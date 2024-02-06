Shark Tank India, the Indian version of the popular American reality show, is currently in its third season. This platform serves as a stage for emerging entrepreneurs to present their innovative ideas to a panel of experienced investors known as ‘Sharks.’

Let’s explore some of the investment deals that have been made in the ongoing season.

Arata

Arata a haircare brand based in India, was pitched by its founders, both named Dhruv. They initially sought Rs 1 crore in funding for a 1.5% equity stake.

After a rigorous Q&A session, Vineeta and Namita Thapar made a joint offer of Rs 1 crore for 2% equity, valuing Arata at Rs 50 crore.

Adil Qadri

Adil Qadri, endorsed by Taapsee Pannu, presented his brand on Shark Tank India, seeking Rs 1 crore for a 0.5% equity stake. Vineeta Singh, the co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, extended an offer of Rs 1 crore for 1% equity and an additional 1% royalty until Rs 1 crore is recouped.

AI Kavach

AI Kavach, an Indian startup focused on protecting against online fraud, pitched their AI-based solution. The founders, Pratyusha Vemuri and Girish Nagavarapu, asked for INR 50 lakhs for a 1.25% equity stake. They secured a deal, receiving INR 1 Crore for 2.5% equity and 2.5% Advisory Equity from Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh.

Honest Home Company

Honest Home Company, an innovative startup promoting sustainable and eco-friendly choices, was pitched by founder Mayank Pratap Sisodia. He sought Rs 50 lakhs for a 0.5% equity stake and received an offer from Amit Jain, pledging INR 1 crore for a 3% equity share, along with a 1% royalty until reaching a total repayment of INR 1.5 crore.

TURMS

TURMS, an intelligent apparel brand, pitched their business on Shark Tank India, asking for Rs 1.2 crore for a 1% equity stake. They received an offer from Deepinder Goyal, who pledged Rs 1.2 crore for a 1% equity stake.

Intervue

Intervue a startup making the job interview process easier, pitched their AI & technology-based solution. Founders Rahul Arora and Pushpendra Rautela sought INR 1.5 Crores for a 5% equity stake and received an offer from Aman Gupta, pledging INR 1.5 Crores for a 2% equity stake.

Goenchi Feni

Goenchi Feni, a Goan beverage brand, pitched their business seeking INR 2 crore for a 15% equity stake. They received an offer from Deepinder Goyal, pledging INR 2 crore for a 15% equity stake.

Dil Foods

Dil Foods, a Bangalore-based virtual restaurant operator, pitched their brand on Shark Tank India, asking for INR 1 crore for a 5% equity stake. They received an offer from Deepinder Goyal, pledging INR 2 crore for a 15% equity stake.

WeHear

WeHear, an audio technology startup based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, pitched their innovative bone conduction technology. Founders Kanishka Patel and Raj Shah sought INR 2.5 crores for 1% equity at a valuation of INR 250 crores. They accepted an offer from Peyush Bansal, who offered INR 2.5 crores for 1% equity with 1.5% advisory equity.

Vecros

Vecros, a Delhi-based robotics company, pitched their technologically advanced solution for capturing complex data. Founders Besta Prem Sai and Rajeshree Deotalu sought INR 1 crore for a 2.5% equity stake and accepted an offer from Aman Gupta, who offered INR 20 lakhs for 1% equity, plus INR 80 lakhs debt for three years at a 10% interest rate.

RodBez

RodBez, a platform offering taxi, taxipool, and carpool services in Bihar, sought INR 50 lakhs for 5% equity. They received a joint offer from Vineeta Singh and Ritesh Agarwal, who offered INR 20 lakhs for 5% equity, and INR 30 lakhs debt at a 12% interest rate for two years. The founders accepted this offer.

Shark Tank India is of any use for Indian biz?

India is witnessing an exciting time in the startup world, and Shark Tank India Season 3 is actively participating in this revolution. The show is bringing young and talented entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds to showcase their innovative ideas and promising startups.

It’s a great opportunity for these startups to get the limelight they deserve and take their business to the next level. With the Sharks’ support, these startups can navigate new challenges and explore new opportunities, making a significant impact in their respective industries.