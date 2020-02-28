TOP 7 BOOKS TO GET FINANCIALLY SMART

This is so awesome! You have taken a big step to become financially responsible, by clicking on this article. Books are a treasure trove of knowledge and this time, you can literally get rich by reading! Below listed are some of the best books in the market that are guaranteed to improve the way you deal with your finances. Read and approved by some of the smartest people across the globe, these books are your path to your financial nirvana. Get ready to become financially smart!

#1 RICH DAD POOR DAD

I bet you cannot find a single book list for financial well-being without this good old baron in it. Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! . Now this book has stood the test of time and has proven it to be one of the best self-help books of all time. Written outstandingly by the brilliant Robert Kiyosaki, the book essentially teaches the readers to get out of the traditional rat race and increase their assets. He says that a normal person has assets almost equal to or even less than their liabilities, while the rich invest their money in multiple places that help him increase the assets even when he sleeps. Fascinating, right? So if you want to make money even when you are asleep, be sure to pick this book up!

#2 THE RICHEST MAN IN BABYLON

The next best book on the list is maybe also the oldest one. It was put together by George S. Clason way back in 1926. The book has managed to provide financial advice to the people for almost a century now! It is narrated from the point of view of a fictional character of Babylon named Arkad. The book discusses The Seven Cures and the Five Laws of Gold, which transformed Arkad from being an everyday scribe to the richest man in Babylon. Does this book intrigue you? If yes, then make this your biggest priority in the TBR. The Richest Man in Babylon: Original 1926 Edition can truly change your lives for the better.

#3 THE MILLIONAIRE NEXT DOOR

Over a million copies sold is a pretty solid line about a book that makes it trustworthy. But this compelling book by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko has so much more to it that makes it a recommendation in this list other than its ‘million copies’ tag. The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of America’s Wealthy is a comparison between the Under Accumulators of Wealth and the Prodigious Accumulators of Wealth (basically the poor and the rich respectively). There are some surprising elements and monumental findings amassed in this book that is set to remove that burden of tangled finances from your shoulders if you are willing to let them.

#4 THINK AND GROW RICH

Napoleon Hill is the undisputed leader when it comes to self-help books. If you have read his masterpiece The Law of Success, you will know what I’m talking about. Think and Grow Rich is yet another one of his best woks, wherein he lists out 14 principles to achieve financial success by observing numerous individuals who have become a huge hit in their respective fields. The book is a perfect mix of philosophy, life lessons and practical thinking. Do give this book a try.

#5 TAP DANCING TO WORK

I don’t know about you, but Warren Buffet has always been my investment role model. I mean, the man himself is a living example of big brains and bigger self-confidence! Tap Dancing to Work: Warren Buffett on Practically Everything, 1966-2013 is a compilation of every interview every article and every column related to Warren Buffet that has been published since 1966. Compiled by Carol J. Loomis, this book gives insight into how he made his investment decisions and consistently managed his career. Does any of this resonate with you?

#6 THE INTELLIGENT INVESTOR

If the compilation of his life seems a bit too much for you, then his favorite book might be the right choice. Recommended by Warren Buffet himself, The Intelligent Investor (English) Paperback – 2013 is said to be one of the best ever books written on investment! The stock market can be a scary place and choosing a stock broker can be even more tedious. If you are looking for some cognizance on how, where and when to invest, this gripping guide by Benjamin Graham might be the one for you. If you wanna meet Mr. Market and be a part of his endeavors, then go grab a hard-copy! (or a soft copy, anything will do)

#7 BUSINESS ADVENTURES

Bill Gates says that this is the best business book that he has ever read. Now, what more do you need? Business Adventures by John Brooks is an absolute treat and gives the readers a taste of Wall Street. The book is basically a compilation of the articles written by the author for The New Yorker over the years. It comprises of interesting individual business stories that have a lot of life lessons to impart. Give this book a try, it will 100% surprise you!

So that’s it. Above the list, in no particular order, are some of the very best books available that have proved to help the reads become more financially stable and maybe even make a fortune out of it. I hope you have found the book that you were looking for, so read on and grow to be a better person both financially and otherwise!