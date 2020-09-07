Top news this week: Google Android TV dongle, Samsung Sales and more

Google Android TV dongle

Another item featuring for the Made by Google event this year along with Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 is the new Android TV dongle. The codename for this dongle is “Sabrina”. According to sources that leaked the pricing of Sabrina dongle, it could cost either $49 or $59.

The dongle will be released in 3 colors. Color names “Rock Candy” imply a chalky color, “Como Blue” which implies a shade of light blue, and “Summer Melon” implies a pinkish hue.

Samsung Sales

Until last year, 4 of Samsung’s smartphones featured in the top-10 best selling smartphones of the year. However, according to the reports compiled by Omdia, a market research company, only 1 smartphone by Samsung, Galaxy A51 made it to the list of top-10 best selling smartphones of 2020. The majority of the list was dominated by Apple iPhones.

Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, the budget iPhone were at the top of the list.

LineageOS

The best way to extend the life of a device available in the market is LineageOS. Hence, Pixel 2, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 series of smartphones are being supported by LineageOS.

Specs for OnePlus 8T

The spec list for the new OnePlus 8T includes 128 GB storage, Snapdragon 865+, and 8GB RAM. The big news about the upgrade in OnePlus 8T is the 120hz display and Android 11.

Amongst other features, the camera of OnePlus 8T will definitely be an upgrade from that of OnePlus 8 through the inclusion of a 48MP sensor standard camera. The ultrawide, macro, and portrait cameras would be 16MP, 5MP, and 2MP respectively.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm finally revealed their new Snapdragon 732G chip. It includes some performance upgrades as compared to the 730G chip that was used in Pixel 4a. The new chip will be featured in a new POCO phone.

Other features like the 4th gen Qualcomm AI Engine and X15 LTE modem are still the same in the new chip. The chip has Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi 6-ready. Moreover, the 4K HDR with Portrait mode is still a possibility and it offers support to Quad HD+ displays.