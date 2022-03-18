Top 10 metaverse cryptocurrency you should invest in 2022

The technologies that make up the metaverse can include virtual reality—characterized by persistent virtual worlds that continue to exist even when you’re not playing—as well as augmented reality that combines aspects of the digital and physical worlds.

However, it doesn’t require that those spaces be exclusively accessed via VR or AR. A virtual world, like aspects of Fortnite that can be accessed through PCs, game consoles, and even phones, could be metaversal.

It also translates to a digital economy, where users can create, buy, and sell goods. And, in the more idealistic visions of the metaverse, it’s interoperable, allowing you to take virtual items like clothes or cars from one platform to another. In the real world, you can buy a shirt from the mall and then wear it to a movie theater.

Right now, most platforms have virtual identities, avatars, and inventories that are tied to just one platform, but a metaverse might allow you to create a persona that you can take everywhere as easily as you can copy your profile picture from one social network to another.

The advent of metaverse has steered the whole cryptocurrency market into a new direction. The very fact that Facebook was rebranded as Meta says a lot about how much potential Mark Zuckerberg sees in the future of metaverse. But where should you invest? If you want to invest in the metaverse, you are at the right place. we have curated a list of top metaverse coins to buy in no particular order.

1. Decentraland

Launched in 2018, the team at Decentraland was able to get a major head start in the Metaverse race. Put simply, this leading Metaverse project is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and it offers users from all over the world a virtual gaming experience.

Users can create and customize their characters, chat with other users, and explore the ever-growing Decentraland world. It’s also become one of the best web 3.0 crypto coin to buy this year.

And, from a revenue perspective, Decentraland has its very own crypto coin – MANA. Crucially, all transactions that take place within the Decentraland game must be executed in MANA – which gives the token real utility. Some of the most lucrative transactions conducted center on virtual land and real estate purchases – which often sell for over a million dollars.

2. The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a sandbox game for mobile phones and Microsoft Windows, developed by the game studio Pixowl and released on May 15, 2012. It was released for PC on Steam on 29 June 2015. The brand was acquired by Animoca Brands in 2018, and its name was used for a blockchain-based 3D open world game.

In direct competition with Decentraland is the Sandbox, which is also one of the best Metaverse crypto coins to invest in for 2022. This project was launched even earlier than Decentraland, with the Sandbox releasing its first game back in 2012. However, since then, the Sandbox has broadened its business model to focus on the Metaverse.

3. Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is an non-fungible token-based online video game developed by Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis, known for its in-game economy which uses Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies. Players of Axie Infinity collect and mint NFTs which represent creatures known as Axies.

Crucially, the end-to-end objective for players is to collect, raise, and breed digital animals. Once minted, this can be represented in the form of a unique NFT, which in turn, can be sold on the open marketplace. Just like Decentraland and the Sandbox, Axie Infinity is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain.

4. Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum token that aims to “make it easy for individuals, businesses, and brands to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs).” ENJ is used to directly back the value of NFTs minted within the Enjin ecosystem.

Enjin offers a globalized database that allows users to manage and store digital gaming products in a safe and secure manner. Moreover, the platform makes the process of buying and selling NFTs seamless, via a user-friendly mobile app that comes alongside QR codes.

5. Ethereum

Ethereum is the world’s leading smart contract blockchain – which is a crucial piece of technology that allows virtual Metaverse worlds to function in a decentralized and secure manner. And, when you consider that Ethereum is due to upgrade to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism this year – this will open the doors to even more Metaverse projects.

6. Render Token

RNDR is an ERC-20 token which serves as the utility token used to pay for animation, motion graphics, and VFX rendering on the Render Network. The Render Network is a provider of decentralized GPU-based rendering solutions.

7. SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a decentralized exchange (or DEX) built on the Ethereum network. Originally forked from Uniswap, SushiSwap leverages smart contracts in order to provide liquidity pools that allow users to directly trade crypto assets — with no intermediary.

Users can also become liquidity pool providers, supplying an equal value pair of two cryptocurrencies in order to receive rewards whenever anyone utilizes that pool. It is a decentralized finance (or DeFi) protocol.

8. Ontology

The Ontology blockchain is a high speed, low cost public blockchain bringing decentralized identity and data solutions to Web3. Ontology could be the best blockchain network to host Metaverse projects. In terms of its token performance, Ontology has gone through a major market correction over the prior 12 months, going from highs of $2.94 to lows of just $0.40. However, this does mean that you invest at a huge discount.

9. Wilder World

Wilder World is the photo-realistic new Metaverse and NFT marketplace guided by its own artist guild, where. The brainchild of acclaimed designer Frank Wilder – who you might know by his other title, the Banksy of Blockchain – Wilder World is an immersive art gallery where everything is for sale.

10. Illuvium

The Illuvium game has two ERC-20 cryptocurrencies called ILV (Illuvium) and sILV that help to power the game. The ILV token allows holders to partake in yield farming, staking and governance of the Illuvium DAO. Those who wish to stake their tokens have the option to receive rewards in either ILV or sILV.