TikTok’s Head of US Trust and Safety Eric Han Announces Departure

Eric Han, the head of trust and safety for TikTok in the US, will depart the company on May 12th. This news comes as the company is still seeking to avoid a ban in the US. Han has played a key role in TikTok’s efforts to persuade the US government not to prohibit the app.

Eric Han had been in charge of TikTok’s safety teams in the United States for a number of years, and he was designated as the head of trust and safety for TikTok US Data Security in December.

The new entity, TikTok US Data Security (USDS), was created to address concerns that user data on the app could be accessed by the Chinese government.

After separating the US operation from the Chinese parent company, ByteDance, TikTok hoped to alleviate security concerns and convince the US government to allow the app to continue operating in the country. Han was tasked with leading the trust and safety team at USDS, which is crucial to TikTok’s argument that it is a safe and secure platform.

In an internal memo announcing Han’s departure, Andy Bonillo, the interim USDS general manager, said he will step in to lead USDS T&S (Trust and Safety) on an interim basis until a suitable replacement is found.

However, Bonillo’s position as “interim” reflects the fact that the US government has not yet approved TikTok’s USDS proposal. The government would have the final say on who leads the entity, should the proposal be approved.

The departure of Han, who has been a key figure in TikTok’s efforts to maintain its operations in the US, raises questions about the company’s ability to navigate the complex regulatory environment.

TikTok has faced numerous challenges in the US, including concerns about data privacy and security, accusations of censorship, and allegations that it poses a national security risk due to its ties to China. The departure of Han, who has been instrumental in addressing some of these issues, could further complicate matters for the company.

TikTok’s US Trust and Safety Chief Steps Down

The memo was sent by Andy Bonillo, the interim USDS general manager, who praised Han for his role in safeguarding the TikTok community during a period of tremendous growth. The company remains committed to investing in trust and safety to uphold its promises to the TikTok community in the US and worldwide.

After the story was published, a TikTok spokesperson clarified that Han’s role focused specifically on compliance, safety strategies, and moderation for content involving US users’ private data.

The information provided by a TikTok spokesperson indicates that Eric Han may not have had much involvement in TikTok’s trust and safety efforts for video recommendations in the US, contrary to what the company had previously suggested.

The spokesperson explained that TikTok’s global Trust and Safety team, which is led by an executive in Dublin and has leaders in other countries, is responsible for developing safety policies for the platform and moderating content that doesn’t involve the private data of US users.

The global Trust and Safety team is responsible for developing global safety policies for the platform and moderating content that does not involve US users' private data.

The future of TikTok in the US is uncertain, with some states trying to ban the app and the RESTRICT Act, a bipartisan bill, making its way through Congress.

The Biden administration has signaled that TikTok’s USDS proposal is insufficient to address national security concerns and that it may require a full divestiture of TikTok from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. This idea is not favored by the Chinese government, putting TikTok in a difficult position.

