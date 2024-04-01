The content writing niche is highly competitive as more and more professional authors enter the stage. Everyone works in their own style, willing to get more clients, earn more income, and make a name in content writing. Everyone decides how to work and achieve set goals, and more and more often, we hear specialists using tools. These are programs that help users save time and complete processes faster. Individuals use numerous applications that offer different options, so it’s hard to say which one is the best. That’s why we outline the most popular writing tools every content writer should know about. We will explain how they work and explain why you should use them to work with the content.

Why Do Tools Matter?

The main reason is that tools help to automate the working process and save time. You can copy the text and allow the machine to do the job. Moreover, most of the tools we describe have a free version with a solid number of options. Of course, if you want to extend your capabilities and do more, you can pay for a premium subscription.

Grammarly

Grammarly makes your writing more accurate and allows you to eliminate various mistakes. You can improve your texts in the following components:

Correctness

Clarity

Engagement

Delivery

At the beginning, you select the writing style, and the system automatically adapts the text to this style, offering suggestions and alternatives for different phrases. The program was recently updated and now has a writing assistant called GrammarlyGO. It allows users to correct mistakes in documents without copying the text to the main page. Still, with a free version, the number of suggestions is limited, while the premium version has no limits. If you work with solid amounts of data and want to speed up the process, selecting the premium version is a wise decision.

Hemingway App

This is a simple In-browser tool that helps you improve readability by offering multiple suggestions. You paste the text in the box, and the system analyzes it and highlights the parts that can be changed. Because the suggestions have different colors, it’s easy to split them and decide which part is the most problematic. For example, if the phrase is too wordy, you can replace it with a simpler alternative.

ProWritingAid

This tool is considered an advanced editing instrument made especially for authors who aim to achieve excellent quality. You have advanced settings and the ability to select a type of writing you are working on right now. Similar to Grammarly, the system will adapt and offer suggestions depending on the chosen settings. ProWritingAid colors different sections to showcase different types of suggestions (grammar and spelling, style match, clarity, etc.). The disadvantage of the application is its limited version. You only have 10 rephrases per day and a 500-word limit. Consider purchasing a premium version to use the full capabilities of the application.

Power Thesaurus

It’s basically a vocabulary created to help users find the right words for their content. When you want to expand your word count and make your content more interesting, use the search bar and enter the word, and the system will give you suggestions. Moreover, you can get not only synonyms but antonyms as well. For example, when you enter a word, you can see over 2,000 synonyms and over 1,000 antonyms. As a bonus, you can simplify the usage by adding a Chrome extension and installing a mobile app.

LINER

It's a search assistant. First, people think that this app won't give them the desired result, but they are wrong. The LINER is integrated into the browser and uses its search mechanism to find the needed information. When you find the needed article or a blog post, use LINER to highlight the core sentences and use them later in the text. With this tool, you spend less time searching for information and analyzing the received data to use it in the text later. Moreover, an AI-powered technology summarizes the requests you make and creates new searches to optimize the working process even more. With such a tool, you can conduct research and do your tasks yourself.

Reedsy Book Editor

It’s not actually a tool; it’s more like a community for authors who have great ideas but don’t have options for publishing their stories. Reedsy gives access to a large system with marketers, editors, and publishers. They can use various services and explore tutorials to create the books they want. For example, you can access a free 10-day course about book publishing and connect with professional publishers. Connect with experienced editors and get insights about publishing to make your dreams come true.

Bear Tool

This tool was designed especially for Apple, and its primary goal is to make notes to track your story ideas. It has a beautiful, user-friendly design, as you have only the necessary buttons and options on the screen. Nothing disturbs you, so you focus on the task and work as long as you need. Bear has additional organizing features. You can place your ideas the way you want and reach maximum efficiency.

For example, you can divide notes into categories by using hashtags and work with over 150 languages. Moreover, the system is encrypted, so you will keep your data protected.

Use Tools Wisely

Understand your goals and decide what tools you need to be more effective. Since several applications have the same options, you need to decide what will be on your shortlist. If you are not satisfied with a specific tool, switch to another one and compare. Evaluate the capabilities of each application and decide how it will help you deal with issues. Remember that the tool only enables you to achieve the result as you write everything yourself.