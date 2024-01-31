Toyota is advising owners of older RAV-4s, Corolla Matrix, and Corolla Corollas to park their vehicles right away. Until the Takata airbags are rectified or replaced, the manufacturer propagating against its usage through advertismement. This voluntary recall by the company is due to the possibility of metal particles from the detonating Takata airbags injuring or killing people.

About 50,000 automobiles are affected by this recall:

Between 2003 and 2004 The Toyota Corolla

Between 2003 and 2004 Matrix Toyota Corolla

Between 2004 and 2005 Toyota RAV-4

Toyota is concerned that the above-listed vehicles have an increased risk of explosion due to their older airbags, despite the fact that Takata airbags have been the subject of a recall for years.

There is an additional recall for the Corolla and Corolla Matrix models due to the possibility of their airbags detonating without a collision.

Although airbags will be replaced or adjusted at no cost to drivers, they shouldn’t bring their automobiles to the dealer. Toyota advises calling the closest one instead. They will either fix your car there or tow it in to be fixed.

Takata airbag recall background

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that throughout the years, some 67 million Takata airbags have been recalled due to the possibility of an explosion upon deployment.

In order to enable the airbags to inflate in the case of an accident, the manufacturer employed ammonium nitrate to cause a little explosion. When ammonium nitrate is exposed to extreme heat and humidity, it can degrade over time and eventually cause a metal canister within to explode, spewing shrapnel.

Vehicle Recalls in the Auto Industry

Recall Trend In The Industry

While Toyota’s recall is significant, it is part of a larger pattern of recalls in the automotive industry, highlighting the importance of continuous improvement and monitoring in vehicle manufacturing.

Honda has recalled over 303,000 Accord sedans and HR-V SUVs due to faulty seat belts that may not adequately restrain occupants in a crash. Additionally, nearly 249,000 Hondas and Acuras have been recalled for a potential engine defect that could cause a stall or fire.

Subaru also has recalled 95,800 vehicles because of an issue that could prevent the reverse lights and rearview camera image from appearing, demonstrating its commitment to vehicle functionality and safety.

Hyundai has recalled 129,000 U.S. vehicles for an engine issue that could lead to fires. In a joint action with Kia, they have also recalled 6.4 million vehicles for fire risks involving faulty tow hitch harnesses. Kia, paralleling this action, has recalled 295,000 vehicles due to a risk of engine fires linked to the same issue.

Tesla as usual has recalled nearly all vehicles on U.S. roads (over 350,000) over concerns about the lack of adequate safeguards in its Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system, reflecting the challenges in emerging vehicle technologies.

These recalls, while concerning, also demonstrate the commitment of car manufacturers to address potential safety issues proactively. They serve as a reminder to consumers about the importance of staying informed about the vehicles they drive. Vehicle owners are encouraged to check if their vehicle is affected by a recall by entering their VIN number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.