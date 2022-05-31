Top 4 Web Hosting Services Providers In India

Are you looking for the best web hosting services to establish and grow your online business?

That’s great! If you are planning to start your online business or want to expand your business further, then reliable hosting is the most important thing that you need. Just site designing and URL registration are not enough to mark your presence online. Your website should be accessible to online users, and this is where you need web hosting prviders. There are numerous web hosting providers in India offering domain and hosting services. However, only a few offer the best services. So, it is essential to make a well-informed decision while choosing the best hosting service to take your website to the next level.

Why is a good web hosting so important?

Simply put, when you buy web hosting services, you are actually paying for server space which will facilitate the upload and storage of all your website files. If a user wants to access your website, a request will be made to your website, and the requested files will be delivered to the user in return. A reliable web hosting provider spells multiple benefits for your online business in terms of site speed and performance, improvement in traffic and engagement, website uptime, security, 24*7 customer support, affordable costs, and many more.

Top names in India include –

BigRock- Started as a web hosting company in India, BigRock is now part of EIG. BigRock is known for scalable hosting solutions featuring performance excellence at unmatched value. It offers a complete line of cost-effective web hosting solutions, including VPS, reseller hosting, shared web hosting services, domain name registration services, cloud solutions, backup solutions, and SiteLock services. this popular hosting provider has plenty to offer to startups as well as advanced setups, including

Unlimited Domains and Email Addresses

Unmetered Disk Space and Bandwidth

SSH access

phpMyAdmin

99.9% uptime guarantee

30-day money-back guarantee

24*7 dedicated technical support

Unlimited transfers

FREE SSL Certificate

Unlimited Email(s)

Cloud for Business hosting plans

BlueHost- Bluehost is one of the leading names in the website hosting industry across the globe. With numerous features and affordable domain and hosting plans, the web hosting provider is a preferred choice for many brands.

Best Uptime (99.99%)

Fast Load Time

Good Technical Customer Support

No Hidden Charges

Recommended By WordPress.Org

Cost-effective rates

Free Domain Name

Unlimited Disk Storage and Bandwidth

30-Days Money Back Guarantee

FREE SSL Certificate and SEO Tools Included

HostGator- Recognized globally for the best web hosting services, HostGator is a preferred option in India as well. This hosting and domain name management platform features easy-to-use cPanel, which facilitates the speedy launch of your website. It offers powerful web hosting with very fast servers.

Easy to use Functionalities

Unmetered Space And Bandwidth

99.9% Uptime guarantee

Reliable 24*7 Technical Support

Free Cpanel & Website Migration

Free Migration, SSL, Backup

45 Days Money-Back Guarantee

Free Domain Name

Lightning Fast Servers

1-click installation

Hostinger- Known for its robust services, good support, and cost-effectiveness, Hostinger is one of the top web hosting providers in India. It is a user-friendly, secure host site and is available at an affordable price tag and hence suited practically for every type of website. It offers instant setup and one-click Virtual Private Server along with (VPS) access.

30 GB SSD Storage

24*7 Customer Support

1 Email Account

Unlimited MySQL

Free domain name

30 Days Money Back guarantee

Managed WordPress

Weekly Backups

Unlimited bandwidth and storage

To conclude, there are numerous options in India for your web hosting needs. You just need to weigh all options and find the best-suited one depending on your needs.