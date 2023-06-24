Top 20 United nations Interview Questions and Answers

The United Nations stands out as an incredibly desirable institution to pursue a career in. Its dedicated workforce reaps the rewards of numerous perks and impressive remuneration. Therefore, there is a perpetual influx of job applications each year.

Given the immense competition, aspiring candidates must strive for excellence. You must excel in the interview by displaying that you have all the good qualities that are required for the position you are applying for.

Tell us about a time when you exceeded the expectations of your manager.

This United Nations interview question is designed to assess your ability to meet or surpass established targets or goals. The interviewer aims to gauge your competence and ascertain if you can deliver outstanding performance.

Potential response

During my tenure at a sales and marketing company, I held responsibility for a compact sales territory and was given a monthly target to achieve. To motivate my team and maximize our earning potential, I rallied everyone around a shared objective, that is, to double the set target. Through unwavering determination, we exerted additional efforts, expanded our outreach, and remarkably tripled our sales target by the end of the month. Our accomplishment brought great satisfaction to both my manager and the entire company.

What would you do in a situation when you have several demands being made simultaneously?

This United Nations interview question aims to assess your ability to handle various aspects of your job. The interviewer intends to evaluate your organizational, planning, and prioritization skills. You can draw from an experience where you successfully managed multiple projects.

Potential response

Throughout my professional journey, I have encountered numerous situations that required effective handling. In such instances, I relied on my efficient planning and prioritization skills. To tackle the demands at hand, I would create a comprehensive list and assess each task based on its level of urgency. By starting with the most pressing matters, I ensured that immediate needs were addressed promptly. Subsequently, I managed the tasks that could be handled at a later time, utilizing a strategic approach that consistently yielded remarkable results.

Tell us about a time when you showed your effective problem-solving skills

The interviewer is testing your ability to solve problems. In this scenario, you should provide an example of a problem that wasn’t caused by your own incompetence. It could be a deadlock between two colleagues, a disagreement among multiple parties, or an inconvenience. Just ensure that the problem was not your fault.

Potential response

Once, I intervened to resolve a conflict between two coworkers that was having a negative impact on our team. I initiated a meeting with both individuals, giving them an opportunity to express their perspectives. Acting as a mediator, I facilitated the resolution of their issues without imposing my own solutions. I maintained impartiality and encouraged both parties to openly share their concerns. By the end of the meeting, they had become friends and even returned to the office together.

Rate how good your communication skills are

The interviewer is interested in evaluating your ability to express ideas effectively and convey them to others. They will assess your communication skills to determine if you can interact well with colleagues without being vague or prone to misunderstandings. When providing your answer, it is important to support your rating with relevant experience.

Potential response

If I were to rate my communication skills on a scale of 1 to 10, I would confidently give myself a 9. I hold myself to exceptionally high standards, and on the rare occasions when my message is not as clear as I intended, it can be disheartening. However, I have received praise from both my superiors and co-workers in previous positions for my articulate and effective communication abilities. Moreover, my team feels comfortable approaching me for clarifications on any given subject.

How will you encourage ideas and innovation in your fellow colleagues?

During interviews, it is crucial to demonstrate your ability to effectively interact with others. The interviewer seeks to determine whether you can foster an environment that encourages creativity among your team members, or if you might discourage them instead. Your response should be concise yet impactful.

Potential response

In my role as a leader, I consistently encourage my team members to embrace their creativity and confidently present their ideas, regardless of how unconventional or seemingly insignificant they may appear. I firmly believe that every employee should feel empowered to contribute fresh and innovative concepts. To foster this, I maintain an open-door policy, welcoming any initiative displayed by individuals within the team.

Other than what is mentioned in the job description, what are the other functions that you can perform?

The interviewer is interested in discovering your additional abilities and expertise beyond the scope of this job. This can be advantageous as it opens up possibilities for role transitions, promotions based on these skills, or even the ability to step in for another employee, considering that you will be working for a multinational organization. Take this opportunity to effectively market yourself and highlight a unique quality that sets you apart.

Potential response

In addition to my role as an environmental lawyer, I possess coding skills. The fascination with coding sparked within me at a young age, and I have since cultivated my expertise in the field. Prior to pursuing a certification in programming, I took it upon myself to learn coding independently. I find immense enjoyment in building and modifying software.

Have you ever faced any professional dilemma at work?

This United Nations interview question aims to assess your integrity based on competencies. The interviewer intends to determine whether you adhere to workplace policies and regulations without compromising your personal beliefs and values. Please share an experience where you took a principled stand.

Potential response

During my previous employment, I encountered a colleague who consistently arrived late to work without any valid justification, despite receiving multiple warnings. Even after receiving the final warning, he arrived late again and approached me, asking for assistance in covering up his tardiness. I explained to him that I could not assist in violating the organization’s established rules. Consequently, he was suspended from his position. Although he was my good friend, I could not allow him to breach protocol.

Have you ever experienced a setback in your career?

The interviewer is interested in hearing about a time when you faced a major setback in your professional journey and successfully navigated through it. It is important to provide a genuine account of what occurred and explain how you responded to the challenge.

Potential response

I firmly believe in the pursuit of progress. Once, I came to the realization that I had remained stagnant for an extended period of time. Despite dedicating seven years to the organization, I had not received any promotions. Upon delving deeper into the matter, I uncovered that one of the human resource managers harbored a personal grudge against me stemming from a past disagreement. This individual actively obstructed any opportunities for my advancement. Witnessing the impact this had on me, my colleagues empathized with my situation. In order to prevent further complications, I made the difficult decision to resign and seek employment elsewhere.

Do you have any experience working with people from diverse organizations?

The United Nations is a multinational institution, which means you can anticipate engaging with individuals from various origins and all walks of life. Thus, you must answer this United Nations interview question diligently.

Potential response

To begin with, I attended an international educational institution where I had the opportunity to study alongside individuals representing different races. This early experience allowed me to interact with people from diverse backgrounds. Following my schooling, I pursued internships and eventually secured employment in a foreign organization, leading me to become an expatriate. The majority of my colleagues hailed from different racial backgrounds.

Have you ever found it difficult to work with a person from a different background?

This is a continuation of the previous United Nations interview question. When providing a response to such a query, please concentrate on the underlying cause of the issue, your course of action, and the resulting outcome.

Potential response

During one of my previous projects, I encountered a situation where the Chinese contractor had limited proficiency in English, both in terms of understanding and speaking. As a consequence, there were frequent misunderstandings in our communication. After a full day of attempting to bridge the communication gap, I proposed the utilization of an interpreter. Although it necessitated starting from scratch, this approach proved to be successful.

How do you think your coworkers would describe your communication skills?

When participating in a United Nations interview, it is essential to be prepared for direct questions that assess your skills. In response to such inquiries, it is important to emphasize the positive feedback you have received regarding your communication abilities, as well as any areas for improvement that others have highlighted.

Potential response

Throughout my professional experience, I have consistently received positive feedback from colleagues and collaborators regarding my exceptional articulation and effective communication of ideas. Many individuals have expressed amazement at how well I convey messages and have even sought my guidance to enhance their own communication skills. Such responses have served to reinforce my belief that I am indeed a proficient and impactful communicator.

Tell us about a time when you were a part of a team

This particular United nations interview question is designed to assess your ability to collaborate within a team environment. You are encouraged to emphasize the team’s objectives, express your preferences or concerns regarding the experience, and elaborate on the strategies you employed to foster cooperation among team members.

Potential response

During my previous employment, a dedicated team was established with the purpose of implementing specific technological advancements. The team consisted of proficient individuals who were both supportive and highly skilled, ensuring that all project deadlines were met and the outcomes were flawless. As the appointed group leader, I successfully motivated and guided the team members towards a shared objective.

Have you ever faced a situation where your objectives were different from that of your team?

This could be either a follow-up question or an independent inquiry posed by the interviewer. They are interested in learning about your approach to dealing with disagreements or conflicting objectives within a team. Your response should shed light on your reactions, the resulting outcomes, and your ability to effectively harmonize your personal and team goals.

Potential response

During my involvement in a technology implementation project, my primary goal was to achieve optimal and satisfactory outcomes, irrespective of time constraints. However, my fellow team members emphasized the urgency of completing the project quickly, even if it required hurrying through the tasks. I managed to persuade them that prioritizing speed would leave us vulnerable to errors, ultimately leading to additional time spent on redoing the work.

Have you ever had to explain something difficult to someone without any background knowledge?

This United Nations interview question aims to evaluate your communication skills through a competency-based approach. You must describe what you did to succeed, what aspects you considered explaining, and the most challenging part of the task.

Potential response

At my previous company, there was a policy in place that mandated educating everyone in the organization about the hazards associated with electricity. However, I encountered an audience that struggled to comprehend the scientific concept of electrocution. In order to convey the information effectively, I employed the use of a relatable analogy. I explained that our bodies act as conductors, likening them to a missing piece in a broken circuit, which allows electricity to flow.

Have you ever been in a situation where you had to appear knowledgeable about your area of specialization?

This particular United Nations Interview Question is designed to evaluate one’s professionalism by focusing on competency. Your response should encompass the significance of projecting knowledge and the methods employed to establish credibility.

Potential response

I had the privilege of attending a gathering of the most accomplished molecular biologists in the nation. Given their vast expertise and notable contributions, it was imperative for me to demonstrate a deep understanding of the subject matter. During my presentation, I referenced numerous renowned scientific works, some of which were authored by the very individuals present at the event, in order to lend credibility to my arguments.

Did a colleague ever ask you to break protocol?

The interviewer is examining your integrity. Keep in mind, the United Nations Organization takes pride in the caliber of its employees. Consequently, if you cannot be relied upon, you will have little chance of success. It is essential to elaborate on how you handled the situation, the pressure you encountered, and the ultimate outcome.

Potential response

On a certain occasion, a colleague approached me, requesting that I utilize my position to exert influence over the security office in order to delete a CCTV recording that documented indecent and highly inappropriate behavior within our workplace. In a respectful manner, I declined his request, stating that such an action contradicted my personal beliefs. The footage eventually reached the attention of top management, leading to his suspension.

Have you ever failed to adhere to the deadline?

This question evaluates your ability to complete difficult tasks and understand the reasons behind missing a deadline in a competency-based interview. Give a real example to explain this situation further.

Potential response

During the final year of my university, I encountered a situation where I submitted my dissertation after the designated deadline. The reason behind the delay was the extensive research I had to conduct, coupled with the time-consuming surveys conducted by researchers from other institutions. However, I took the initiative to inform my course instructor well in advance about the situation and requested an extension, which he graciously granted.

Have you ever had to complete a project on a strict deadline? How good were the results?

The interviewer wants to make sure you can deliver fantastic results on a strict deadline. Highlight how you successfully completed the task and yielded amazing results.

Potential response

In one of my most remarkable experiences, I was faced with a challenging task of reviewing the business processes and providing recommendations within a tight deadline of two days. Embracing the sense of urgency, I swiftly sprang into action and diligently examined all the processes.

How do you think time management has helped with your work?

The interviewer is interested in assessing your ability to effectively manage your time while working on projects and achieve favorable outcomes. Provide details about the tasks assigned to you, how you efficiently handled time, and ultimately achieved positive results.

Potential response

During the course of a project, two team members decided to leave prematurely. Recognizing this challenge, I proposed to the manager that we assume their responsibilities instead of recruiting new individuals. In order to address the situation, we thoroughly evaluated the project timelines, redistributed tasks accordingly, and willingly put in extra hours.

Describe a time when you had to be extremely patient

This United Nations Interview question aims to assess your level of patience and tolerance in a competency-based interview. Share a specific situation, explain the cause behind it, and describe your response.

Potential response

In certain instances involving teamwork and group dynamics, my patience has been put to the test. On one occasion, a team member consistently failed to fulfill their responsibilities despite being given an extended deadline of two additional days. As the team leader, the accountability for meeting the given deadline fell on my shoulders.

Conclusion

You can expect these common questions in United Nations interviews. Make sure that you have several real-life experiences that you can draw your answers from. Also, take the tips while answering your questions.

