Prague, 14 August 2025 – According to the latest Trezor Staking Report, users have staked more than 200,000 ETH through the non-custodial staking feature in Trezor Suite, launched in May 2024. The feature allows individuals to participate in Ethereum’s network consensus while retaining full control over their assets.

Developed in collaboration with Everstake, a staking-as-a-service provider, the feature requires a minimum of just 0.1 ETH. Staking rewards are auto-compounded, and the process is accessible directly within Trezor Suite—making it simple for both experienced and new users to get started.

“We are thrilled to see such strong adoption of our staking feature,” said Matěj Žák, CEO of Trezor. “Trezor users believe in self-custody, but also want to see their holdings grow. In fact, staking is a great embodiment of that philosophy – holding rather than selling, but earning interest while allowing the community to benefit from the staked coins, all while keeping them maximally secure. We sensed that there was serious interest for such a service, but even we didn’t expect that we’d blast through this milestone within this period.. This impressive level of engagement underscores our community’s commitment to both security and network participation.”

The staking milestone reflects growing interest in secure, self-custodial services within the Ethereum ecosystem. Details about how the feature works and who it’s for are available at Trezor.io.

About Trezor

Trezor is the original bitcoin hardware wallet company, founded in 2013. It pioneered the development of self-custody for crypto assets, empowering individuals with an open-source device that enables secure and independent storage of cryptocurrencies.

Trezor has expanded to offer a range of hardware and software products that enhance user security, from crypto novices to experts. In 2023, the company launched Trezor Academy, an initiative aimed at educating grassroots communities about safe participation in the crypto ecosystem. Trezor is part of SatoshiLabs, a technology holding company focused on bitcoin and crypto innovation.