Top 10 Bluetooth Earphones Under 5000

Earphones with Bluetooth

Let’s take a look at all of the aspects to think about before purchasing the best wireless Bluetooth earphones.

Looks are always prioritized. The look and feel of the device are what draw a person in. The earphones should be visually appealing and made of high-quality materials. You have the option of a plastic or metal construction. Because you will be wearing your earbuds for an extended period of time, the fit is critical. You should look for the correct fit, and if you intend to use it for exercise, it should be snug.

Along with a good fit and appearance, different brands offer a variety of features. Active noise cancellation, dual connectivity, water resistance, touch controls, equalization customization, and more features are available.

1. OnePlus Z2 Buds

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is the company’s most recent completely wireless earphones. It has an 11mm dynamic driver and a strong bottom tone for a wonderful listening experience. It has a battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge and is built with Warp Charge technology, which allows it to give 5 hours of music playback after only 10 minutes of charging. If you’re searching for a low-cost genuine wireless headset, this is a great choice.

2. The Mivi DuoPods M80

The Mivi DuoPods M80 is a good option for TWS earbuds. With Bluetooth 5.0, it allows for simple connectivity. You should be able to link the earphones with your phone after removing them from the charging case. It has touch adaptable controls that allow you to control what you hear. Calls should be able to be paused, played, and rejected. The Mivi DuoPods M80 is said to produce rich sound with powerful bass.

3. boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds

The Boat Airdopes 441 are one of the most popular affordable earphones. There are numerous reasons for its popularity, beginning with its claimed battery life of 5 hours via earbuds and 25 hours in the case. It also has the most recent Bluetooth 5.0, which enables up to 10m of range and lower latency. It is IPX7 rated, which means it is water and perspiration-resistant. The Boat Airdopes 441 has all of the necessary features and is reasonably priced.

4. The Realme Buds Q2

The Realme Buds Q2 are low-cost earphones aimed at the budget market. It has 10mm Bass Boost drivers and a liquid crystal polymer diaphragm to offer crisp audio with powerful bass. It has a battery life of up to 28 hours on a single charge and a rapid charge option that gives you 3 hours of battery life in only 10 minutes. It has a low latency gaming mode that lets you play your favorite game without experiencing any audio lag.

5. Skullcandy Sesh Evo

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly fully wireless headphone, the Skullcandy Sesh Evo is a wonderful choice. It has good sound quality and supports call, soundtrack, and volume control. It has a battery life of up to 24 hours and enables rapid charging, allowing you to charge it rapidly. It is water and dust resistant to IP55 standards.

6. OnePlus Buds

The OnePlus Buds have a combined battery life of 30 hours between the earbuds and the case. It is stated that 10 minutes of charging results in around 10 hours of backup. Furthermore, the business states that the audio is rich, clear, and has deep bass. It includes three microphones for calling and noise cancellation. Finally, it features an IPX4 grade, which makes it resistant to splashes and sweat. The earphones’ triple microphones do a good job of noise cancellation.

7. Earphones JBL C115 TWS

JBL has spent the last 75 years in the audio industry. Their prowess in audio engineering can be seen in their latest wireless earphones, the JBL C115.

These ergonomically designed earbuds provide a secure fit. Simply choose the ear tip that best fits your ears. Unlike with wired earbuds, you won’t feel any pain after a few hours.

Bluetooth v5.0, the most recent version, supports flash communication. Either earbud can be used (mono-bud feature). With reduced latency, the JBL C115 improves the video viewing experience.

However, I am slightly disappointed because these earphones are not suitable for usage in the gym or sports because they are not waterproof.

In terms of sound quality, the JBL C115 earbuds include 5.8mm dynamic drivers that produce high-quality music. You can enjoy distortion-free music and audio even at high volumes.

The depth of the bass is noticeable. Unlike artificially amplified bass, it oozes a natural bass. We enjoy crystal clear, undistorted call quality thanks to perfect tuning.

The JBL C115 boasts a huge battery backup. With 21 hours of continuous battery life, you’ll never run out of juice. The earphones last for 6 hours after being charged.

Just in case, the tiny charging case provides an additional 15 hours of power. But the finest feature for me was how quickly it charged. Plugin the earbuds for 10 minutes to get a 1-hour charge.

8. Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Earphones (Premium Earbuds)

If you are a serious fan of deep bass, the Sony XB700 is built just for you. It has more bass for a more robust, aggressive low-end sound. With a dynamic driver of 12mm, you may enjoy the deep bass sound all day.

Splashes and sweat will not linger on the earbuds thanks to the IPX4 grade. That is why they are suitable for usage at the gym.

Sony XB700 earphones are ergonomically built to ensure optimal comfort by contacting the spots on your ear.

The power case is pretty nice for holding the earphones. However, I expected Sony to provide clever touch sensors rather than button controllers.

The MFB buttons on the earbuds ensure a totally cordless experience by allowing control of music, calls, and voice assistants.

There isn’t much to say about the sound quality because we are all accustomed to Sony’s superior audio quality. Each Sony wireless earphone produces rich, high-quality sound.

The Sony XB700 is equipped with an optimized antenna design, and the reduced latency enhances the movie-watching experience.

Hands-free calling eliminates the need to take your phone out of your pocket to answer calls. A variety of voice assistants are also supported.

Regarding the bass, I’ve already discussed how dynamic drivers perform admirably. You may enjoy truly deep and strong bass with clear highs and lows.

Last but not least, the battery and charging system is also impressive. The Sony WF-XB700 includes a small power pack that can charge the earphones twice.

Quick charging is a plus. The earphones can only be charged for 10 minutes to provide 60 minutes of listening.

One charge cycle to the earbuds provides 9 hours of audio. As a result, you have a total of 18 hours of playing.

9. Earbuds Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 has industry-leading customization possibilities, a powerful bass, and a battery life of up to 28 hours. It’s ready for anything, with an ergonomic design and four microphones for on-the-go sound.

These ergonomically designed wireless earphones provide industry-leading customizing possibilities as well as high-quality music with strong bass. HearThrough technology provides for ambient sound, allowing you to be aware of your surroundings while listening to music.

You may control the amount of outside noise that enters your headphones by pressing a button. Not only do you get dramatic sound supplied by powerful bass, but four microphones embedded into each earbud ensure call clarity and performance in any scenario.

With a battery life of up to 28 hours, you can get to your destination without being distracted (7 hours per charge cycle, 21 hours through charging case). These earphones are remarkably comfy in all conditions, thanks to their IP55 protection against water, perspiration, and dust.

The Jabra Elite 3 performs admirably in our tests, with nearly perfect call quality and audio reproduction that faithfully reproduces bass, mid-range, and treble frequencies while also providing good noise isolation capabilities.

10. Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Headphone (Extra Bass)

If you enjoy bass and are seeking for lightweight Bluetooth earphones, Sony has you covered.

Sony is a well-known brand that offers a wide range of products while keeping its brand value. The Sony WI-XB400 has a 12mm driver unit that provides extra bass for a deep and punchy sound.

Not only that, but the voice clarity is really good, which helps to validate the brand.

When it comes to the battery, it has a 15-hour battery life to ensure that it does not run out while you are away from the station.

Furthermore, it supports quick charging, allowing you to receive 60 minutes of playing with only a 10-minute charging period. It is compatible with the most recent Type-C charging standards.

Concerning the design and build quality, we have already stated that it weighs only 21g, making it ultra-lightweight and ideal for sports.

The earbuds are really smooth and pleasant on the ears. You will never be concerned if your earbuds fall out during a workout.

Because these Bluetooth earphones have an IPX4 grade, they are splashproof, so perspiration and water will never be a problem for you.

During the calls, the sound quality is very clear and sharp. The linked microphone provides the required sound quality to the peer user.

Because of the in-built microphone, you can even make calls without pulling your phone out of your pocket, making it one of the best wireless headphones with a mic under 5000 Rupees.

Tangling, which is a big issue with wired headphones, will be eliminated by the magnetic buds. While you’re not listening to music, this will keep your phone from being cluttered.

The earphone buttons will make your life easier by controlling audio tracks for play/pause, skip a track, and volume adjustment.