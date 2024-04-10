After recently redesigning its existing lineup of trucks and SUVs, Toyota Motor unveiled a new 4Runner SUV for the first time in almost 15 years. Along with new styling that resembles the newly redesigned Toyota Tacoma truck, the 2025 4Runner will have new high-end “Platinum” and “Trailhunter” trim levels and a hybrid powertrain for the first time.
General manager and vice president of the Toyota Group Dave Christ stated in a statement;
“This all-new 4Runner has incredible versatility and capability that nicely rounds out our truck family. We’ve sold over 3 million 4Runners over the past 40 years, and this sixth-generation model offers a cool new look and incredible features yet retains the rugged style and capability our customers love about this adventure icon.”
The Tacoma and Tundra pickup trucks, together with the 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia SUVs, are collectively referred to as Toyota’s truck family or the five brothers. Following the launch of the Land Cruiser and Tundra in 2021, the 4Runner is the final vehicle to be developed and manufactured on Toyota’s global truck platform. According to Toyota, the 2025 4Runner’s cost will be revealed closer to when it goes on sale. The 2024 model has starting pricing ranging from around $55,000 to over $41,000.
The Power of Choice: Gas or Hybrid
The most significant news lies under the hood. For the first time ever, the 4Runner will be offered with a hybrid powertrain option alongside the traditional gasoline engine. This marks a major move for Toyota, demonstrating its commitment to offering a wider range of fuel-efficient vehicles without compromising the 4Runner’s legendary capabilities.
The hybrid powertrain is expected to combine a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor. This configuration should offer increased fuel efficiency without sacrificing the off-road prowess that defines the 4Runner. While exact figures haven’t been released yet, early estimates suggest a significant improvement in gas mileage compared to the outgoing model. This will appeal to a new generation of adventure seekers who prioritize both sustainability and off-road performance.
Maintaining Off-Road Prowess
Toyota assures enthusiasts that the 4Runner’s off-road capability remains a top priority. The SUV will continue to offer various trim levels with advanced four-wheel-drive systems, impressive ground clearance, and durable suspension components. Whether navigating rocky trails or tackling steep inclines, the 4Runner is expected to retain its reputation as a go-anywhere vehicle.
The arrival of the 2025 4Runner marks a pivotal moment for the iconic SUV. The new design, coupled with the groundbreaking hybrid option, injects a fresh wave of excitement into this beloved model. With its blend of rugged capability, modern features, and eco-conscious technology, the redesigned 4Runner is poised to appeal to a wider range of adventure seekers, ensuring its legacy continues to thrive for years to come.
The Future of Off-Roading
The introduction of a hybrid option in the 4Runner highlights a broader trend in the off-road SUV segment. As environmental concerns continue to grow, car manufacturers are seeking ways to offer vehicles that combine off-road prowess with better fuel efficiency. The success of the 4Runner’s hybrid powertrain could pave the way for a more sustainable future of off-roading, allowing adventurers to explore the wilderness without leaving a heavy carbon footprint.