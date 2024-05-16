AI video generators are amazing, but watermarks can ruin the polished, professional look of your content. That’s why I’ve scoured the web to find the best truly free AI video generators that let you ditch the watermark without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re a budding content creator, a marketer on a budget, or just someone curious about what AI can do with video, this list is for you.

Part 1: Why Do You Need an AI Video Generator Without a Watermark?

AI video generators with watermarks, even those tucked away in corners or relatively small, can still have a surprisingly negative impact on your content, especially if you’re focused on brand image or professionalism. Here’s why:

Distraction: A subtle watermark pulls the viewer’s attention away from your message, and makes your content feel less polished or important.

Clashing Brands: A watermark always introduces another brand’s identity into your video — creating a clash with your own branding.

Undermining Authority: Watermarks can subtly hint that you haven’t invested in the full version of a tool — which can subconsciously erode the authority and trustworthiness you aim to build with your videos.

Limitations on Use: Even “minor” watermarks come with usage restrictions, like client presentations, or for resale without additional licensing or editing.

Choosing a watermark-free AI video generator like Virbo grants you full creative control and ensures your work is perceived with the professionalism it deserves.

Part 2: Top 10 Free AI Video Generator Without Watermark

Virbo

Wondershare Virbo stands out as one of the most intuitive AI video creation platforms I’ve used; firstly, the vast library of 300+ avatars representing diverse appearances and accents truly sets it apart from any AI video generator. You could easily find the perfect virtual spokesperson to represent your brand’s voice, and pairing them with voice overs in a multitude of languages will open up possibilities for creating targeted global content.

The focus on streamlining creation is evident throughout Virbo — you will love how seamlessly it works across all devices – a brainstorm session on your phone could effortlessly transition into polished video edits on your desktop. The 350+ templates are another fantastic starting point for different scenarios — whether you need a quick social media ad or a detailed product demo, Virbo had a relevant template to kick start the process. Plus, the built-in royalty-free asset library means you do not have to scramble for external music or images to round out your videos.

Key Features

300+ AI avatars and voices across various languages for customized, globally-oriented content.

Create on your web browser, desktop, or mobile devices.

350+ templates streamline production for various use cases.

Access built-in music, images, and videos.

Pros

Intuitive interface, great for beginners.

Extensive avatar and language options.

Seamless cross-platform experience and templates speed up creation.

Cons

The most affordable plans have short video duration limits.

Advanced features will need a steeper learning curve down the line.

Pricing:

Monthly (US$ 19.9/month): Basic features, no watermarks.

Yearly Essential (US$ 44.9/year): More video credits, longer video duration, no watermarks.

Yearly Pro (US$ 199/year): Highest video credits and no Watermark.

FlexClip

FlexClip is another user-friendly AI video editor cum generator that blends an intuitive interface with helpful AI-powered tools. Where FlexClip incorporates AI is in time-saving features like text-to-speech narration. You can also choose a realistic-sounding voice instead of recording your own! While these AI features are not as customizable as those in dedicated tools like Virbo, Synthesia, and DeepBrain, they’re a massive convenience for quick content creation.

All in all, FlexClip AI tools mirror features found in premium options like Virbo or Animaker. Plus, the free plan is surprisingly usable – something not always offered by competitors – but you’ll have a FlexClip watermark. Paid plans remove this, unlock higher resolutions, and other perks.

Key Features:

Extensive selection of templates, stock videos, and music to streamline your workflow.

Capture screen activity for tutorials, demonstrations, or software walkthroughs.

Realistic AI-powered voiceovers for narration.

Automatic Subtitles to improve accessibility and engagement.

Text-to-Video turns scripts or articles into visual drafts.

Pros

Accessible for those with limited video editing experience.

Easily trim, split, add text, music, and more, even for beginners.

Cons

AI features lack the advanced customization options found in dedicated AI video generators like Virbo.

FlexClip watermark is present unless you upgrade to a paid plan.

Pricing

Free: Basic editing, AI tools, resources (with limitations and watermark).

Paid Tiers (starts at US$ 9.99/mo): Higher resolutions, watermark removal, more stock media, longer videos, custom branding, and increased storage.

Animaker

Whether you need explainer videos, social media promos, or even short cartoons, Animaker’s helpful AI features to streamline the process. For instance, the text-to-speech for narration instead of recording your own voiceover! It also automatically generates subtitles – though these are less customizable than tools fully dedicated to subtitling, like Virbo and DeepBrain.Overall, Animaker is known for its focus on animation, allowing for more dynamic visuals compared to those in FlexClip. The trade-off is a slightly steeper learning curve, but it’s still accessible for non-animators. The free plan, like many, includes a watermark, but paid tiers remove this and unlock higher resolutions and more features.

Key Features

Create eye-catching animated videos with pre-animated characters, backgrounds, effects, and more.

Huge selection of characters, props, and backgrounds

Realistic AI-powered voiceovers for narration.

Automatic Subtitles

Design your own characters for a unique brand touch.

Pros

Animation made accessible through an intuitive, user-friendly interface.

Makes animation possible without extensive animation experience.

Cons

It takes a little longer to master than tools with less focus on animation.

Animaker’s watermark is present unless you upgrade to a paid plan.

Pricing

Free: Basic editing, limited features, and Animaker watermark.

Tiered Paid Plans (Basic, Starter, Pro, Enterprise): Basic: US$ 12.50/month Starter: US$ 25/month Pro: US$ 39/month

Lumiere

Lumiere isn’t your standard video creator – it’s a cutting-edge research project from Google AI pushing the boundaries of what AI can do in video synthesis. With Lumiere, you can turn a simple text description into a visually rich and dynamic video clip, or even transform existing images into moving scenes — no watermarks!

Key Features:

Describe what you want to see, and Lumiere generates a video.

Take an existing image and give it motion.

Apply unique artistic styles to your videos.

Lumiere offers granular control with options like cinemagraphs and video inpainting

Pros:

Lumiere taps into Google’s advanced research

The range of AI video generation options and editing possibilities is impressive.

Cons:

Advanced features like stylized generation require technical understanding.

You can only join the waitlist yet!

Pricing:

Free

Kapwing

Kapwing offers a user-friendly interface with an array of features like: Video editing to make basic cuts, add subtitles and audio, and resize videos for various platforms. When it comes to AI video features, you can auto-generate captions, remove background noise, and create videos from text descriptions (a feature not commonly found in most basic video editors). Its main selling point is being able to work on projects simultaneously with your team, share feedback, and maintain brand consistency with shared assets.

Key Features:

Basic editing tools (trimming, cropping, resizing), audio adjustments, and text overlays.

AI tools like auto-generated subtitles, background noise removal, text-to-video generation, text-to-speech.

Pre-designed templates for social media content.

Real-time editing, shared workspaces, and tools for feedback and brand consistency.

Pros:

Intuitive interface, great for non-professionals

Use AI to simplify tasks like subtitling and audio cleanup.

Collaboration features streamline work for multiple creators

Cons:

Watermarks on free plan, making it unsuitable for branded content.

Professional video editors will find the features too basic.

Pricing:

Free: Basic features, watermark, usage limits on AI tools

Pro (US$ 16/month): No watermark, longer videos, AI tools, 4K quality.

Business (US$ 50/month): Voice cloning (limited availability) and AI.

ClipChamp

Clipchamp is a versatile video editor accessible through your browser, as a desktop app, or on iOS devices. It is really easy to learn and use, making it a great choice for beginners and those seeking quick content creation tools. When it comes to Watermarks, if you export videos with the free plan, it will not include a Clipchamp watermark if you stick to basic editing tools and avoid premium features and templates.

Key Features:

Tools for trimming, cropping, resizing, and color adjustments.

Automatically transcribe your videos with subtitles in over 80 languages.

Create realistic voice overs from text with a variety of voice options and accents.

Use AI to turn photos and clips into videos with suggested editing styles.

Pros:

Access stock video, music, and graphics to enrich your projects.

AI feedback to improve your on-camera presentation skills

Cons:

Utilizing templates or advanced features will introduce the Clipchamp watermark on the free plan.

The free basic stock library is sufficient for all projects.

Pricing:

Free: Basic editing

Premium: Watermark-free videos (with basic editing), higher resolutions (up to 4K)

ClipScribe

ClipScribe’s ease-of-use and focus on attention-grabbing features makes it a solid choice for businesses, marketers, and creators looking to boost the impact of their social media videos. However, even during the free trial — there is a watermark on exported videos.

Key Features:

Automatically transcribe videos and insert subtitles. Easily edit timing and appearance with the user-friendly subtitle editor.

Creatively style individual words or entire subtitles for maximum impact.

Choose from numerous preset layouts optimized for different social media platforms and video orientations.

Add headlines, sublines, emojis, images, and even sound effects or animations to make your videos pop.

Design your own animated countdowns to boost engagement.

Pros:

Save your favorite designs as templates or quickly clone a project

Supports transcription and subtitling in over 17 languages and dialects

Tailored for transforming videos into high-impact social media content.

Cons:

Even higher tiers have caps on monthly transcription minutes.

The free trial includes a watermark on exported videos.

No complex video editing capabilities.

Pricing:

ClipScribe offers a 7-day free trial, after which:

Starter (Annual): US$ 108/year

Pro (Annual): US$ 144/year

Agency (Annual): US$ 288/year

DeepBrain

DeepBrain is one of the most expensive options on the market, but its features are designed to match the price tag. For instance, take DeepBrain AI specialized focus ultra-realistic avatars and advanced AI capabilities — allowing large businesses aiming to bring cutting-edge conversational AI into their customer service, training, or marketing workflows. However, note that smaller businesses or individuals seeking budget-friendly AI video tools will find DeepBrain’s pricing prohibitive.

Key Features:

Create videos with AI-generated presenters that boast incredibly lifelike visuals and movements.

Integrate your AI avatars with chatbots or large language models (like ChatGPT) to deliver interactive experiences.

Fine-tune your videos with granular control over avatar gestures, multi-avatar scenes, custom fonts, and brand assets.

Transform text prompts, URLs, articles, and documents into complete videos with visuals, script, and AI-generated voiceover.

Pros:

Generate custom visuals to complement your videos.

Choose from a diverse range of avatars or create custom ones.

Cons:

The “Personal” and even “Team” plans come with limitations on video length

More expensive than most other AI video generators

Pricing:

Personal (US$ 24/month)

Team (US$ 72/month)

Synthesia

Where tools like Virbo offer flexibility for individual creators, Synthesia’s focus is on efficiency for teams that consistently need new content. There is no free plan, and the paid plan allows you to watermark your videos with your own branding.

Key Features:

Choose from over 160 diverse AI avatars or even create a custom avatar that mirrors your own appearance (or your brand’s persona).

Generate videos and voice overs in over 130 languages

Kickstart your projects with a vast library of customizable video templates.

Embed your synthesized videos within your existing workflow through integrations

Pros:

Make changes to your scripts and have the videos automatically regenerate

Text-to-video process with easy updates can save teams significant time

Cons:

Learning curve is slightly steeper for beginners seeking a very basic editor.

Granular control over avatar gestures or expressions like Virbo

Pricing:

Starter (US$ 22/month) : Basic plan for individuals

Creator (US$ 67/month) : More video generation time, more AI avatars

Sora

Sora is an AI model from OpenAI that specializes in generating videos directly from text prompts. It is, more or less, similar to basic tools like Clipchamp and Kapwing. In all, it’s best for simple visuals; don’t expect photorealistic avatars or complex scenes like you find in DeepBrain AI.

Key Features:

Describe what you want to see, and Sora will generate a short video clip to match.

Refine your results by continually feeding Sora new text prompts, allowing you to build on your initial idea.

Sora prioritizes creating interesting visual representations of your concepts

Pros:

If you’re new to AI video generation, Sora offers one of the easiest entry points. Type a description, get a video – it’s that straightforward.

Great for quickly visualizing creative ideas

Sora is currently free, making it accessible for experimentation and learning how AI video generation works.

Cons:

Sora lacks advanced customization, voiceover options, and the polished results of tools like Synthesia or DeepBrain AI.

Generated videos are often low-resolution and have a more stylized or artistic look rather than photorealism.

Pricing:

Free to use

Comparison Table

Tool Price Best For Cons Use Cases Virbo Free trial, then paid monthly/yearly plans starting at US$ 9.9/mo Businesses, content creators, educators seeking diverse avatars, global content, and streamlined creation Limited video length on lower tiers, potential complexity with advanced features Customer service videos, marketing content, multilingual training materials FlexClip Free plan with watermark, paid plans starting at US$ 9.99/mo Beginners, those seeking a balance of ease-of-use and AI features AI features less customizable than dedicated tools, watermark on the free plan Quick content creation, social media videos, basic tutorials Animaker Free plan with watermark, paid plans starting at US$ 12.50/mo Creators wanting animation capabilities, businesses needing eye-catching videos Slightly steeper learning curve than non-animation focused tools, watermark on the free plan Animated explainer videos, social media promos, short cartoons Lumiere (by Google AI) Currently free, waitlist only Experimentation, bleeding-edge AI video generation, tech enthusiasts Not yet publicly released, potential complexity with advanced features Pushing the boundaries of AI video, unique artistic styles, video editing innovation Kapwing Free plan with watermark, paid plans starting at US$ 16/mo Teams needing collaboration tools, content creators seeking social media focus Basic editing features for professional needs, watermark on free plan Team projects, streamlined social media content creation, subtitling/audio cleanup ClipChamp Free plan with watermark-free basic edits, paid plans for advanced features Beginners, quick content creation, those comfortable with browser/app-based tools Watermark appears with templates/premium features, limited stock library on the free plan Basic video editing, social media clips, simple presentations ClipScribe Free trial, paid plans starting at US$ 108/year Social media marketers, creators focused on video engagement Transcription limits even on paid tiers, watermark on trial videos, lacks complex editing Transforming videos for maximum social media impact, adding subtitles and visual flair DeepBrain AI Expensive: Personal plan starts at US$ 24/mo, Team US$ 72/mo Large businesses needing hyper-realistic avatars, integrating AI into customer service or training workflows Cost-prohibitive for individuals/small teams, video length limits on lower plans, potential complexity Ultra-realistic AI presenters, conversational AI experiences, cutting-edge training videos Synthesia No free plan, paid plans start at US$ 22/mo Businesses prioritizing scalable video creation, multilingual content, teams needing efficient workflows Steeper learning curve for beginners, less granular avatar control than some tools Consistent video production, global content, updating videos with ease Sora Free to use Experimenting with AI video generation, visualizing simple concepts, beginners Limited features and customization, low-resolution stylized output Brainstorming, creative exploration, basic visual aids

Conclusion,

The “best” AI video generator without a watermark depends heavily on your specific needs and budget. Here’s a quick breakdown to help you choose:

Budget-Conscious: Consider FlexClip or ClipChamp paid plans. Be sure the features you need are unlocked on the tier you choose.

Animation Enthusiast: Animaker is a strong choice, offering flexibility for both simple videos and more dynamic animation.

Ease of Use is Key: Virbo, FlexClip, and ClipChamp are beginner-friendly, each having strengths in different areas.

Global Content : Virbo and Synthesia excel with expansive avatar and language options.

Cutting-Edge Tech: Lumiere and DeepBrain AI push the boundaries but involve steeper learning curves or costs.

If you’re prioritizing a diverse range of avatars, streamlined creation for various use cases, and a focus on global content, Virbo is an excellent contender.