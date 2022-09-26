Top deals on smartwatches for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Want to buy a new smartwatch? Smartwatches nowadays have been coming up with many such features onboard which also include a lot of new hardware features like SPO2 hardware, heart rate sensor, and more.

There has been a lot of new features and specification being introduced with smartwatches by different brands including boAt, Noise, and Amazfit. Let’s have a deep look into the smartwatches availed for such discounted pricing.

boAt Wave Call for Rs. 1,699

Starting with boAt watches which are already among the top-selling smartwatch makers in the industry. So, if you are looking for a smartwatch from boAt, then you can have a look at the boAt Wave Call.

As the model name suggests, this smartwatch gets the support for call features where through your boAt Wave Call smartwatch you can make calls and also attend calls.

There is also a dial pad within the watch where you can also dial in the number you want to contact. Also, you can save up to 10 contacts within the internal storage of the smartwatch.

The smartwatch also features a bigger 1.69-inch screen in the front and also it supports a few health features including a heart rate sensor and also an SPO2 sensor too.

Noise ColorFit Pulse for Rs. 1,499

Now, we have a new smartwatch coming from Noise! Talking more about this Noise ColorFit Pulse this smartwatch comes with a variety of features and also new hardware specifications.

Talking more about the specification side, this Noise ColorFit Pulse comes with a touch screen of 1.4-inches in size. Also, with the customized Noise smartwatch app, you can add 60 different watch faces to this smartwatch.

Also, you will get 10 days of battery backup which is again one of the selling points for this smartwatch. On the hardware side, this smartwatch also features many Health related hardware features including the new SPO2 sensor and also heart rate sensor too.

Amazfit GTS2 Mini for Rs. 4,499

Now we have a new Amazfit smartwatch called the GTS2 Mini smartwatch. This is also among the smartwatch which is among the only smartwatch coming with an AMOLED screen that will be providing extra battery life.

The smartwatch features a bigger 1.55-inch screen and also this smartwatch features up to 68 different watch faces with the help of personalized Amazfit applications which includes exciting sports features like cycle tracking, sleep quality monitoring, and also stress level monitoring.

Also, this smartwatch features a bigger battery and with the help of an AMOLED screen, this smartwatch provides up to 14 days of battery backup as well. As an add-on, you also get support for Bluetooth and GPS.