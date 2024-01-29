Toyota Motor said on January 29 that it will suspend shipments of certain vehicles, including the Hilux truck and Land Cruiser 300 SUV, due to errors discovered in certification tests for diesel engines made by its affiliate, Toyota Industries. The suspension is the consequence of anomalies uncovered during horsepower output testing for the certification of three diesel engine models.

The concerned engines power eleven global vehicles, including the Hiace van, Fortuner SUV, Innova multi-purpose vehicle, and Lexus-branded LX500D SUV. Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker by sales, is currently dealing with a separate case involving misconduct in collision safety tests at Daihatsu, a tiny car manufacturer.

A special investigative committee discovered that there was a breakdown in communication between Toyota Motor and Toyota Industries, resulting in poor coordination in testing processes and procedures. Toyota Industries President Koichi Ito acknowledged the communication gap during a press conference and underlined the importance of better coordination.

Toyota Industries reported that about 84,000 impacted diesel engines were sold in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Toyota CEO Koji Sato revealed that the company uses 36,000 of the afflicted engine models globally per month, totaling 432,000 units per year. However, the exact number of damaged automobiles sold by Toyota over the years is not yet known.

Japan’s transport ministry has announced preparations to undertake an on-site examination at Toyota Industries’ Hekinan facility in central Aichi prefecture, where the business builds automotive and industrial engines.

Toyota’s initial inquiry focused on certification requirements governing emissions performance in forklift and construction machinery engines, which confirmed misbehavior in those areas as well.

Toyota Industries, a significant Toyota group firm in which Toyota Motor has a nearly 25% stake, saw its shares fall 4% on the news, while Toyota Motor’s shares rose 3.1%. The company stated its commitment to thoroughly explaining the situation to authorities and taking the required steps, including retesting engines in front of regulators as needed.

With Toyota’s engine misconduct casting a shadow over its reliability image, the spectre of recalls looms large for potentially hundreds of thousands of affected vehicles. Though specifics remain murky, the 84,000 faulty engines sold in 2022-2023 could translate to a wider pool considering Toyota uses 36,000 monthly globally.

Eleven models like the Hilux truck and Land Cruiser SUVs face scrutiny, likely due to discrepancies between actual engine performance and certified data. Japan’s transport ministry is already investigating, potentially paving the way for targeted or widespread recalls depending on the issue’s scope. While repair programs are also a possibility, transparency and swift action will be crucial for Toyota to navigate this crisis and regain consumer trust.