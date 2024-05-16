The potential of cryptocurrencies in the modern world is immense. An increasing number of users worldwide are beginning to incorporate them into their everyday transactions. Cryptocurrency cards enable users to make purchases in stores, restaurants, pay for digital services and applications, as well as withdraw cash from ATMs. Essentially, they allow users to perform the same functions as traditional bank cards.

In this review, we will explore the top 5 cryptocurrency cards of 2024. Our evaluation criteria include the variety of supported coins, transaction fees, accessibility, and the cost of obtaining the card.

1.PSTNET

The financial platform PSTNET offers a wide range of virtual cryptocurrency cards. These cards cater to personal online transactions as well as provide a diverse selection for media banking purposes. Issued by banks in Europe and the USA, these cards are compatible with Visa and Mastercard payment systems, devoid of any geographical limitations. They impose no fees for transactions, fund withdrawals, or operations related to cancelled or declined payments. Furthermore, the cards have no spending or reloading limits.

Transactions security is ensured through the implementation of 3D Secure technology. The cost of cards starts from $7, and under certain expenditure levels, obtaining the card can be free. Monthly maintenance fees amount to $10, although there are options for temporary tariffs on certain types of cards, such as paying upfront for an annual card service, which proves to be more economical.

There are fees associated with reloading, starting from 2%.

All cards support 17 types of cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, USDT, TRC 20, BNB, XRP, TRX, BCH, USDC (Ethereum), USDC (Tron), ADA, SOL, MATIC, BUSD, LTC, DASH, and DOGE. Funds can be instantly credited to the card, and besides cryptocurrencies, one can utilize bank transfers via SWIFT/SEPA or another Visa/Mastercard.

To obtain a PSTNET card, one simply needs to undergo a straightforward registration process. Google, Telegram, Whatsapp, and Apple ID accounts can be used for this purpose. Within the personal account, the desired card can be selected, following which it becomes immediately active, requiring only a top-up. Data verification is necessary only if expenditures exceed $500.

All service-related inquiries are handled by technical support specialists, available 24/7 via Telegram, WhatsApp, email, or the website.

Among the additional benefits of the service is the provision for businesses to issue their own product cards. Moreover, the PST Private program caters to those engaged in media banking and affiliate marketing, offering mass card issuance and a 3% cashback program on advertising expenses.

2. Volet

Volet is the new name for the Advcash financial platform, offering four types of cards. Three variants are available in plastic, while one, the Europe Virtual Card, is solely in digital format. All cards support 10 types of cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, USDC, BCH, XRP, TON, TRX, and BNB.

The geographical availability of cards depends on their type. The Global and Global Plus cards offer the widest coverage and highest spending limits per day. Additionally, they are supported by the Union Pay payment system. Europe-based cards are compatible only with Visa/Mastercard.

A Global card costs $95 for plastic, while the sole virtual card is priced at $9.95. One of the advantages of these cards is the wide range of fiat currencies supported, including EUR, BRL, KZT, RUB, UAH, and USD. However, it’s worth noting that free transactions are only available in EUR and USD. Transactions in other currencies will undergo currency conversion, incurring a 2.95% fee imposed by Volet.

Card top-ups can be executed through funds transfer from the Volet wallet (with no commission), or via transfer from another Visa/Mastercard (subject to a 3.5% fee).

All card transactions are securely protected by Multi-tier account security. Nevertheless, the service entails an array of additional fees:

Card reissue fee: €19.95 or $19.95.

ATM refusal fee: €0.55 or $0.55.

Inactivity fee for cards inactive for three months: €2 or $2 per month.

Activation fee for inactive cards: €5 or $5.

Inactivity fee for plastic cards inactive for three months: €2 or $2 per month.

Activation fee for inactive plastic cards: €5 or $5.

Inactivity fee for virtual cards inactive for three months: €1 or $1 per month.

An additional notable feature of the service is its business capabilities. For instance, Mass payouts are available through manual processing, XLS/CSV, or API integration.

3. Embilty

Embilty is a financial provider specializing in issuing debit cards that support cryptocurrencies. The company’s headquarters are located in Estonia, and card issuance is available to citizens of Europe and the United Kingdom. The cards are supported by the Visa payment system, thus accepted wherever Visa is acknowledged.

The cards support 9 cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH (ERC20), USDT (ERC20), USDT (OMNI), TRON, USDT (TRC-20), BNB (BEP2), USDC, and DAI. They can be topped up using other bank cards, IBAN, or SWIFT.

Overall, the cards offer numerous advantages, such as relatively inexpensive card issuance. A virtual card costs €6, with an additional €2 for monthly maintenance. There are no transaction fees, but there is a 1% fee for card top-ups. Additionally, there is a currency conversion fee of 1.50%.

The cards also have a system of limits, which depend on the user’s level, determined by the level of KYC completion. The first level is automatically issued upon registration, a process that takes no more than 10 minutes. Registration on the website, selection of card type—virtual or plastic—and simple data verification (providing a photo with a passport or ID) are required.

Among the disadvantages of the cards are:

Extended funding times. Users report that this process can sometimes take up to 10 days.

Interaction with customer support also requires waiting. They respond in the website’s chat within a day. Furthermore, resolving some issues may take months.

Another drawback is the high cost of refunds: €30.

Card closure also entails additional expenses—a fixed fee of €25.

4. Pay With Moon

Cryptocurrency virtual cards Moon from the financial provider PaywithMoon are designed for online payments in dollars but using cryptocurrencies. Payments can be made in various popular services, including eBay, Airbnb, Walmart, Etsy, Steam, and DoorDash. In short, wherever Visa cards are accepted. However, the service must be registered in the USA.

Available cryptocurrencies include BTC, LTC, and ETH, which can be managed through an account on the Coinbase platform or via the Lightning Network. These cryptocurrencies can also be used to top up Moon cards.

To obtain a card, one needs to add the corresponding application to the browser, select their digital card within it, and it will become immediately active.

The service claims to have zero fees for card top-ups. However, there are spending limits. Users cannot spend more than $10,000 per day or per month.

Cryptocurrency cards Moon were immensely popular in 2023 and before. Currently, the service has declined in popularity, and it may be on the verge of closure.

5. Flexcards

FlexCard is another service offering virtual cards for various online financial operations. The service’s cards are often used for media banking due to its capabilities for mass card issuance.

The service is attractive due to its simple interface and lack of maintenance fees for the cards. FlexCard is supported by the Visa payment system.

Cards support top-ups with a single cryptocurrency – TRC 20. Other top-up options include bank transfers, the Capitalist financial platform, or transfers from partner service balances.

There are limits on top-ups, with the amount depending on the method of deposit. The minimum top-up starts from $50 to $100.

Issuance of one card ranges from $2 to $4. Top-up fees start from 3.5%, with the amount depending on the chosen top-up method.

Registration on the service takes no more than 24 hours. Users need to register on the website, then undergo data verification and contact technical support managers.

During the activation of the personal account, service managers provide instructions for users. Technical support operates from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (GMT+3). Users can contact them via email or Telegram, and responses are provided within a day.

Conclusion

Each financial provider in our review offers its own unique conditions and advantages. All of them support the most popular cryptocurrencies, and the payment systems of all cards provide the widest coverage. The choice of a cryptocurrency card remains a strictly individual matter. We recommend that you study user reviews. We hope that our brief informational material will save you time in searching for information.