Three word hack gives Twitter users a free blue tick

After Elon’s hostile takeover of the blue bird company, Twitter has been in for a ride. After the billionaire took charge as CEO of the social media company, a number of policies have changed. The company has faced several lawsuits pertaining to alleged unlawful layoffs among other things. A lot of the policies introduced by the company have faced significant backlash from netizens. Although Twitter has made headlines for a number of reasons in just a few months, the numerous significant changes being made to the company’s verification and blue tick policies have been hot in the last few months. Recently, Twitter had removed the verified tick marks from the accounts of people who did not buy the Twitter Blue subscription. However, some of these accounts had their verification marks back in place just one day after the same were removed. According to popular claims made by several users of the social media platform, many users who lost their verification marks can get them back momentarily by just adding three words on their Twitter bio.
AN INSIGHT INTO THE PAST OF VERIFICATION MARKS:
Like most other social media platforms, Twitter provided blue check marks as verification marks to selected users on the platform. These verification badges are often seen on profiles of famous personalities who are at a threat of being impersonated. Twitter puts these blue check marks only after they have confirmed the identity of the account owner who is typically a public figure or a brand. There is a criteria for verification of Twitter accounts without meeting which an account cannot be verified. The factors which affect the eligibility of an account to get verified include the completeness of the profile, the presence of a profile picture and header image, and the account’s activity and engagement on the platform. Furthermore, the social media company requires verification of the account owner’s identity through government-issued identification or other valid identity proofs.
Although the verification doesn’t come with additional benefits from the company, these users do enjoy a few perks over the others. These verification check marks often represent an account’s legitimacy and creditability. Users of such accounts also have a much easier time building trust with followers and audiences.