With a wide selection of hybrids and electric cars to suit changing consumer preferences and demands, Carvana has emerged as a leader in the used EV market. Carvana sold 57 distinct EV makes and models in 2023, a 29% increase from the previous year. As per the 2023 U.S. Electric Vehicle Consideration Study by J.D. Power, the proportion of consumers who express their “overall likelihood” to consider buying an EV has been rising year, with a current standing of 61%.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has released its list of the top ten best-selling electric vehicles for 2023, in honor of the new year and the selling of EVs for 10 years.

The most well-liked EVs from Carvana for 2023

Tesla Model 3 Nissan LEAF Tesla Model Y BMW i3 Chevrolet Volt Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Ford Mustang MACH-E Volkswagen e-Golf Chevrolet Bolt EV

According to Brian Boyd, Senior Vice President of Inventory, “We are committed to creating an inventory that reflects our customers’ tastes and preferences, and this includes expanding our selection of electric vehicles as more models come to market and more consumers choose to buy cars in this category.” “To ensure that used EVs are as accessible as possible to all interested customers, we are focused on building selection across all price points.”

Carvana carries a variety of EV models that qualify for the 2024 Federal Used Clean Vehicle Tax Credit, including the top ten EV models mentioned above, among its extensive inventory of EVs.

Tempe, Arizona-based Carvana Co. is an internet vendor of used automobiles. The firm is well-known for its multi-story glass tower vehicle vending machines and was the fastest-growing online used car dealer in the United States. As one of the newest additions to the Fortune 500 list, Carvana was included in 2021.

About Carvana

In 2012, Ryan Keeton, Ben Huston, and Ernest Garcia III created Carvana. DriveTime, a used automobile retailer and loan provider, provided the company with its first round of investment. A year later, Carvana debuted its initial version of an automobile vending machine. The goal of Carvana is to transform the auto sales and purchase processes. Carvana has been transforming the automobile retail industry for the past ten years, bringing fun, speed, and fairness to millions of customers. Customers may choose from tens of thousands of cars with Carvana, apply for financing, trade-in, and finish their purchase all online with the added convenience of local pick-up or home delivery in more than 300 U.S. locations. Purpose-built technology, a dedicated workforce, and a distinctive national infrastructure enable Carvana’s vertically integrated platform. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company that is honored to have been named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes.