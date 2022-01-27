TOP 10 tools for startups to use in 2022

It might be difficult to start and expand a business. Everyone understands that getting a startup off the ground demands a significant investment of time and money. In a new business, there is a lot going on, and it can be impossible to keep track of all the duties and information.

Fortunately, we live in an era where there are several choices for increasing efficiency. Did you know that using the right tools can help you save a significant amount of time and resources?

Choosing proper tools can assist your startup with the communication process, project management, marketing, UX & SEO optimization of your website as well as some other tasks.

It’s not always possible to choose the ideal tools for your startup right away. But the good news is that many tools on the market provide a free day trial period, allowing you to test them around and see whether they would be right for you.

Make your startup more intelligent.

We’ve compiled a list of the top ten tools for startups in 2021:

Asana Slack UXtweak Canva Grammarly Hubspot Gusto Buffer Just in Mind Foundersuite

We prepared a short overview of their features and pricing so you can choose the ones that will benefit your startup the most. Let’s take a closer look at each of them.

1. Asana

When it comes to project management, Asana is one of the most useful tools for startups. But it isn’t just popular among them; Uber, Google, PayPal, and Facebook have all used it to improve their project management efficiency.

This software aids with work management and organization, as well as tracking progress and adhering to deadlines. It also allows teams to communicate within the platform. It encourages firms to innovate and thrive by giving them a comprehensive view of their projects and individual responsibilities.

Features:

Timelines

Portfolios

Goals

Automation

Workload

Timelines

Pricing:

For teams of up to 15 individuals, Asana offers a free plan. Simple activities and project management are included.

The Premium plan costs 10,99 €, whereas the Business plan is 24,99 €. Both fees are per person and per month, and they are billed on a yearly basis.

2. Slack

Slack is a service that can assist you in managing and improving internal communication. Slack has also been one of the quickest-growing business applications in recent years, with over 75,000 businesses already using it.

You may use Slack to set up several channels where you can talk about various projects and topics. One of Slack’s biggest features is the ability to integrate other technologies used by your startup, such as Gmail, Google Drive, and so on.

Features:

Structured and organized conversations

External collaborations that are possible

Video and voice calls

sharing of files

Pricing:

A free plan is restricted to 10,000 messages and can only be integrated with a maximum of 10 other tools.

Prices start at $6.67 per person per month when invoiced annually, and go up to $12.50.

3. UXtweak

UXtweak is a user experience research platform that offers tools to help you assess the usability of your websites and apps at all stages of development, from prototype to production. These tools will provide you a detailed understanding of how users interact with your site or mobile app, as well as help you identify usability flaws and more.

Features:

Website Usability testing

Content organization tools

User behavior analysis

Prototype Testing

Preference Testing

Participant recruiting

Surveys and much more

Pricing:

UXtweak offers a free unlimited subscription that is ideal for smaller projects. Businesses can, however, make use of their Pro plan which starts at $70/month.

Customized pricing is available.

4. Canva

Canva is among the most useful and successful tools for small businesses. You’ll be able to create stunning graphics for your social media platforms, blogs, goods, commercials, and more. All with a couple of clicks, thanks to Canva.

If you aren’t a graphic designer, don’t panic; Canva provides a library full of layouts, fonts, photos, videos, and more.

Features:

Graphic design

Content Library

Photo Editing

Charts and graphs

Print

Pricing:

Canva is completely free to use. The premium edition, on the other hand, lets you construct a brand kit and incorporate paid content like photographs, videos, and symbols.

A 30-day free trial of the premium version is available. After that, you must pay a monthly fee of $12.99.

5. Grammarly

Grammarly is a service that can help you avoid grammar and spelling errors on websites and social media. It’s a writing buddy that gives you specific advice on how to improve your work. Grammarly analyzes your text’s tone of voice, and it will notify you how your content might come across to readers.

Features

Correctness

Clarity

Engagement

Delivery

Plagiarism detection

Pricing:

Grammarly is available for free download. Your syntax, spelling, and punctuation will be corrected in the free version.

A Premium plan (beginning at 11,66$ per month) or a Business plan (starting at 12,50$ per member, monthly) are also available.

6. HubSpot

It’s critical to cultivate and maintain a positive relationship with your customers. HubSpot is a popular choice among entrepreneurs looking for a free CRM solution. HubSpot’s CRM platform includes all of the marketing, sales, content management, and customer care tools your startup requires.

Features:

Content management

Contact website activity

Companies

Deals

Tasks & activities

Pricing:

HubSpot has a free CRM solution that has a lot of capabilities.

You can choose between items and plans, or packages when it comes to paid services. Pricing varies, however for a Starter package, the starting point is usually around 41€ per month.

7. Gusto

Gusto is an HR platform that can assist you with onboarding, payments, insurances, and more. You must develop your own employer brand if you want your new business to succeed. A well-managed brand image will assist you in expanding your pool of talented individuals and attracting more candidates for open positions; also, a strong employer brand can provide a competitive edge. Gusto will take care of it all for you.

Features:

Payroll processing

Hiring

Employee advantages

Finances in the business

Management of people

Pricing:

There is no option for a free trial.

The basic plan is $6 per person every month, plus a $39 monthly base price.

8. Buffer

In a startup, life may be tremendously hectic. However, when it comes to social media administration, you can save some time. Buffer is a social media management application that helps in managing all of your social network accounts in one location. You’ll be able to post material to all of your social media networks from one spot using their automation tool.

Features:

Publishing

Analytics

Engagement

Pricing:

Buffer’s free plan allows you to schedule ten posts across three social media channels.

Paid plan is $5/month per 1 social channel.

9. Just In Mind

When it comes to producing mockups and turning them into fully engaging prototypes, Just In Mind is among the greatest tools for startups. Web interactions and mobile motions will make your design process simple and fast, allowing you to develop engaging user experiences.

Features:

Visual design

Mobile gestures

Web interactions

Auto-resize UI components

Fluid layouts

Pricing:

Just In Mind provides a free wireframe tool with an infinite number of projects and users, as well as free user interface kits.

Professional plans start at $19 per month for one user.

10. Foundersuite

Foundersuite is a popular tool for raising financing for your startup and is utilized by hundreds of businesses. Foundersuit’s solution will assist you in establishing a framework and efficiency in terms of shareholder handling.

You’ll also find tools to help you with making monthly progress reports and designing your own board and funnel stages to fit your workflow.

Features:

Investor CRM

Investor Database

Investor Updates

Custom emails

Startup Docs

Pricing:

Basic package with 25 investors in CRM is available

The paid offering starts at 44$, or 62$ billed annually.

Ready to upgrade your startup?

Even though managing all the different processes in a young startup might be overwhelming, we hope that at least some of these tools can become your helping hand. Every business is, of course, very different and requires a different set of tools to stay ahead of the competitors. Therefore don’t be afraid to try and switch them every once in a while, in case you are not satisfied. This is the only way to find the ones that will stay with you for a long run.