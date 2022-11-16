TikTok raises national security risks, according to the director of the US FBI

The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Wray, expressed his “extreme concern” about the operations of TikTok in the United States to senators on Tuesday.

In a hearing regarding global threats, FBI Director Christopher Wray stated, ” Wray told members of the House Homeland Security Committee in a hearing about worldwide threats.” Among them is the potential for the Chinese government to utilize it. For example, it can be used to regulate data gathering on millions of people. Or manage the recommendation algorithm they may employ to carry out influence operations. Alternatively, it may use millions of devices to operate software, giving it a chance to breach personal devices technically.

Wray’s comments add to those made by other government officials and members of Congress. The members have expressed severe skepticism over the capability of the Chinese-owned video platform to safeguard user information from an opposing government. TikTok has insisted that it does not keep data on American users in China. America, where the law permits the government to compel businesses to turn over internal data.

According to Wray, there is “enough cause by itself to be extremely concerned” with the law alone.

“As Director Wray specified in his remarks, the FBI’s input is being considered as part of our ongoing negotiations with the U.S. Government,” a spokeswoman for TikTok declared in a statement. “While we can’t comment on the specifics of those confidential discussions, we are confident that we are on a path to fully satisfy all reasonable U.S. national security concerns.”

Forbes raised concern about the security of user data at TikTok

However, news from Forbes has raised concerns about the security of user data at TikTok from Americans. According to the information it analyzed, the outlet claimed that TikTok’s parent company Byte Dance intended to utilize the app. It was done to track detailed location information of a select American people.

In response, TikTok attacked Forbes for releasing the allegations and denied ever tracking specific American residents with their precise locations.

According to Wray, any specifics regarding TikTok’s actions must be covered in a classified briefing. But he reassured them, saying, “it is certainly something that’s on our radar, and we share your concerns.”

According to The New York Times, the Biden administration and the firm are close to an agreement. The agreement would allow the company to continue operating in the United States under stricter security controls.

Accordingly, the Department of Justice and the FBI’s foreign investment branch are collaborating to find a workable solution as part of the foreign investment review procedure. He stated that “would be considered in any agreements to address the issue.”