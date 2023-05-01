Three word hack gives Twitter users a free blue tick

After Elon’s hostile takeover of the blue bird company, Twitter has been in for a ride. After the billionaire took charge as CEO of the social media company, a number of policies have changed. The company has faced several lawsuits pertaining to alleged unlawful layoffs among other things. A lot of the policies introduced by the company have faced significant backlash from netizens. Although Twitter has made headlines for a number of reasons in just a few months, the numerous significant changes being made to the company’s verification and blue tick policies have been hot in the last few months. Recently, Twitter had removed the verified tick marks from the accounts of people who did not buy the Twitter Blue subscription. However, some of these accounts had their verification marks back in place just one day after the same were removed. According to popular claims made by several users of the social media platform, many users who lost their verification marks can get them back momentarily by just adding three words on their Twitter bio.

Credits: Adda 247

AN INSIGHT INTO THE PAST OF VERIFICATION MARKS:

Like most other social media platforms, Twitter provided blue check marks as verification marks to selected users on the platform. These verification badges are often seen on profiles of famous personalities who are at a threat of being impersonated. Twitter puts these blue check marks only after they have confirmed the identity of the account owner who is typically a public figure or a brand. There is a criteria for verification of Twitter accounts without meeting which an account cannot be verified. The factors which affect the eligibility of an account to get verified include the completeness of the profile, the presence of a profile picture and header image, and the account’s activity and engagement on the platform. Furthermore, the social media company requires verification of the account owner’s identity through government-issued identification or other valid identity proofs.

Although the verification doesn’t come with additional benefits from the company, these users do enjoy a few perks over the others. These verification check marks often represent an account’s legitimacy and creditability. Users of such accounts also have a much easier time building trust with followers and audiences.

Recent Updates:

After the introduction of Twitter Blue, anyone who paid the $8 subscription can gain access to the verification tick mark after due diligence. After the introduction of Twitter Blue, the brand had announced that the verification tick marks from the accounts of those who do not subscribe to Twitter Blue will be removed. Moreover, accounts which remain actively subscribed to the platform’s paid service would also have enjoyed the verification tick mark. This led to numerous blue tick holders being disappointed with the social media company. Some of them openly voiced their opinions against the Musk led company. While some of the legacy account holders decided to purchase the subscription, a lot of them also refused to pay the $8 fee. Later, when the company did remove the blue ticks of the legacy verification holders, they returned some of them back the very next day. Elon also paid the verification price for some of his favorite celebrities including LeBron and Stephen King.

The Trick:

According to recent claims, there is a trick which can get your blue tick back for free. Users have claimed that when someone who previously had a blue tick changes their Twitter bio to “former blue check”, the verification mark returns. Although this is a momentary blue tick which will automatically vanish after a while, users who got their verification marks are happy with the trick. Numerous celebrities who got their blue ticks back from this hack took to Twitter to notify others.

Comments

comments