Tourists are Criticising Airbnb Chore Lists in Addition to the $125 Cleaning Costs.

Travelers are complaining about the job lists provided by Airbnb, which instruct visitors to do the laundry, take out the garbage, and mow the lawn on top of paying $125 in cleaning costs.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that some Airbnb hosts are making their tenants complete extensive to-do lists in addition to paying cleaning costs of up to $375.

On social media, disgruntled tourists have retaliated, with some claiming they were required to do chores like mow the yard, wash the bedding, and take out the trash while they were there.

One TikToker, @Melworeit, claimed in a popular video that she chose against using Airbnb because it charged a $125 cleaning fee and required visitors to operate the dishwasher, take out the trash, remove the bed linens, and do a load of laundry.

The article received nearly 5,000 comments and 66,000 views, many of which discussed similar experiences with Airbnb task lists.

The TikToker claimed, “If I’m spending $229 per night to stay somewhere plus a $125 cleaning fee, I’m not doing any laundry.” It will only take me two minutes to complete one load of washing, but the principle is what really irritates me.

In July, a different Airbnb guest asked on Reddit if it was “typical for a host to urge the guest to mow the lawn themselves.”

Given the premium being paid for staying here, the user remarked, “Seems like an odd response (to me, at least), but if that’s usual then I’ll roll with it.”. He added “I just don’t want to be penalized/charged/poorly reviewed for ‘neglecting’ the lawn if I don’t do it.”

A spokesman for Airbnb told Insider that although hosts are free to set their own cleaning fees, the firm offers suggestions for keeping the cost affordable and encourages them to think about not charging any at all. A