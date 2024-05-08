In recent news, the popular short-form video app TikTok has found itself in the midst of a legal battle with the United States government over a new law that could potentially force its parent company, ByteDance, to divest from its operations in the country. This move by Congress has raised questions about its constitutionality, leading TikTok to file a lawsuit in response.

About the Law that Bans TikTok

Though this legislation has not become a law yet, it has been passed in the House of the US.

It can be clearly seen that the main intention of banning TikTok is cited as a “Threat to the Security of the United States”

About the Lawsuit Filed by TikTok

The essence of the lawsuit revolves around the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, a bill signed into law by President Joe Biden. This legislation specifically targets apps like TikTok, citing national security concerns due to their foreign ownership. TikTok argues that the law unfairly singles out the platform and violates constitutional rights.

The essence of TikTok’s argument lies in the unprecedented nature of the law. Never before has Congress enacted a law that directly targets and bans a specific online platform, affecting millions of users nationwide. TikTok emphasizes that it provides a vibrant space for free expression and speech, with over a billion users globally.

Furthermore, TikTok challenges the feasibility of the law’s requirements. The legislation mandates ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations within a strict timeframe. However, TikTok argues that such a divestiture is not practically possible due to technical, commercial, and legal constraints. This inability to comply could potentially lead to a shutdown of TikTok in the U.S.

One of the key points raised in TikTok’s lawsuit is the lack of concrete evidence supporting the notion that TikTok poses a national security threat. Despite operating prominently in the U.S. since 2017, TikTok contends that the government has failed to provide specific evidence of any misuse of user data by the Chinese government. This lack of evidence calls into question the necessity of such drastic measures against the platform.

TikTok also highlights its efforts to address government concerns voluntarily. The company has invested significant resources in developing safeguards to protect user data and mitigate foreign influence. Despite these efforts, TikTok claims that Congress opted for punitive measures rather than engaging in constructive dialogue with the platform.

The potential implications of the law extend beyond legalities to the user experience. TikTok warns that a ban would isolate U.S. users from the global community, disrupting the platform’s interconnectedness. Moreover, TikTok argues that limitations imposed by the Chinese government would hinder the sale of the platform’s algorithm, further complicating any divestiture efforts.

Find the complete petition here.

Past Bans on TikTok

In the past, TikTok explored various options to address government concerns, including potential partnerships with American companies and data storage arrangements. However, these efforts did not materialize into viable solutions. Despite attempts to comply with regulatory requirements, TikTok suggests that these actions were perceived as cosmetic rather than substantive.

2017 – TiKTok is launched in The US by the acquisition of Music.ly and TikTok merge. Later there was an investigation into this acquisition.

2019 – TikTok pays $5.7 million fine for violating US child privacy laws

2020 – The Pentagon issues an order to ban TikTok from all Military owned devices

Conclusion

In conclusion, TikTok’s legal challenge against the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act underscores the complex interplay between national security concerns, constitutional rights, and technological innovation. As the legal battle unfolds, the outcome will not only impact TikTok but also set an example for the regulation of online platforms in the future.