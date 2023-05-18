TikTok Faces its First Statewide Ban in US as Montana Implements New Law

Montana has become the pioneering state to impose a ban on TikTok, a widely popular social media application, as Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill into law.

With this development, the legislation enacted last month prohibits app stores from providing the option to download TikTok and also bars the company from operating within the state.

The newly implemented law is expected to face legal challenges on the grounds of impeding freedom of speech. However, Governor Gianforte commended the legislation for its emphasis on safeguarding privacy.

In a news release, he highlighted documented evidence of the Chinese Communist Party exploiting TikTok to spy on American citizens, infringe upon their privacy, and gather personal, private, and sensitive information. He described the enactment of this law as the “most decisive action of any state.”

By banning TikTok, Montana has taken a bold step in addressing concerns over national security and personal privacy. The legislation recognizes the potential risks associated with the app and aims to mitigate them by prohibiting downloads and operation within the state.

By curtailing access to the app, the government aims to protect its citizens from potential threats originating from the Chinese Communist Party.

While Montana may be the first state to enact such legislation, other states might consider following suit, with concerns about TikTok’s data practices and potential national security implications lingering.

The ban in Montana could set a precedent for other jurisdictions to take similar actions to safeguard their citizens’ privacy and protect against potential threats.

Legal challenges to the ban are expected, focusing on the argument that it violates freedom of speech protections.

Courts will need to assess the balance between national security concerns and constitutional rights, weighing the potential risks associated with TikTok against the fundamental principles of free expression.

Montana Takes a Stand in TikTok Landmark Decision

In the coming months, the outcome of these legal battles will likely shape the future of TikTok’s presence in the United States and influence how other states address the issue.

Regardless of the final decision, the Montana ban on TikTok serves as a significant step towards addressing the complex challenges posed by the application and highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the balance between national security, privacy, and freedom of speech in the digital age.

In response to the bill, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter expressed disagreement with the legislation, deeming it “unlawful” in a statement released on Wednesday.

Oberwetter emphasized that TikTok serves as a platform that empowers hundreds of thousands of people throughout Montana, enabling them to express themselves, earn a livelihood, and find a sense of community.

The company reassured Montanans that they can continue to use TikTok while they work towards defending the rights of their users both within and outside of the state.

When the bill was initially passed last month, Oberwetter criticized its proponents, stating that they had not presented a viable plan for effectively implementing this attempt to censor American voices.

Violations of the ban occur each time the app’s download option is made available to users, with potential penalties of $10,000 for each violation. The responsibility for enforcing the ban rests with the Montana Justice Department.

During a congressional hearing in March, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew informed Congress that approximately 150 million individuals in the United States are regular users of the app, illustrating its significant surge in popularity in recent years.

While Montana has become the first state to implement a ban on downloading and using TikTok for all residents within its borders, various limited bans have been established at the federal and state levels.

These bans typically target government-owned devices and networks, with the aim of addressing potential security concerns.

In fact, President Joe Biden signed a ban last year, which prohibits nearly 4 million federal government employees from using TikTok on devices owned by government agencies. This measure was enacted to address security considerations related to the app.

