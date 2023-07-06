Top 20 Interview Questions and Answers

Preparing for an interview is crucial if you want to enhance your prospects of securing the job. Conducting research on potential questions in advance can greatly assist you in providing more effective responses during the interview. The majority of interviews typically encompass inquiries regarding your character, qualifications, experience, and suitability for the position.

Why did you choose this profession?

There are numerous factors that can influence an individual’s decision to pursue a career in cleaning. Perhaps they derive pleasure from maintaining a pristine environment, or they appreciate the versatility that the job offers. Certain individuals are drawn to the profession due to their meticulous nature, while others derive satisfaction from the physical demands it entails.

Potential response:

I made the decision to pursue a career as a cleaner because my goal was to assist individuals in maintaining the cleanliness of their residences and establishments. The gratification I derive from this profession stems from the realization that I am actively contributing to enhancing the quality of people’s lives.

How do you stay focused and motivated during the job?

There are several motives behind an interviewer posing this question to a cleaner. Firstly, it demonstrates the interviewer’s genuine curiosity regarding the cleaner’s work ethic and their approach to their profession. Secondly, it enables the interviewer to assess whether the cleaner possesses the ability to remain motivated and concentrated.

Potential response:

When it comes to cleaning, I maintain my motivation and concentration by establishing attainable objectives, dividing the cleaning tasks into manageable segments, and maintaining a positive mindset throughout the entire process. Additionally, I have discovered that listening to music or audio books while cleaning is quite beneficial.

How do you ensure different types of surfaces are cleaned?

A crucial responsibility of a cleaner is to possess a thorough understanding of the appropriate methods for cleaning various types of surfaces. This inquiry provides the interviewer with insights into the cleaner’s expertise and experience in this particular field. Acquiring the knowledge of properly cleaning diverse surfaces is extremely vital.

Potential response:

There are several diverse approaches that can be employed to cleanse various surfaces effectively. One such method involves utilizing a vacuum cleaner equipped with a gentle brush attachment, which proves highly efficient for maintaining the cleanliness of carpets and upholstery. On the other hand, when it comes to wiping down solid surfaces like tables and countertops, employing a moistened cloth can be effective.

What are the biggest challenges as a cleaner?

The interviewer’s objective is to assess the candidate’s level of self-awareness and their capacity to recognize challenges within their role. This holds great significance as it indicates that the candidate acknowledges the potential obstacles they might encounter and is equipped to tackle them head-on.

Potential response:

Cleaners encounter numerous challenges in their line of work. One of the most significant obstacles they face is effective time management. Ensuring the thorough cleaning of an entire house or office within a limited timeframe can prove to be quite demanding, particularly when confronted with multiple rooms. Another noteworthy difficulty lies in tackling stubborn stains.

Tell us about the ways you remove stains.

A crucial duty of a cleaner is to eliminate stains and blemishes from various surfaces. Hence, the interviewer poses this question to assess the candidate’s expertise and familiarity with this particular field. It holds significant importance for the interviewer to ascertain whether the candidate possesses the essential abilities to execute this pivotal assignment.

Potential response:

There are several effective methods available for removing stains, which depend on the nature of the stain. One such method involves using a mixture of vinegar and water, which proves to be highly effective in eliminating various types of stains, including those caused by food and beverages. Additionally, everyday household items such as baking soda or lemon juice can be employed to successfully remove specific types of stains.

How do you avoid cross contamination while you are cleaning?

When interviewing a cleaner, there are several reasons why an interviewer may ask this particular question. Firstly, it is crucial to prevent cross contamination during the cleaning process, as it can result in the transmission of illnesses and diseases. Secondly, adhering to the appropriate cleaning protocols is essential to minimize the risk of cross contamination.

Potential response:

To ensure thorough cleaning and prevent cross contamination, it is essential to follow these effective guidelines. Firstly, I adopt a top-to-bottom approach while cleaning, ensuring that I begin with the highest surfaces and gradually work my way down. Secondly, I utilize separate cleaning cloths or rags for each surface to prevent the transfer of germs between different areas.

How can you effectively clean surfaces that are hard to reach?

This particular question holds great significance for professional cleaners as it signifies the interviewer’s keenness to determine the cleaner’s proficiency in effectively cleaning inaccessible areas. The significance lies in the fact that if the cleaner lacks the knowledge and expertise required to clean such areas properly, it could lead to subpar cleaning outcomes and dissatisfied clients.

Potential response:

When it comes to cleaning those difficult-to-access areas, there are several effective techniques that I use. One approach involves employing a brush or duster with an extended handle, allowing you to reach and clean those inaccessible spots effortlessly. Alternatively, utilizing a vacuum cleaner equipped with a lengthy hose attachment can also prove to be an efficient method for tackling hard-to-reach areas.

According to you, what are the most important mistakes that cleaners often make?

There are several factors that prompt an interviewer to ask this particular question to a cleaner. Firstly, it demonstrates the interviewer’s genuine interest in the cleaner’s viewpoint and specialized knowledge. Secondly, it enables the interviewer to assess the cleaner’s familiarity with prevalent cleaning errors. Lastly, it provides the interviewer with a valuable opportunity to identify any areas where the cleaner could benefit from further improvement.

Potential response:

When it comes to cleaning, the majority of people tend to overlook the importance of dedicating sufficient time to thoroughly clean every surface. Unfortunately, this oversight often results in overlooked areas and an overall appearance that falls short of being truly clean. Additionally, there are other frequently encountered mistakes, such as using inappropriate cleaning supplies for the task at hand.

Are you comfortable with working with a flexible schedule?

This question holds great significance to showcase your adaptability to the interviewer. Although this is a straightforward question that could be answered with a simple yes or no, you have the opportunity to provide a more detailed response. Elucidating on the reasons why you find pleasure in working various shifts can emphasize your positivity and ability to maintain productivity in any given setting.

Potential response:

I am available for various shifts and I occasionally find pleasure in working at unconventional hours. Cleaning in a vacant building allows me to concentrate wholeheartedly on my tasks and move efficiently without disturbing any meetings or causing distractions. Moreover, I am comfortable working during the day as it gives me the opportunity to engage with others.

Tell us how you clean these surfaces: wood and granite.

This question provides you with a chance to demonstrate your proficiency in cleaning. Take into account the opportunity to elaborate on the specific products and tools you employ for different surfaces. Additionally, you can share an instance when you successfully handled a particular material.

Potential response:

When it comes to cleaning wood, I prefer to create a mixture of distilled vinegar and warm water, which I use to gently wipe the surface with a soft, damp cloth. Additionally, I prepare my own wood polish by combining olive oil and white vinegar. On the other hand, when dealing with granite, I always rely on the effectiveness of dish soap and warm water. It is important to avoid using strong chemicals like bleach or acids.

What will you do if your colleague continuously spills products that are difficult to clean up?

This particular inquiry falls under the category of behavioral questions, which are designed to assess how you react in typical situations that arise during task completion. A favorable response to this query would involve recounting an instance where you effortlessly dealt with a comparable scenario.

Potential response:

Ensuring efficient spill cleanup is always at the top of my list. Therefore, my initial approach would involve leveraging spills as valuable learning experiences by actively seeking effective solutions. However, if a spill persists and begins to affect my productivity, I would promptly escalate the matter to my supervisor for further assistance.

What will you do in a situation when you have applied a cleaning product too much?

Problem-solving is an essential proficiency for individuals in the field of cleaning, and your answer to this inquiry can emphasize your capacity to handle unexpected situations. When addressing this question, endeavor to demonstrate your aptitude in staying composed and efficient, even when faced with stressful circumstances.

Potential response:

I unexpectedly depleted a product before. It happened when I was working off-site at an event organized by my company. Prior to the event, while gathering my cleaning supplies for the day, I packed twice the amount I originally anticipated. I always strive to be prepared. Upon reaching the venue, we discovered that the previous group had left the room in a messy state. This is why I had applied too much of a cleaning product.

Tell us what will you do if a stain refuses to be removed?

The aim of this inquiry is to assess your proficiency in problem-solving and communication. Your task is to construct a well-crafted reply that exhibits your ability to effectively convey difficult information to clients while presenting viable solutions. Additionally, you have the opportunity to emphasize your strong work ethic and dedication.

Potential response:

During my tenure with a certain family, an incident occurred where they inadvertently spilled strawberry juice on an exquisite antique tablecloth. Despite their exhaustive efforts, the stain persisted. Drawing upon my expertise, I employed a potent mixture of boiling water and vinegar, which resulted in a remarkable reduction of the stain’s visibility.

Tell us about a time when you had a disagreement with a colleague.

Employers often seek individuals with strong communication skills and the ability to function effectively within a team. As a cleaner, you will likely collaborate with fellow cleaners to complete projects, each bringing unique perspectives on the most efficient approaches. Emphasizing your patience and willingness to work together towards finding solutions can greatly benefit your response.

Potential response:

During my previous role, I had the opportunity to collaborate extensively with another cleaning professional. My approach to work is characterized by being methodical, organized, and a strong inclination towards planning ahead. On the contrary, my colleague had a spontaneous nature and preferred to defer decisions, allowing her to adapt to the current circumstances.

What are the cleaning products and tools that are you familiar with?

When searching for a candidate, it is essential to find someone well-versed in a diverse array of products and tools designed for multiple purposes. By doing so, you can minimize the time required for training and ensure their ability to clean the area effectively. Asking this question provides valuable insight into the candidate’s experience and proficiency for the job.

Potential response:

While working, I rely on Windex and Clorox to effectively remove dirt and grime from both windows and various surfaces. Furthermore, during my professional endeavors, I have employed the use of floor buffers and dust extractors to ensure a thorough cleaning process.

Will you be able to work in a team?

If you’re searching for an individual who truly appreciates the power of collaboration and is open to having tasks assigned to them, you’ve come to the right place. The process of cleaning frequently demands a collective endeavor to ensure the job is executed to the highest quality.

Potential response:

In my opinion, many tasks necessitate the collaboration of multiple individuals in order to be successfully completed, and I am consistently enthusiastic about working alongside others to accomplish them.

Can you work a night shift?

In order to effectively maintain cleanliness in the workplace, it is essential for cleaning tasks to be carried out during off-hours when employees are not present and the office building is mostly vacant. Consequently, the cleaner must be prepared to work during unconventional hours.

Potential response:

I enjoy staying up late frequently, so assuming a night shift would pose no issue for me whatsoever. I am well aware of the demands involved since I have previous experience working night shifts.

How often should your cleans be cleaned?

Cleaning professionals rely on various tools to perform their job effectively, but it’s essential to remember that these implements require regular cleaning as well. When considering potential candidates, it is crucial to find individuals who understand the importance of maintaining clean tools and possess knowledge of the appropriate sanitization procedures.

Potential response:

In my opinion, it is highly challenging to effectively clean a space if the tools employed for the task are contaminated. With this in mind, I take proactive measures to ensure that the tools I utilize are thoroughly sanitized before the conclusion of each day.

How will you do your job when customers are around?

Cleaning tasks are often performed outside regular working hours, but there are also instances when they need to be carried out during the day, while the building remains accessible to the public. It is important to seek responses that demonstrate the candidate’s comfort with working in the presence of others.

Potential response:

I take pleasure in engaging with individuals whenever it is required, so the presence of customers does not cause any inconvenience to me. Furthermore, while I am engrossed in my work, I consistently ensure that my attention is solely directed towards the task at hand.

What are your strategies for completing a task on a tight deadline?

Effective time management and strategic planning are essential skills that cleaners must possess when undertaking a job. Whether it involves cleaning a spacious area or carrying out various cleaning tasks, it is crucial for the cleaner to accurately gauge the duration of each activity and establish the most efficient sequence for accomplishing their objectives. This inquiry enables the interviewer to evaluate the candidate’s ability to anticipate future needs and their proficiency in handling diverse cleaning responsibilities.

Potential response:

When I’m assigned a substantial task, I consistently allocate a few moments to devise a plan for the day instead of diving straight into it. This approach ensures that I establish an effective strategy beforehand. I contemplate the impact of various cleaning tasks on one another. For instance, dusting the banisters upstairs could potentially soil the downstairs floors again, so I prioritize cleaning the floors last.

Conclusion

Prior to attending an interview for a cleaner role, it is essential to acquaint yourself with the probable questions that may arise. Throughout the interview, your understanding of the cleaning procedures, as well as your familiarity with the various materials and equipment employed, will be evaluated.

