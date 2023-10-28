Toyota Highlander Recall Expands to 751,000 Vehicles Due to Bumper Cover Detachment Concerns

In a recent development, Toyota has initiated an extensive recall for approximately 751,000 large SUVs in the United States due to concerns surrounding the tabs responsible for securing the front bumper covers. This recall, initially made public in October 2023, has since grown by an additional 62,000 vehicles, underscoring the seriousness of the matter.

Reason Behind the Recall

Shifting the focus to the core issue, the safety concerns pertain to specific Toyota Highlanders produced between 2020 and 2023, encompassing both conventional and hybrid models. The crux of the problem resides within the resin front lower bumper covers, which are intricately fastened with mounting tabs.

Turning our attention to the potential consequences, the ramifications of a detached bumper cover are extensive. If these mounting tabs break down, it may result in the separation of important parts, which could scatter dangerous debris across the road. It poses a substantial threat to fellow road users, as it has the potential to impede their line of sight, or even compel evasive actions with potentially dire outcomes.

What Toyota is Doing?

Dealers will perform a comprehensive inspection of the bumper cover tabs and install upgraded hardware, if damage is not found. Else they will install the new hardware and replace the upper and/or lower bumper covers if damage is clearly visible. Toyota is actively engaged in an investigative process to determine the root cause, with suspicions centering on the materials used for the bumper cover tabs and their attachment method to the bumper covers. A thorough examination is currently underway to prevent any recurrence of this issue. Toyota is also actively pursuing a long-term solution to address the issue permanently, with expectations of having a reliable fix ready by early 2024.

How to Check if Your Vehicle is Affected

To check if your vehicle falls under this recall, you can visit the official Toyota website or contact Toyota Customer Service at 1-800-331-4331. Alternatively, you can input your vehicle’s VIN number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website to verify its recall status. In the event your vehicle is among those affected, do not delay in scheduling a complimentary repair appointment with your local Toyota dealer; the process typically requires about an hour to complete.

In terms of context, the Toyota Highlander is a highly-regarded three-row midsize crossover SUV that has been a staple in Toyota’s lineup since 2000. Renowned for its reliability, capaciousness, and fuel efficiency, the Highlander is a best-seller in the United States. It is available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, powered by a robust 3.5-liter V6 engine generating 295 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Boasting seating for eight passengers and abundant interior space, the Highlander offers ample legroom and headroom in all three rows. Toyota’s strong performance in the market is evident, with 167,446 Highlanders sold in the first three quarters of 2023, reaffirming its popularity among American consumers.

All in all, the safety concerns should not be underestimated, and Highlander owners are strongly encouraged to promptly address this recall. While Toyota is determined to resolve the issue, vehicle owners should remain vigilant, ensuring that their SUVs remain both dependable and secure on the roads.