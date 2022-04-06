Top 10 Twitter Investments Other Than Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just purchased a 9.2 percent interest in Twitter, making him the social networking company’s largest stakeholder.

Find out who the top ten Twitter Inc. shareholders are –

1. Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, just purchased about 73,486,938 shares of Twitter on or before March 14, making him the company’s largest stakeholder.

Twitter shares rose as much as 27 percent after Musk’s purchase was revealed in a regulatory filing on Monday. The advance was the stock’s largest intraday gain since its first day of trading following the company’s initial public offering in 2013. Based on Friday’s market closing, the stake is worth approximately $2.89 billion.

Musk, 50, polled his more than 80 million Twitter followers last month, asking if the company adhered to free speech ideals. After more than 70% replied no, he inquired if a new platform was required and stated that he was seriously considering launching his own.

2. Vanguard Group, Inc.

The Vanguard Group, a US-based investment advisory firm, is Twitter’s second-largest shareholder, holding around 70,375,259 shares.

Vanguard Group is Twitter’s second-largest shareholder. Vanguard, one of the world’s largest investment managers, offers hundreds of mutual funds, ETFs, and retirement solutions. As of January 31, 2022, the corporation managed over $8.1 trillion in assets. 12

As of December 31, 2021, Vanguard funds owned approximately 70.4 million Twitter shares, or 8.8 percent of the total number of shares outstanding.

2 Among the group funds that own Twitter stock are the Vanguard Communications Services ETF (VOX) and the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG).

3. Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a financial services and investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. The corporation owns up to 70,157,074 Twitter shares. Morgan Stanley (MS), an investment bank and asset manager, owns the third-largest holding in Twitter, with around 67 million shares, accounting for 8.4 percent of total outstanding shares as of year-end 2021. 14 Morgan Stanley had $6.5 trillion in client assets as of the same date, following the acquisitions of online brokerage E*TRADE in 2020 and mutual fund manager Eaton Vance in 2021. 15 The firm offers trading services and investment research in addition to investment banking and asset management.

4. BlackRock

BlackRock Inc., one of the major American multinational investment management corporations, now holds about 51,858,827 shares of Twitter.

As of year-end 2021, global investment manager BlackRock Inc. (BLK) held 52.1 million shares of Twitter in its various exchange-traded funds and other investment vehicles, representing a 6.5 percent stake. 17

As of the end of 2021, BlackRock managed $10 trillion in assets.

18 The company is known for its renowned iShares ETF line. The iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (IEME) is one of the BlackRock funds that holds Twitter.

5. State Street Corp.

State Street Corporation, an American financial services, and bank holding firm is one of Twitter’s top stockholders, owning up to 36,363,324 shares.

State Street Corp. (STT), which operates the SPDR exchange-traded funds as State Street Global Advisors, held 36.4 million Twitter shares in its funds at the end of 2021, representing a 4.5 percent interest in the firm. 20

State Street provides a comprehensive range of investment management services, including securities custody for institutional clients. As of the fourth quarter of 2021, the corporation managed $4.1 trillion in investment assets.

6. Aristotle

Aristotle Capital Management, FMR LLC, Ark Investment Management, Clearbridge Investments, and Geode Capital Management are among the top ten Twitter stockholders. These companies collectively possess more than 14,000,000 Twitter shares.

The Aristotle Value Equities Fund was launched today by Aristotle, a family of employee-owned investment management firms that manages $12.17 billion* in equity and fixed income strategies. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC will manage this Fund (Aristotle Capital). The institutional no-load share class will be denoted by the ticker symbol ARSQX.

7. FMR LLC

8. Ark Investment Management owns 17,245,755 shares

9.Clearbridge Investments owns 16,733,505 shares

Clearbridge Investments, LLC owns 2.09 percent of the firm with 16,733,505 shares. In its most recent filing, the company stated that it owned 17,209,593 shares. This is a reduction of 476,088 shares, or 2.85%. Furthermore, TWTR currently accounts for 0.4926 percent of the investor’s portfolio. This is a 33.52 percent decline from their previous report three months ago.

10. Geode Capital Management owns 14,314,021 shares

Geode principally manages (as a sub-adviser) registered funds (most notably Index Funds) sponsored by Fidelity Investments and its affiliates National Financial Services and Fidelity Brokerage Services. Geode offers digital advisory and discretionary investment services through the Fidelity Automated Managed Platform (AMP).

Geode also manages assets for both institutional and retail clients. Corporations, investment firms, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, state and municipal government agencies, and charitable organisations are all included. Clients include both high-net-worth individuals and non-high-net-worth persons in the United States.

Geode invests in public equities and alternative investment markets, typically in small to large company growth and value stocks.

Twitter’s stock closed Monday’s session at $49.97, up 27%.

Twitter (TWTR) shares jumped 22 percent in early trading after the transaction was announced. Musk did not say how much he paid for the shares, but his holding was worth $2.9 billion as of Friday’s close, and $3.5 billion following the early Monday rise.

Musk’s filing made no mention of the purchase’s purpose or any future ambitions for the company. However, he has previously been a vocal critic of Twitter’s regulations. He stated last month that he was “seriously considering” developing a new social networking platform.

“Given that Twitter functions as the de facto public town square, failure to adhere to free speech norms fundamentally weakens democracy,” Musk said last month in a tweet. “How should we proceed?”

When an investor purchases 5% or more of a company’s stock, the purchase must be disclosed in Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Although a holding of less than 10% in a firm is considered “passive” by Wall Street, it could indicate Musk’s desire to play a more active role in how Twitter is operated. This is one of the elements causing other investors to buy shares and drive up the price on Monday morning.

“I believe he intends to go active and drive change at Twitter,” said Dan Ives, a Wedbush Securities tech analyst. “This is a shot across the bow to Twitter’s board of directors and management team to begin negotiations.”

Even if Musk does not attempt to change the way Twitter functions, Ives believes that his massive investment may drive other activist investors to take a position in the firm.

“He’s going to change the path of Twitter one way or another,” Ives predicted.

According to Ives, it is unlikely that Musk or anybody else will be able to start constructing a new, rival platform from scratch. As a result, it makes more sense for him to strive to change Twitter’s practises.

A request for comment on Musk’s investment was not immediately responded to by Twitter.

Musk is one of the most popular tweeters.

His tweets, on the other hand, have gotten him into difficulty at times.

Musk announced in 2018 that he would take Tesla private at a price of $420 per share, and that he had “financing secured” to do so. It was later revealed that, while he had discussions about sponsoring such a candidacy, the funding was far from solid.

Musk settled the dispute by resigning as Tesla’s chairman, albeit he remained CEO. Both he and Tesla paid a $20 million fine, with Musk compensating the business by purchasing an additional $20 million in Tesla stock.