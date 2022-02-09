TITANO: Everything You Need to Know About it.

What exactly is TITANO Token?

Titano Finance is the first token with automatic staking and compounding. Simply said, keeping the token in your wallet will automatically compound your benefits.

TITANO crypto, Titano finance’s native currency, is a BEP-20 token with an elastic supply. Titano’s Autostaking Protocol (TAP) provides its token holders with the greatest steady returns in crypto.

TAP offers the market’s highest Fixed APY of 102,483.58 percent and a daily ROI (Return On Investment) of 1.8999 percent. According to its website, holders can earn up to $1,002,758.54 USD of $TITANO at 102,483.58 percent APY at the end of the year with a $1000 USD investment.

Overall, Titano offers simple and secure staking as well as an industry-leading fixed APY.

Furthermore, unlike other popular staking protocols, the Titano Auto-staking Protocol pays every 30 minutes or every 48 hours.

Where and How Can I Purchase TITANO Coin?

TITANO has been listed on several cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap, on the other hand, is the best exchange for purchasing TITANO crypto coins. Here’s how to get your hands on some $TITANO:

Binance smart chain should be added to your MetaMask wallet (or a different crypto wallet).

Buy BNB (Binance cryptocurrency) with your fiat currency.

Transmit the BNB to your MetaMask.

To make the BNB/TITANO trade, go to PancakeSwap.

Set the slippage to roughly 15% and confirm the swap.

You now have $TITANO staking in your wallet on autopilot!

TITANO Cryptocurrency Price Prediction

TITANO coin is worth $0.120247 USD and has a 24-hour trading volume of $1,014,713 USD. In the previous 24 hours, the coin has dropped 16.11 percent. Let’s take a peek at this coin’s future.

TITANO token is expected to achieve an average price of $1.152 by the end of the year, according to Wallet Investor. According to their calculations, the long-term earning potential in one year is +871.73 percent. They also forecast that TITANO will be valued at $5.277 in five years (2027).

Meanwhile, according to DigitalCoinPrice, the currency will be worth $0.1583 before the end of the year. According to the projection, the price of one TITANO coin could reach $0.2081 in one year.

Titano Coin Review: Is it a Scam or Legit?

In the last 48 hours, Titano coin has been trending on CoinMarketCap. And many potential investors have no idea what the token stands for. This Titano coin evaluation was sparked by a query I received on Quora.

We will investigate whether the Titano currency is genuine or a disguised scam similar to the Squid Game token. So, if you are like the Quora reader who requested a Titano review, if you are interested in Titano, if you are a possible investor who is learning about the token, or if you are already holding Titano coin (this demographic is usually highly sensitive.

Try to keep an open mind when reading the review).

I want new investors (and even experienced investors) to understand what they’re entering into, therefore I try to explain crypto in a simple way by breaking down crypto jargon or whatever developers are trying to express in basic English. However, before we begin the primary review, we must first build an understanding.

“I’m neither a banker nor a financial expert, and I’m not even a crypto “expert” (whatever that means).

Titano’s webpage is very cool. It’s obvious that it was put together by a professional. It’s SSL safe and perfectly tuned for diverse device viewports, which I appreciate. The description opens with a one-of-a-kind headline.

“Crypto’s Best Auto-Staking & Auto-Compounding Protocol”

For people who are new to cryptocurrency investing and Defi protocols. Below, I’ll explain what auto staking and auto compounding are. So you fully comprehend what the preceding quote means.

Staking on Autopilot

To understand Auto staking, you must first understand what staking is. Staking in cryptocurrency is the process of locking up (for a set amount of time) crypto holdings in order to receive incentives or earn interest. Staking is typically regarded as an additional way to profit while investing in Defi projects. However, with Titano currency and its auto staking feature, that option is no longer available. Staking Rewards are earned from the moment Titano is purchased.

Compounding by Auto

Compounding is the process by which earnings from an asset (in this case, titano’s earnings) are reinvested to generate further earnings over time. What this indicates is straightforward. Gains from auto-staking titano are immediately reinvested, providing investors with even investment benefits.

Titano Coin’s website goes so far as to list the “BIG” promise. Titano, according to the website, has the highest fixed APY At 102,483 percent. Titano is the first Wallet with Automatic Staking and Compounding, and Titano rewards investors every 30 minutes / 48 times per day!

In my opinion, the “fixed” 102,483 percent APY is simply too wonderful to be true. For those who don’t understand what an APY is. An APY stands for Annual Percentage Yield. The annual percentage yield (APY) is the true rate of return on an investment that takes into account the effect of compounding interest.

Titano coin’s marketing is based on this “unbelievable” offer. In the final section of this review, we will look at the fixed APY. Another ‘crazy’ promise is Titano’s assertion that it receives investment rewards every 30 minutes / 48 times per day.

Titano is a ‘hyper older oriented token,’ according to our research (every crypto token is holder-centric, fyi). Titano, on the other hand, takes it to a whole new level, in my opinion.

Following that was a section on “how it works.”

1. We learn that a portion of the buy and sale charge goes to the Titano Treasury. While 5% of trade volume is redirected to the RFV, which aids in the distribution of the Titano staking protocol. The RFV (Risk-Free Value) is the number of funds that the Treasury guarantees will be used to back $Titano.

2. With consistent transactions (buying and selling) on Titano’s ecosystem, Titano’s treasury inflow is bound to increase. This provides solid support for $TITANO tokens.

3. Automatically compounded with a treasury-backed currency with intrinsic value.

This, in my opinion, does not provide enough information on how Titano works. It’s a little hazy and terse. More should have been written about Titano, a token with a ‘complex’ use. Perhaps a more complete explanation might be found in the white paper.

Titano Play was unveiled. According to the website, it is a type of game that allows Titano holders to gain even more goodies. It’s worth noting that Titano’s play has yet to be released.

You don’t comprehend the context of Titano’s 102,483.58 percent APY guarantee until you reach to that point in the website, in my opinion.

Tokenomics

According to tokenomics, $TITANO is a BEP-20 token with an elastic supply that compensates holders via a positive rebase formula. Rebase? If my experience as a crypto-journalist has taught me anything, it should be that rebased tokens should be considered as ticking time bombs. In case you don’t know what a rebase token is. In the larger scheme of things, charts with rebase tokens don’t mean much. The only factors that count are the coin’s market capitalization and total supply.

When purchasing Titano, investors are charged a fee of 13% of their investment. This is how it is divided. 5% is automatically transferred to the liquidity pool. The treasury receives 3% of the proceeds, which is used to back the RFV. While 5% is transferred to the RFV, which serves to sustain and support the staking benefits offered by the positive rebase.

When an investor sells, he or she is charged an 18% commission. This is how the 18% tax is calculated. 5% is automatically transferred to the liquidity pool. The treasury receives 8% of the proceeds, which is used to support the RFV. While 5% is transferred to the RFV, which serves to sustain and support the staking benefits offered by the positive rebase.

This tax structure is one of the most onerous in the world.

However, you can forgive the token for this because the entire concept is based on taxing investors in order to reward those who are ‘holding.’

It is vital to mention that Titano’s contract is currently undergoing a Certik audit, which is 85 percent complete. Certik is one of the world’s most reputable contract auditing firms. As a result, this is a good thing because the audit increases trust in the Titano token. The audit, however, is unfinished. Solidity Finance has also audited the Titano cryptocurrency. The audit was successful, however, it reveals the extremely high risk that this Titano carries. According to the solidity financial report, the developers have an absurd (dangerous) amount of power over the contract.

The White Paper

Titano’s white paper is available online. Unlike the standard, downloadable document (which anybody can obtain), the Titano token white paper can be found at https://docs.titano.finance/how-is-the-apy-backed. It starts with an overview of the project. “Titano is positioned to lead a revolution in Defi with the Titano Autostaking Protocol or TAP, a new financial protocol that makes staking easier and delivers $TITANO token holders the greatest stable returns in crypto,” according to the white paper. I believe you understand what I’m saying because it’s something we’ve experienced. In reality, the entire article is what we have covered on the internet, therefore I’ll go on to examine the market cap.

Titano token has a market capitalization of $1,872,553,024. This market capitalization is amazing. This market cap is an excellent fit for a coin that is only two months old. It has grown enormously. It demonstrates that a big number of people are already involved in and holding this initiative.

According to poocoin.app, the liquidity pool is estimated to be valued at $2,452,101. According to bscscan, 61 percent of the liquidity pool has been ‘burned,’ with the remaining 31 percent locked in Unicrypt. This is widely regarded as positive; nonetheless, I have reservations regarding the liquidity pool’s value. To have only $2.452,101 in its liquidity pool for a company with a market cap of 1.8 billion or more seems strange to me. The liquidity pool is simply insufficient.

This week, Titano is on the rise.

Titano’s price has climbed by 86.32 percent in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, the price has risen by 19.17 percent. The price has dropped by 1.06 percent in the last hour. The current price per TITANO is 12.207633. Titano is 22.34 percent lower than its all-time high of 15.72.