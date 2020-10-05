Trading in Cryptos- Online Money For The Online Genereation

In this era of Internet everything is shifting online lately and are trying to show their online presence. With the promotion of this online culture the exchange has also sfited online. along with the banks that are centralized and controlled by the government, an another form of exchange currency started to rule over the internet i.e. cryptocurrency. It is an internet based currency that is mainly used for the purpose of echange and trading. There is no physical existence of the cryptocurrency like real coins and paper money. They just have an online presence backed by strong links of blockchains. Each and every crypto transaction made is verified and controlled by a well developed web-setup. There is no control of government on transations and trading of cryptocurrencices.

The vfirt ever re;leased cryptocurrency was bitcoin which was released as an open source software back in 2009. Since then the bitcoin trading expanded and varios cryptos goy introduced in the market. Now there are an option of over 6000 cryptos in which on can trade. Now lets us dive deep and show you some basic information about cryptos and the most famous crypto i.e., bitcoin trading advices. Let us first start with some basic information regarding the crypto:-

Supply is limited

The supply of the cryptocurrencices that are been issued is limited. As the people buys more and more cryptos the supply will decrese. The amount of coins are fixed and it is estimatyed that by the year 2140 the cryptocurrency will end if the consumption rate remains the same.

Irreversibble Transactions

This is the most important information about cryptos trading. once a transaction that is been initiated on the software can never be reversed. If you sent the coins that mean they are sent. Sometimes there are cases that a person has transfereed some money by mistake which they later wants to reverse but it is not facilitated in the case of cryptos. So whenever you make a transaction think twice about it before.

No real world Names

The identity of the person who owns and transacts the crypto is never disclosed. You will never see any real names on the crytos software. There is a unique identity of around 30nwords that is provided to every person trading in cryptos. You will not find any connection between your real life identity and your address on the software. This identity provided by the software help the software reading the transactions easy.

Represented Globally

In the past few year the cryptocureency has covered most of the global market. You can easily make a transaction with just your mobile phoneand internet connection. You need not to visit anywhere to transact cryptos and they are fast. The transaction made through cryptos just take a few minutes to complete but on the other hand normal transaction may take some time. It is like giving mnoney to your neighbor.

Safety is our priority

Most of the p[eople thinks that there is no interference of the government then they may npyt be safe tp trade on but this os a myth. It is like a key to your locker which is more safer then the real time bank lockers. In this the owner who own the key only gets access to the cryptos , other then them no onecan think opf making a transacftion.



No permissions required

Like trading in the real world stock markets you need to undego a process nad need many permission. This rule is not applied to cryptocurrencices. It is just a software whichj is used for trading and investments which require no special permissions. Once you install and register in the software you can esily send and receive cryptos.

These are some of the basic information one need to know if they are getting into the trading of cryptos. Now the most traded crypto in the world is bitcoin most often people refer the cryptocurrency by the name of Bitcoin. So, let us discuss some basic points about Bitcoin and what are the Bitcoin trading advices you must follow while investing in them?

The best vbitcoin strategy is the one which is perfectly formulated around your goals and risks. You always need to make an equilibrium balance while trading in the bitcoin between risk and profits. There are many strategies for trading like holding for a life time, hedging, breakout and trend trading. If you are confused between various strategies then you must follow these important tip for trading in bitcoin:-

Understand the Bitcoin Market

The first and the foremost rule of trading is that you should kjeenly observe the market and see what changes the market. The bitcoin trading is considered the most volatile form of trading that is why stydying the market keeps more importance in the bitcoin market. You must also remain up to date with all the news regarding the bitcoin . this will help you learn that what rae the reasons that are effecting the bitcoin the most.

Set a particular goal

It is important that whenever you start with something new you work according to the plan because if you remain stick to your plan then sooner or later you will surely achieve success and the first step of planning is goal setting. You must have a definite goal that yiou want to achieve via bitcoin trading.now according to the paln formuilate a strar]tegy and starting working on it

Risk Management

Volatility is the major part of bitcoin trading and the chances of losing your money is as equal as profit. That is why it becomes an important that you set up a stop loss and learn how you are going to handlke and equate the loss that you may face during bitcoin trading. In case you you are using derivates then you must attach a guarantee stop to your position holdings.

The Final Verdict



Trading in the cryptos has became popular among the people and is also been widely used as as foreign exchange source.So,if you are also thinking of starting your bitcoin investment then just read the bitcoin trading advices and get going.