Top 10 Private Companies in India According to The Hurun List

Hurun Report is one of the top research institutes in the world which was set up in London back in 1998 and has since branched out all across the globe. Hurun India which is a research group in India was launched in 2012. The research group recently put a list of the top 10 privately owned companies in India.

The list is filled with companies dominating their space and rightly deserve a spot in this list.

At 10th, just making the list is Parle Products. It is an international company that produces and sells a whole range of foods and processed foods such as biscuits, sauces, chips and various other snacks. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Mumbai. It has a total value of Rs. 49,800 crores according to the list.

Taking 9th spot is Intas Pharmaceuticals, a company that produces medicines and various generic pharmaceutical products in a large scale. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. According to the list, the company is valued at Rs. 53,300 crores.

Coming in at 8th, is Ola Cabs. Ola is one of the most popular companies in the list as the provide cab services for their customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Bangalore. It is valued at Rs. 55,800 crores in the list.

Razorpay takes the 7th position. It is a fintech company that allows users to handle and manage transactions. The company was founded in 2013 and it is based in Bangalore. It is worth Rs. 57,400 crores in the list.

Dream11 took hold of 6th spot. A fantasy sports company that has gone on to rule the field in the country, it was founded back in 2008 and its head office is in Mumbai. It is worth Rs. 61,200 crores according to the list.

Starting the top 5, we have Oyo, a hospitality company that was founded in 2013. It is based in Gurugram and is worth Rs. 73,400 crores.

Swiggy clings on to 4th. A top food and groceries delivery app founded in 2014. It is based in Bangalore and is worth Rs. 81,800 crores.

BYJU’s opens the top 3. It is an edtech firm founded back in 2011 and it is based in Bangalore. it is worth Rs. 1,68,300 crores according to the list.

Serum Institute of India comes in at 2nd. It is a bio tech and biopharmaceutical company based in Pune and founded in 1966. It is worth Rs. 1,75,000 crores.

Taking the number 1 spot in the list is The National Stock Exchange of India. It is the country’s largest stock exchange in the country and it was founded in 1992. It is valued at Rs. 2,28,100 crores.