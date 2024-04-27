Earlier this month, Toyota made hints about a new three-row electric SUV, the Highlander; nevertheless, its most recent statement verifies this new model. The massive Japanese automaker said yesterday that it will renovate its Princeton, Indiana plant with $1.4 billion in investments in addition to building a new electric vehicle there.

This investment is in addition to Toyota’s previously announced $1.3 billion investment in its Kentucky facility, where a new electric vehicle is anticipated to be produced beginning in 2019. If the Highlander EV is given that name, it would arrive at the Indiana location and may be accompanied by a Lexus model. The Kentucky EV may go by the moniker bZ5X, according to reports, however, Toyota may drop that bothersome naming scheme.

Toyota’s Electrification Ambitions: A Leap Forward in Strategy and Investment

Toyota affirmed that at least 10 new EVs in a range of sizes and shapes will be released by 2026, despite the company’s cautious approach to EVs and its apparent ability to read the market like a crystal ball. This move will assist it in fulfilling that promise, even if a large number of the new models are anticipated to be sold in China. As part of the investments, Toyota will also increase the size of its battery production plant in North Carolina, creating 340 new jobs in the region.

The carmaker has no issues selling its SUVs and hybrids, but its initial attempt at a mainstream EV in the US has mainly failed. The bZ4X lacks some of the futuristic flair of its rivals and feels and looks like a compliant car. It also offers sluggish charging. Though 2026 is a long way off in the automotive industry, a more conventional EV like the Highlander Hybrid may be the boost Toyota needs.