Top 10 Investments in Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India has been the center of attention for quite some time. Many startups pitched their business ideas and received funding during the show. The Sharks put their money into a variety of interesting business ventures. Some were genuine problem solvers, while others were monetary behemoths.

Shark Tank India featured seven sharks: Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Ghazal Alagh.

The Sharks had to negotiate with some businesses, while others threw up their hands as soon as they heard the pitch. Then there were the business concepts that wowed all of the Sharks. All of the Sharks invested in a small number of people. You may be wondering what these extraordinary business concepts are.

Here are the top ten investments from Shark Tank India :-

Ice Popsicles – Skippi Icepops

Skippi Icepops, a Hyderabad-based popsicle brand, was the show’s first all-shark deal. The husband and wife team of Ravi Kabra and Anuja Kabra represented the F&B brand, which was backed by Kabra Global Products Pvt. Ltd.

They had the brilliant idea of making ice popsicles that Indians would instantly recognise due to their childhood nostalgia. The packaging and taste of their ice popsicles impressed all of the sharks. They also agreed that there was no other significant player in this market in India. The Kabras received offers from all five sharks, resulting in a deal worth Rs 1 crore for 15% equity.

Sunfox Spandan – Sunfox Technologies

Sunfox Technologies’ “Sunfox Spandan” is an innovative and reasonably priced ECG device. This device has the ability to scan the heart instantly, and it is also portable and pocket-sized. One device costs Rs.7,000 and is available for purchase on Amazon and 1mg.

This device was created by a Dehradun boy with the aim of serving others and saving their lives.

Sunfox Technologies agreed to a Rs.1 crore deal for 6 percent equity in the company from five sharks namely Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar.

Following the completion of this transaction, one of the founders expressed his views, stating that the deal with the business mavericks would bring in their expertise, particularly in areas such as marketing and R&D, which is their primary focus in reaching out to every Indian household and saving lives.

Get-A-Whey – Sugar Free Ice Cream

Jash Shah and Pashmi Shah Agarwal, along with their mother Jimmy Shah, founded Get-A-Whey, a healthy ice cream brand.

Their ice creams are high in protein, have no added sugar, are low in fat, and have fewer calories than other ice creams on the market. It is currently available in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR.

They sought a Rs 1 Cr investment in exchange for an 8% stake in their company in order to expand it. They were able to secure a Rs 1 crore investment for 15% equity. Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, and Vineeta Singh were among the investors.

AAS Vidyalaya – Ed tech App

The couple Vikas and Leena Kakawini founded AAS Vidyalaya, an educational start-up. They run an educational start-up that aims to bring school to children who are unable to attend. Sharks Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Ashneer Grover joined the husband-wife duo’s strong vision of making a significant difference in society by investing Rs 1.5 crore for 15% equity.

Annie – Braille Literary Device : Tinkerbell Labs

Tinker Bell Labs, a Bengaluru-based startup, creates Braille literacy devices to assist visually impaired people in learning Braille on their own. Annie, the company’s flagship product, aids in the early education of visually impaired students through gamified audio lessons delivered via Braille-based hardware.

Annie is the first self-learning braille literacy device in the world. It was designed to be a comprehensive Braille self-learning device, capable of making learning fun, engaging, and intuitive for blind students. The company received a deal of 1.05 crore at 3 percent equity from Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, and Peyush Bansal on Shark Tank India.

The Yarn Bazaar – Yarn Trading App

Mumbai-based The Yarn Bazaar’s startup aims to organise the unorganised textile industry. They have done more than Rs 230 crore in business since 2019. In addition to buying and selling yarn, the company conducts interviews and podcasts with industry experts, adding value to the textile industry.

Founder and CEO Pratik Gadia represented the company, and he impressed the sharks with his focused vision. Peyush Bansal, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, and Aman Gupta offered Gadia a Rs 1 Crore deal.

Hammer Lifestyle – Smart Audio Products

The founder of BoAt, Shark Aman Gupta, invested a whopping Rs 1 crore in the Hammer start-up.

Hammer, founded by Rohit Nandwani, manufactures high-quality audio devices, fitness bands, and electric toothbrushes. Since 2019, the two-year-old start-up has served over 1.5 lakh customers and is listed on Flipkart. They sell these wearable accessories and audio gadgets at reasonable prices, making them a budget-friendly brand.

Aman initially offered to buy the entire company, which stunned everyone, including Sharks Peeyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, and Anupam Mittal. They later closed the deal at 40% equity for Rs 1 crore.

IN A CAN – Can Cocktails

This was one of the brilliant business ideas. IN A CAN serves cocktails in the same way that a soft drink is served in a can. So you can enjoy a cocktail whenever and wherever you want. The company also provides a wide range of flavours. This out-of-the-ordinary business concept drew everyone’s attention as well as money.

The founders, Viraj Sawant and Sameer Mirajkar, were able to impress five judges on the panel and received a 1 Crore investment for 10% equity in the show.

Bummer

Bummer, an Indian comfort wear brand, raised INR 75 lakh on the most recent season of Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India panellists Aman Gupta, founder of Boat Electronics, and Namita Thapar, founder of Emcure Pharma, invested 7.5 percent of their own money.

This significant victory for the homegrown startup comes as the brand enters its second round of funding. It also recently received $180,000 in funding from Singapore-based BeeNext. The Bummer innerwear essentials collection is the result of two years of intense research to create the softest fabric possible. According to a statement, they intend to disrupt the industry with a palette of colourful patterns and designs.

Beyond Water

Beyondwater is India’s first liquid enhancer, not ordinary water. This product’s job is to clean and flavour the water, making it enjoyable to drink and beneficial to one’s health.

Devang Shinghnia and Shachi Shinghania have their own website, and their products are available on Amazon.

This product is available in four flavours: Lemon Mint, Mango Peach, Electrolytes (Ginger Lime), and Orange. They used 99 percent stevia instead of sugar in such a small amount that it has no effect on our health. They are in the process of launching their third product line, which is a popular cocktail mix in the United States. Pitchers accepted the final offer of 75 lakhs in exchange for 10% equity in the company made by Namita and Aman.