Top 20 Internal Audit Interview Questions and Answers

In the corporate world, internal auditors serve as the protectors of a company’s financial integrity. For aspiring individuals trying to be an internal auditor, the gateway lies in successfully clearing the interview phase. The interviewer will skillfully inquire about your proficiencies, past experiences, and extensive knowledge.

How much do you know about the International Standards of internal audit?

The International Standards for Internal Audit (ISIA) comprises a comprehensive set of guidelines established by the IIA, aiming to enhance the efficiency of internal auditors in their roles. It’s possible that you may encounter this interview question pertaining to your familiarity with these standards and how they can bring advantages to your organization.

Potential response:

I possess extensive knowledge of the International Standards for Internal Audit due to my decade-long experience in this field. As an Internal Audit Manager in my previous job, I consistently ensured that our processes align with these standards and offer guidance to our staff on adhering to them.

According to you, what are the most important qualities of an internal audit manager?

The hiring personnel can utilize this interview question to assess whether you possess the qualities they seek in an internal audit manager. In your response, emphasize key attributes and demonstrate how you embody them.

Potential response:

Internal audit managers need to have certain qualities in order to thrive in their roles. Foremost, exceptional organizational skills enable them to adeptly handle the multitude of tasks assigned to them. Additionally, their keen attention to detail allows them to spot potential risks and identify areas for enhancement within the organization. Moreover, effective communication skills are vital for successful internal audit managers.

Tell us what you think about the relationship between the internal audit and the risk management departments?

This interview question serves as an opportunity for the employer to gauge your comprehension of the internal audit department’s interconnections with other company departments. Your response should outline your approach to collaborating with risk management staff and underscore the significance of this collaborative effort.

Potential response:

The connection between the internal audit and risk management departments holds great importance. Internal auditors bear the responsibility of furnishing impartial assurance regarding the organization’s risk management effectiveness and efficiency. They conduct objective assessments of risk management activities, identify potential risks, and propose corrective measures to enhance risk management practices.

Tell us why you applied for this particular position.

Employers inquire about your knowledge of the company and the applied position to assess your preparedness and enthusiasm. Prior to the interview, conduct thorough research on the company’s key areas and identify departments that require internal audits the most. By doing so, you can provide detailed and passionate reasons for your interest in the job.

Potential response:

The prospect of utilizing my internal auditing skills to contribute to your growing business is highly thrilling. Additionally, your company’s exceptional benefits and the positive feedback from current employees about the friendly atmosphere further enhance my excitement.

Why do you think internal audits are necessary?

This interview question is posed by interviewers to ensure your comprehension of the advantages of internal audits and their precise role in benefiting businesses. Internal audits aid management in planning, organizing, directing, and controlling operations. Consequently, companies can make necessary changes to adhere to laws, boost profits, and expedite goal achievement.

Potential response:

Through internal audits, you can discern the successful aspects of your company and areas requiring improvement. This process aids in cost reduction, profit increase, and enhanced attractiveness to investors. Moreover, it facilitates the establishment of monitoring procedures, streamlining of business processes, and adherence to legal requirements.

What is your process of preparing internal audits?

Employers frequently pose this interview question to ensure your comprehensive grasp of the internal auditing process. A proficient internal auditor must also establish the audit team’s authority effectively to foster cooperation from those under audit. Furthermore, auditors should determine the departments requiring internal audits and their frequency.

Potential response:

I build strong relationships with my team members and department leaders to ensure seamless collaboration during audits. Additionally, I create an annual audit schedule, allowing ample time for management to prepare. Before each audit, I hold discussions with relevant departments to outline the audit’s purpose and scope. Once provided with necessary financial records from the treasurer, my team and I identify areas for improvement.

What is substantive testing?

The interviewer may inquire about the significance of thorough document review to ensure your understanding and knowledge. Substantive testing involves scrutinizing financial statements and supporting documents to identify errors or discrepancies. This process enables companies to substantiate the completeness, validity, and accuracy of financial records. Furthermore, it instills confidence in investors and serves as a preventive measure against fraud.

Potential response:

In the process of substantive testing, auditors meticulously scrutinize all received documents. Rectifying even seemingly minor errors can save your company significant costs and foster a culture of learning to prevent future mistakes. Furthermore, this thorough testing ensures the accuracy of all financial records. For my initial audit, I will diligently examine every detail.

What should you do after an internal audit?

Employers inquire about this interview question to assess your knowledge. Auditors should engage with relevant personnel to address nonconformances, which encompass issues, problems, or violations of company regulations that may lead to financial losses. Nonconformance can manifest in reports, data, test results, intellectual property, and other areas. Internal auditors must establish reasonable deadlines for corrective actions as well as seek feedback about team members.

Potential response:

I’d engage in discussions with audited departments to address nonconformances. This will ensure a clear understanding of required corrective actions by managers. Seeking feedback on my and my team’s performance would be a priority. Reasonable deadlines for corrective actions would be set, and comprehensive records of managerial changes would be meticulously maintained.

Differentiate between statutory audits and performance audits.

This interview question is often asked by employers to ensure you possess a diverse skill set and can conduct various internal audits tailored to the company’s requirements. A regulatory or statutory audit examines the financial or budget reporting of the audited business, providing the auditor’s opinion on recommended company changes.

Potential response:

A regulatory or statutory audit primarily centers on financial reporting. For your company, my regulatory or statutory audit would encompass well-researched opinions on enhancing efficiency and profitability. Conversely, a performance audit delves into daily operations and specific programs or projects. Rather than an expert opinion, it presents a comprehensive statement of assurance, providing managers with all the relevant facts they need.

Do you have any prior experience with leading audits of financial statements?

The interviewer may inquire about your experience in leading audits of financial statements. In your response to this particular interview question, share a specific instance when you led such an audit and elucidate on how you effectively managed the project.

Potential response:

As an Internal Audit Manager for the last five years, I possess extensive experience in leading financial statement audits. Throughout this period, I have successfully conducted numerous such audits. My approach involves ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and assessing the adequacy of the company’s internal controls. My familiarity with both US GAAP and IFRS standards enables me to provide a comprehensive review of the financial statements.

Tell us about a time when you found a risk in your previous operations?

This internal audit interview question provides the interviewer with an opportunity to evaluate your problem-solving skills, critical thinking abilities, and collaborative aptitude as an internal auditor. When responding, share a specific example of how you identified a risk and devised a solution that enhanced the operations of your previous employer.

Potential response:

In my prior role, I detected a risk concerning the accounts receivable process at the company. Actually, there was an absence of a systematic approach to monitor customer payments and ensure timely invoice settlements. This presented a substantial financial risk, with potential consequences such as late payments or customer defaults. Since I identified it on time, I helped my previous employer avoid a huge loss.

If you noticed a coworker not complying with the company protocols, what would you do?

Internal auditors in a company have the responsibility of ensuring employees adhere to company policies and procedures. This question enables employers to gauge your approach to handling such situations. In your response, elucidate the steps you would undertake to ensure the employee comprehends the policy or procedure.

Potential response:

Should I observe employees not adhering to company policies or procedures, my initial course of action would involve conducting an investigation. I would thoroughly examine pertinent documents and engage in conversations with the individuals involved to gain deeper insights into the situation. Once all essential information is gathered, I would proceed to hold meetings with relevant stakeholders to address the issue.

Do you completely understand our legal or regulatory obligations?

Internal auditors must possess a thorough understanding of their company’s legal and regulatory obligations. This question provides a chance to demonstrate your knowledge in this area. In your response, elucidate how you would ensure compliance with relevant regulations and laws.

Potential response:

I understand the significance of companies adhering to legal and regulatory obligations. As an Internal Audit Manager, I possess extensive experience comprehending the minute details of diverse laws and regulations. The foundation of my background in conducting thorough research and interpreting pertinent legislation, guaranteeing adherence to applicable laws.

Do you have any prior experience working with international companies?

Internal auditors frequently undertake travel to various company locations, including international destinations. This question aims to ascertain your experience collaborating with individuals from diverse countries and cultures. In your response, emphasize any relevant international experience, particularly in the context of internal auditing.

Potential response:

Indeed, I possess experience collaborating with international companies. As an Internal Audit Manager, I engaged with clients from diverse global locations. This involved conducting audits in various countries and comprehending their distinct regulations and laws. My adeptness at swiftly adapting to new cultures and environments enabled seamless completion of these audits.

While working, how do you review random samples of employees?

Internal auditors must possess the skill to select random samples of employees or processes to review, ensuring an accurate assessment of the company’s financial health. This question allows the interviewer to gauge your decision-making and critical thinking abilities. In your response, elucidate your approach to choosing a random sample for internal audits.

Potential response:

When performing an audit, I typically start by assessing the scope of the project. This includes understanding what processes and employees need to be reviewed in order to meet the objectives of the audit. Once this is established, I create a sampling plan that outlines the criteria for selecting a random sample of employees or processes to review.

How will you reduce waste and increase efficiency from our company’s internal auditing?

You have the opportunity to show off your knowledge of the business’s operations by properly responding to this particular interview question. Additionally, you’ll be able to demonstrate how your experience as an internal auditor was put to use. To find possible inefficiencies or waste, you might refer to earlier experiences or do research on the company’s website, annual reports, and other public papers.

Potential response:

In my opinion, improving any internal process should start with an evaluation of how things are going right now. To identify opportunities for improvement, this requires undertaking a thorough evaluation of the current policies, procedures, and processes. My priority would be to prioritize those areas that have the greatest potential for cost reductions or efficiency gains after they have been determined.

Do you have any prior experience with using auditing software or other technology tools to complete your work?

To make their jobs easier, internal auditors use a wide variety of technologies and software solutions. The interviewer can learn more about your expertise with these technologies by asking you this question. Describe the exact software or tools you have used in the past in your response, and explain how they have improved your ability to fulfill your work obligations.

Potential response:

I have a lot of expertise using technological tools and auditing software as an internal audit manager. In my current position, I use a wide variety of software tools to carry out audits quickly and accurately. In order to quickly identify irregularities in financial statements or transactions, for instance, I use ACL software for data analysis. I also use IDEA software to record the audit tests and outcomes.

Why do you feel that you are ideal for this particular position?

This interview question is used by employers to learn more about your qualifications and suitability for the position. Make a list of the reasons you are a good fit for the job before the interview. Include credentials that are applicable to the position, such as certifications, educational background, and relevant work experience.

Potential response:

I truly feel I am the ideal candidate for this role given my considerable expertise in internal audits. I’ve worked as an internal audit manager for the past five years, managing a group of auditors to make sure all financial procedures are compliant with regulations.

As an internal auditor what is the most important thing you can do to help prevent financial or operational problems from occurring?

The interviewer wants to learn more about your leadership qualities and your plans for improving the internal audit division. Describe the primary tactics you believe are crucial for preventing operational or financial problems in your response, along with their importance.

Potential response:

I prioritize proper adherence to protocols and procedures in my role as internal audit manager to avoid operational or financial problems. This entails performing routine internal control audits and evaluating and modifying policies and processes to meet legal requirements. In addition, I proactively identify possible danger areas and develop mitigation plans before they worsen.

According to you, how frequently must an internal audit be performed in a company?

An essential component of the internal audit process is internal audits. Your knowledge of the proper timing and procedures for conducting these audits may be questioned during the interview. Explain how internal audits can be carried out on a regular basis or just when necessary in your response. Before deciding on the ideal time to perform an internal audit, you would consider elements including firm size, industry, and legal requirements.

Potential response:

The frequency of internal audits should be determined by the organization’s risk profile, applicable industry requirements, and other criteria. A thorough internal audit should typically take place at least once a year. However, more regular audits can be required based on the size and complexity of the company.

Conclusion

An internal auditor meticulously scrutinizes all aspects of a company’s activities, delivering independent and objective evaluations. This role demands comprehensive knowledge of the specific business and the industry it operates in.

