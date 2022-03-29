TikTok is testing a ‘Watch History’ so you can finally find that video you saw

According to TechCrunch, TikTok looks to be testing a new Watch History function that should save you the mental torment of trying to find that video you swear you saved. TikTok appears to be on the verge of giving us a simple method to navigate through a running list of the videos we’ve viewed on the app.

NEW! TikTok Watch History https://t.co/vxXy9L0VJb — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 26, 2022

Matt Navarra, a social media expert, shared information from Twitter user Hammod Oh, who often uncovers forthcoming features on several social sites. The “Watch History” option will show under the “Content and Activity” heading of your preferences, according to Oh’s screenshot.

There is yet little information regarding how the Watch History tab will work or how your previously watched videos will be compiled. The Verge contacted TikTok about the planned functionality but did not receive a response right away.

The lack of a watch history button has prompted many of us to look for alternatives, and while there are a few, they’re nowhere near as straightforward as simply tapping on a Watch History button. One method involves restricting your search results by videos you’ve seen, while another necessitates downloading all of your TikTok data in order to discover a single video. If TikTok implements this functionality, it will save us all a great deal of time.

TikTok, also known as Douyin in China, is a video-focused social networking service owned by ByteDance Ltd, a Chinese corporation. It features a wide range of short-form user movies, ranging in length from 15 seconds to ten minutes, in categories such as pranks, stunts, tricks, jokes, dancing, and entertainment.

TikTok is the international version of Douyin, which was first introduced in September 2016 in China. Outside of mainland China, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets; however, it was only available internationally after combining with another Chinese social media service, Musical.ly, on August 2, 2018.

Although TikTok and Douyin have nearly identical user interfaces, they do not have access to each other’s content. Their servers are all located in the local market where the app is offered. Although the two products are comparable, they do not have the same features.

Douyin has an in-video search option that allows you to look for additional videos of people using their faces, as well as other capabilities like buying, reserving hotels, and leaving geo-tagged reviews. TikTok and Douyin have quickly garnered popularity in practically every area of the world since their inception in 2016. TikTok had over 2 billion smartphone downloads worldwide as of October 2020.