Thousands of Netflix users report outages: Downdetector

According to Downdetector.com, an outage-tracking website, thousands of users in some regions reported that Netflix’s video streaming services were unavailable. A quick look at the website, which provides a real-time overview of outages and other issues, reveals that around 2000 users reported the brief outage, which began around 12 pm IST. Netflix remains the dominant streaming service, with millions of paying members worldwide.

While reports are flooding in, the services’ official server status page shows no outage. The video streaming platform has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. Meanwhile, according to GSM Arena, a tech news website, Netflix finally revealed details on its plans last month to stop people from sharing their family plan passwords, a practise that violates its terms of service and hurts its overall revenue. The streaming service’s Help Center has been updated to state that only accounts within one household will be shareable. According to GSM Arena, Netflix will ask users to connect to Wi-Fi once every 31 days to ensure devices are associated with the primary location.

DOWNDETECTOR

When services fail, people go to Downdetector. Downdetector assists people worldwide in understanding disruptions to critical services such as the internet, social media, web hosting platforms, banks, games, entertainment, and more. Downdetector provides reliable data based on user reports and allows users to connect with others experiencing the same issue in order to share information. Keep Downdetector bookmarked to stay up to date on outages as they occur. Downdetector employs a stringent data methodology to determine whether a sufficient number of users are experiencing a problem, and then assigns a status based on these problem indicators. A few isolated problem reports are unlikely to indicate an outage or other service issue.

Downdetector was founded in 2012 by Tom Sanders and Sander van de Graaf, who were frustrated by the lack of occurrence data and wanted to bring about increased to improve their web experience through early outage detection.

THINGS THAT HAPPEN WHEN INTERNET GOES DOWN

To begin with, anything containing the words “web,” “cloud,” “smart,” or “live” would become useless and inoperable. Many apps on your phone or computer rely on internet access to perform their functions. They would be stranded if the internet went down. A variety of factors could be affecting your internet connection. The first, and most likely, are issues with your equipment. Restarting your modem/router should fix the problem. Inadequate speeds, network congestion, and bad weather are all possible causes of your internet going down.