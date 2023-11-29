In a nostalgic yet forward-looking move, Toyota has reintroduced the Land Cruiser 70 Series in Japan, a vehicle that originally made its debut in 1984. This revival marks a significant moment in the automotive world, blending classic design with modern technology. The Land Cruiser 70, known for its rugged durability and off-road prowess, was discontinued in Japan in 2004, only to make a brief return in 2014. Now, nearly a decade later, it’s back for 2024, unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show.

The 2024 iteration of the Land Cruiser 70 is not just a mere reissue of the classic model. While it retains its iconic design and dependable ladder frame, it now includes modern systems like Hill Start Assist Control and Downhill Assist Control. These features enhance the vehicle’s off-road capabilities, making it more adaptable to various terrains and driving conditions. Additionally, Toyota has equipped the JDM-spec Land Cruiser 70 with a six-speed automatic transmission, stability control, and Active traction control, further modernizing the vehicle.

In Japan, the reborn 70 Series Land Cruiser is offered exclusively as a six-door SUV, powered by a 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine delivering 201 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. This choice of engine reflects a balance between power and efficiency, suitable for both off-road adventures and daily driving. Interestingly, the Land Cruiser 70’s offerings vary globally. In Australia, it’s available with a V8 diesel engine, while the UAE version comes with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V6 gasoline engine. Depending on the region, the model also comes as a pickup truck and a “shorty” three-door SUV.

One of the most charming aspects of the 2024 Land Cruiser 70 is its retention of certain classic features, such as the fender-mounted mirror. In Japan, a right-hand-drive market, this mirror is mounted on the left fender, serving as an old-school solution to blind spots. This feature not only adds to the vehicle’s retro charm but also underscores Toyota’s commitment to preserving the unique identity of the Land Cruiser 70 while updating it for modern use.

Modellista, Toyota’s in-house tuner, offers additional customization options, including yellow LED fog lamps and various other accessories. These options allow buyers to personalize their vehicles, blending the classic Land Cruiser look with contemporary styling and features.

In terms of pricing, Toyota has set the cost of the new Land Cruiser 70 at approximately 4,800,000 yen, which is around $32,500 at current exchange rates. Additionally, Toyota offers a Kinto subscription service for the vehicle, starting at 45,760 yen (about $310) per month. However, this comes with a seven-year plan, totaling 6,153,840 yen ($41,740) before the vehicle must be returned. Toyota estimates it will sell about 400 units each month in its domestic market.

The reintroduction of the Land Cruiser 70 Series in Japan is a testament to the enduring appeal of this iconic vehicle. It strikes a balance between nostalgia and innovation, offering a modern vehicle with a classic feel. For enthusiasts and new customers alike, the 2024 Land Cruiser 70 represents a unique blend of Toyota’s reliable engineering and a nod to its rich history, ensuring its continued relevance in today’s automotive landscape.