Indian Startups have been booming lately. With the pandemic and increase in digitization, entrepreneurs are figuring out new ways to disrupt the Indian market. Therefore, a lot of big and small investors are funding quality startups in India.

In the 1st three quarters of 2020, the total investments received by Indian startups stood around $7.96 billion. Seeing the huge numbers and importance of the market, we decided to list the Top 5 investors in Indian startups in 2020.

Top 5 investors in Indian startups in 2020

1) Sequoia India

It is a Venture capitalist firm and is the top investor in startups in India. The firm is very optimistic about the growth of India startups and has given continuous funding to many notable Indian businesses. Even during the pandemic and lockdown, the firm hasn’t backed down. The firm’s important investments are the $150 million in Unacademy and a $12 million investment in a Virtual events platform Airmeet in their Series A funding round.

2) Accel Partners

Accel Partners made some good investments in the Indian Startup ecosystem. They are a US venture capitalist firm that has a good focus on the Indian market. Accel Partners generally make seed, early and growth-stage investments. The firm funded Swiggy, Cure.fit, and has also made an $8 million investment in HomeLane’s funding round.

3) Mumbai’s Angel Network

What could be better than an Indian investor funding Indian startups! Mumbai’s Angel Network has made some significant investments during this quarter. Some notable investments made by the angel network are the $1.5 million Series A round funding in defense tech startup Big Bang boom. It also funded a Delhi based electric mobility startup BluMart with $7 million in seed rounds.

4) LetsVenture

LetsVenture mainly works on connecting startups with angel and seed investors. But, the Singapore based funding platform has also made some investments in Indian startups on its own. It made investments in Delhi based electric mobility startup Blumart and also in TikTok alternative Mitron. The total funding by the platform in the TikTok alternative stands at Rs 2 crores.

5) Matrix Partners

Similar to Accel Partners, Matrix Markets generally make seed, early, and growth-stage investments. They have made some significant investments in the Indian startup economy in the past 6 months. These fundings include the $11.8 million in online lending startup Avail Finance and the $10 million investment in B2B startup Bijnis.

If you are a business enthusiast, then you can get a good investment as long as you have a good idea.

