsey who was the former CEO of Twitter responded to Elon Musk’s purported expose known as “The Twitter Files”. The co-founder said that he believed the microblogging company has nothing to suppress, contending how the files have been demonstrated.

“I continue to believe there was no ill intent or hidden agendas, and everyone acted according to the best information we had at the time,” Dorsey wrote. “As for the files, I wish they were released Wikileaks-style, with many more eyes and interpretations to consider. There’s nothing to hide…only a lot to learn from.”

Dorsey spoke about the various factors of “Twitter Files” which includes many deliberations of the company about Donald Trump and Hunter Biden’s laptops.

People who were given access to the files later shared internal decisions in emails, slack messages, etc. These documents were something that needed were needed to be known by the users but were not provided to any media outlets.

The former CEO also has his opinion on the recent harassment of former Twitter staff by the new CEO Elon Musk.

“The current attacks on my former colleagues could be dangerous and doesn’t solve anything,” he wrote. “If you want to blame, direct it at me and my actions, or lack thereof.” CNN reported Monday that Yoel Roth, Twitter’s ex Trust & Safety head, had “fled his home” after a surge in fierce threats against him.

The interesting fact to note here is that throughout the long message posted by Dorsey, he didn’t mention Elon by his name.

Dorsey had once said that “Elon is the singular solution I trust” for Twitter, though it’s unclear if he still feels that way. Dorsey, whose personal email was made public in the original installment of the Twitter Files, didn’t respond when asked if he stands by the statement.

He also shared many ideas on the new initiative taken by Elon. He advised on how the content moderation group must work, focusing mainly on the algorithm that should be used in favor of “a centralized system and his hopes for an “open protocol” that could “make social media a native part of the internet.”

He even revealed that he plans to give messaging app Signal $1 million a year as part of a measure to support companies operating on such protocols.

Dorsey later spoke about the issues and transparency that every company must maintain. He contented the way Twitter files were given to journalists who posted excerpts and reported on them.

“I do still wish for Twitter, and every company, to become uncomfortably transparent in all their actions,” Dorsey writes, adding that he wishes the files got “many more eyes and interpretations to consider.”