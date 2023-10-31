Toyota Sales Hit Record 5.6 Million Vehicles worldwide

Toyota Motor Corp. has proved its global dominance once again with an astounding 8.3% increase in global sales from April to September. With 5,596,183 vehicles sold overall, the automaker has demonstrated its firm commitment to meeting the rapidly increasing demand for its automobiles around the world. Owing to both strong demand and better supply, Toyota has had an outstanding rise that will likely result in another year of significant gains.

Record-Breaking Global Production

Concurrent with the surge in sales, Toyota’s global production for the fiscal first half has reached an all-time high, surging by a robust 10% to 5,738,126 units. This production milestone includes figures from Toyota’s subsidiary companies, Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. The record-breaking production numbers exemplify Toyota’s relentless pursuit of quality and efficiency in response to the ever-growing global demand.

Toyota’s Global Success and Challenges in Asia

​Toyota and ​Lexus brand car sales in ​Africa experienced the highest growth among all regions, with a remarkable 22% rise. The best-selling vehicle in Africa happens to be the Toyota Hilux pickup truck. Similarly, the ​Middle East saw a significant increase of 17%, where the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV topped the sales charts. ​North America and Europe also witnessed growth, with 9.4% and 7% increases, respectively. In North America, the Toyota Camry sedan claimed the title of the best-selling midsize car, while the Toyota Corolla hatchback secured the leading position among C-segment cars in Europe.

Toyota encountered hurdles in select Asian markets like Thailand and Indonesia where economic downturns and rising inflation dampened car demand, while local automakers intensified competition. Instances of some Asian governments favoring domestic car manufacturers also complicated Toyota’s presence. Simultaneously, in India, Toyota struggled with the overwhelming demand for SUVs, which stretched its capacity to meet market needs.

China’s Shifting Landscape

In the evolving electric vehicle landscape, Toyota’s sales growth in China has been relatively subdued, primarily due to the increasing preference among Chinese car buyers for electric vehicles. This shift in consumer preference contrasts with the robust sales last year, fueled by government stimulus measures. Nevertheless, it’s crucial to note that Toyota’s domestic sales in Japan witnessed a remarkable 34% surge, largely driven by the resolution of semiconductor supply issues.

Rising Challenges

Toyota’s proactive approach extends to addressing the issue of limited charging infrastructure in Japan. During the Japan Mobility Show, Lexus President Takashi Watanabe unveiled plans to introduce Lexus-specific charging stations, reflecting the company’s commitment to bolstering its presence in the electric vehicle market. Moreover, in September, Toyota’s sales surged by an impressive 10.5% from the previous year, underscoring the company’s resilience and adaptability as it navigates the evolving automotive landscape.

While Toyota’s global sales story unfolds, other major automakers are making notable strides. Honda Motor Co. reported a more than 6% increase in global output during the first half of the fiscal year, coupled with a 7.5% rise in sales, despite the challenges faced in Europe and China. On the other hand, Nissan Motor Co. achieved a 2.8% increase in global output and a 5.5% rise in sales.

Toyota’s journey forward is characterized by an unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility. The company is channeling substantial investments into electric vehicles and emerging technologies, setting a formidable target of selling 3.5 million electric vehicles annually by 2030. Furthermore, Toyota stands at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies such as autonomous driving and fuel cell vehicles, firmly establishing itself as a pioneer in the ever-evolving automotive landscape.