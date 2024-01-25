Today marks the release of two more titles to Xbox Game Pass for the console, PC, and cloud. Go Mecha Ball also makes its debut today as a day one release, and one of those arrivals is an early access title that is making the transition to its full 1.0 launch. These releases, which come only two days after Xbox Game Pass added two games, represent Microsoft’s second subscription library expansion since the start of the week.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may access both titles through Xbox Cloud Gaming on mobile devices. Both games will be playable through the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass libraries for Xbox Series X|S and PC starting today. Go Mecha Ball is currently available for play on Xbox platforms and PC. If you missed the early access period for Phantom Abyss, now would be a good opportunity to try as it debuts fully.

Go Mecha Ball

Go Mecha Ball, a twin-stick shooter with rogue-like aspects developed by Whale Peak Games, puts you in charge of a mech. You’ll need to use your arsenal of weapons to blast your way through various arcade levels with pinball-style mechanics, eliminating waves of opponents and bosses while upgrading your mech in the process.

Checking over the list before you start playing might be beneficial since there are 29 Go Mecha Ball milestones to obtain for the 1,000 G. Some of these objectives need you to finish the game on different levels of difficulty.

At the beginning of Go Mecha Ball, everything is joyful and exciting for everyone. When entities start harming the planet out of a portal, this alters. To recover the joy that was stolen from them, the survivors decide to fight back by jumping through the portal. Building robots resistant to the portal’s conditions, the animal species leap inside prepared for battle.

Phantom Abyss 1.0

Despite being available as an early access title via Xbox Game Pass for some time, Phantom Abyss’ creator Team WIBY is now releasing a free update in preparation for the game’s official 1.0 release. In order to recover holy relics, you must race through arbitrarily constructed temples that are rife with traps and obstacles in this asynchronous multiplayer game.

Today on January 25, 2024, the massively asynchronous multiplayer game Phantom Abyss, created by Team WIBY, will be available on PC through Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Additionally, the publisher has announced that the game will appear on Xbox Game Pass.

Players of the large-scale, asynchronous online game Phantom Abyss are thrust into dynamically created temples. The main goal is to retrieve holy artifacts from these temples, which are full of sharp edges, deep crevasses, and ferocious guards. In a unique way, each temple can only be conquered once throughout the game. The player loses access to the temple permanently if they fail to get the final relic or give in to its perils.

Although it’s unclear if more Phantom Abyss accomplishments will be introduced today, the update does change Adventure Mode, adds Abyss, an improved Classic Mode, and takes away whip curses, which may be obtained through Adventure Mode.